Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Avs (ml, -285) against Canadiens: Colorado is an huge favorite even with so many star players out.

2. Western Kentucky (+4) against South Alabama: Take a flyer on a bowl game.

3. Jets-Jaguars under 37.5 points: Another low-scoring TNF.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: (42-52)