Miami Weather: Afternoon highs near 80 degrees, cold front to drop weekend temps

NEXT Weather forecast for Wednesday 12/21/2022 7AM 00:35

MIAMI - Showers linger along with the warm temperatures here in South Florida as much of the county prepares for the cold arctic blast that will eventually bring colder temperatures to South Florida by the weekend.

High temperatures will be just above 80 degrees Wednesday afternoon with mainly dry conditions. Steady rain that developed late Tuesday has moved out but enough moisture remains to keep a few spotty showers in the forecast. Drier air begins to move in Thursday lowering the rain chances while temperatures at, or just above, 80 degrees again.

Chilly Christmas weekend NEXT Weather

Friday we prepare for the colder temperatures that will arrive overnight. Showers and a few storms are possible Friday afternoon ahead of the cold front. Once the front clears, South Florida temperatures drop rapidly overnight.

Saturday morning we wake up to 50 degrees with a few locations dropping into the upper 40s. A strong north breeze will make it feel like it is about 40 degrees. Despite the sunshine, highs will be in the middle to lower 60s throughout the day Saturday. The breeze continues Christmas Eve but should diminish overnight. Expect a cool night Saturday with it again dropping into the upper 40s by Sunday morning.

Calmer weather is expected Sunday for Christmas Day but it will remain quite chilly in the afternoon despite the sunshine. Highs will be around 60 degrees Sunday afternoon with a light breeze and low humidity.