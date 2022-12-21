Read full article on original website
Related
How to watch ‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse’ on Apple TV+ Christmas Day
Charlie Mackesy’s best-selling book comes to life in the beautifully animated film “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” premiering on Apple TV+ Christmas Day. The animated film tells a story of friendship between the four title characters as they find themselves thrown together in uncertain circumstances.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
197K+
Followers
85K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0