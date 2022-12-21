Watch: Gigi Hadid & Leonardo DiCaprio SPOTTED Leaving Same NYC Hotspot. Once upon a time...Leonardo DiCaprio was rumored to be dating a new woman. The Wolf of Wall Street star, who split from girlfriend Camila Morrone in August after four years, recently sparked romance rumors with Victoria Lamas, the daughter of Falcon Crest actor Lorenzo Lamas. Victoria, 23, and Leonardo, 48, were photographed on Dec. 20 entering a car together after leaving The Birds Streets Club in Los Angeles, but a source close to the situation tells E! News what's really going on between the pair.

