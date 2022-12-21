Read full article on original website
We Can't Help Falling In Love With Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber's Latest Outing
Watch: Austin Butler Honors Late Mother During SNL Monologue. Blue Christmas? Not for lovebirds Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler. Just a few days after the Elvis actor took on hosting duties for Saturday Night Live, he and his girlfriend were seen stepping out together for a rare outing in Los Angeles.
The Truth About Those Leonardo DiCaprio and Victoria Lamas Photos
Watch: Gigi Hadid & Leonardo DiCaprio SPOTTED Leaving Same NYC Hotspot. Once upon a time...Leonardo DiCaprio was rumored to be dating a new woman. The Wolf of Wall Street star, who split from girlfriend Camila Morrone in August after four years, recently sparked romance rumors with Victoria Lamas, the daughter of Falcon Crest actor Lorenzo Lamas. Victoria, 23, and Leonardo, 48, were photographed on Dec. 20 entering a car together after leaving The Birds Streets Club in Los Angeles, but a source close to the situation tells E! News what's really going on between the pair.
No, We Aren't Over These 2022 Splits, Thank You For Asking
Watch: Gisele Bundchen & Tom Brady Break Silence After Divorce. Between another Kardashian wedding in Italy, two KarJenner babies and literally everything that happened surrounding the creation and promotion of Don't Worry Darling, 2022 truly gave with both hands. But the year also tooketh away some of our most beloved celeb pairings.
Bah, Humbug! The Worst Christmas Movies of All-Time
From ho-ho-ho to no-no-no. We here are E! News love the holidays. The time spent with family. The seasonal beverages. The twinkling lights. The food. And, of course, the movies. There's nothing we...
How Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Celebrated Alabama Barker on Her 17th Birthday
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Call Each Other 'Kravis'. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are pooshing to make sure Alabama Barker has the best birthday. The influencer turned 17 on Dec. 24, and so, both her father and his wife showered the teen with love. The Kardashians star celebrated Alabama on social media, posting several throwback photos of her and the now 17-year-old.
Hilary Duff's Kids Hold Her Hostage in Must-See Family Christmas Card
Watch: Hilary Duff Shares Son's Heartfelt Poem While Recovering From COVID-19 There may be a few last minute additions to the naughty list. Hilary Duff's kids Luca Comrie, 10, Banks Violet Bair, 4, and Mae James Bair, 21 months, took center stage for their family's 2022 Christmas card, which the How I Met Your Father actress shared on Instagram Dec. 21. In the sweet snap, the trio are pictured near Hilary and husband Matthew Koma, who are gagged and tied up with a string of white lights.
