ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami Weather: Afternoon highs near 80 degrees, cold front to drop weekend temps

By Dave Warren
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41kRQb_0jq4JSXg00

NEXT Weather forecast for Wednesday 12/21/2022 7AM 00:35

MIAMI - Showers linger along with the warm temperatures here in South Florida as much of the county prepares for the cold arctic blast that will eventually bring colder temperatures to South Florida by the weekend.

High temperatures will be just above 80 degrees Wednesday afternoon with mainly dry conditions. Steady rain that developed late Tuesday has moved out but enough moisture remains to keep a few spotty showers in the forecast. Drier air begins to move in Thursday lowering the rain chances while temperatures at, or just above, 80 degrees again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fp17k_0jq4JSXg00
Chilly Christmas weekend NEXT Weather

Friday we prepare for the colder temperatures that will arrive overnight. Showers and a few storms are possible Friday afternoon ahead of the cold front. Once the front clears, South Florida temperatures drop rapidly overnight.

Saturday morning we wake up to 50 degrees with a few locations dropping into the upper 40s. A strong north breeze will make it feel like it is about 40 degrees. Despite the sunshine, highs will be in the middle to lower 60s throughout the day Saturday. The breeze continues Christmas Eve but should diminish overnight. Expect a cool night Saturday with it again dropping into the upper 40s by Sunday morning.

Calmer weather is expected Sunday for Christmas Day but it will remain quite chilly in the afternoon despite the sunshine. Highs will be around 60 degrees Sunday afternoon with a light breeze and low humidity.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

South Florida Christmas Day forecast: Cold and dreary

MIAMI -- South Florida residents will wake up Christmas Day to one of the coldest Dec. 25 days in recent memory.The chilly weather resulted from a powerful cold front that pushed through South Florida late Friday. The front will remain stalled to the south over the weekend, which not only keeps the cold northwest wind in place, but will also allow clouds and even a few showers to stream through the area from west to east. "As we rarely get the chance to wear boots and sweaters in South Florida but this will be our chance," CBS 4 meteorologist Cindy...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Bundle up!: Coldest air of the season so far arrives in South Florida

MIAMI - A blast of Arctic air that has brought dangerously cold conditions to much of the country is arriving in South Florida.South Floridians will wake up Saturday morning after an overnight low of temperatures in the 40s. Chief meteorologist Ivan Cabrera said wind chills will make it feel much colder with temperatures in the mid- to upper 30s in some areas. A Wind Chill advisory is in effect from 2 a.m. until 10 a.m. for inland portions of Broward county.The CBS4 NEXT Weather team has also declared an "Alert Day" for Saturday due to the extremely cold temperatures and wind chills. Highs will struggle to reach 60 degrees during the day on Christmas Eve. "Noche Buena" evening will be chilly with the low to mid 50s.Christmas morning will be very cold with lows falling to the 40s again and during the day highs will only reach the low to mid 50s with the potential for spotty showers.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Two days of warmth before temperatures plummet

MIAMI - The cold arctic blast impacting much of the county will finally make its presence known here in South Florida on Friday.Warm weather will persist both Thursday and Friday before the front passes through the area Friday evening, resulting in a colder northwest wind which will cause our temperatures to rapidly drop overnight.A few showers may be possible Thursday afternoon with more in the forecast Friday morning. A stronger storm is possible as these showers develop out ahead of the cold front. The highest rain chances will be from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. across South Florida and the...
MIAMI, FL
koamnewsnow.com

Thursday afternoon snow amounts, current temperatures

JOPLIN, Mo. / PITTSBURG, Kan. - The accumulating snow is out of the area, but the temperatures and wind chills remain dangerous. KOAM Meteorologist Doug Heady gave us an update this afternoon on the liquid to snow ratio. And although the snow accumulation is over, those temperatures remain dangerous. Shortly...
JOPLIN, MO
CBS Miami

With frigid air on tap, South Florida officials open shelters, prep cold weather response plans

MIAMI - It's going to get cold this weekend by South Florida standards. Sun-loving South Floridians who enjoy the heat will have to deal with Saturday morning temperatures around 50 degrees with wind chills making it feel like it is in the 40s. NEXT Weather meteorologist Dave Warren said the chilly breeze will last all weekend, keeping highs in the upper 50s with lows each day in the upper 40s. As a result, the Miami-Dade Homeless Trust has opened its shelters for the homeless population and activated its Cold Weather Emergency Plan.In Broward, dozens of new blankets and...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FOR PALM BEACH COUNTY

IT IS GOING TO GET COLD. VERY COLD. AT LEAST BY SOUTH FLORIDA STANDARDS. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A “wind chill” advisory is now in effect for Palm Beach County, including Boca Raton, Delray Beach, and Boynton Beach. The National Weather Service says […]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Delays, cancellations continue at MIA, FLL amid nationwide ‘bomb cyclone’

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Delays and cancellations have continued at airports all around the United States due to the ‘bomb cyclone‘ forecasters have talked about all week long, and South Florida airports have been no exception. 7News cameras on Friday afternoon showed the holiday hustle in...
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

South Florida Flight Woes Continue With Cancellations At FLL, PBI, MIA

If Santa Flies Commercial, There’s Big Trouble Ahead… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 5:35 p.m. — Delays and cancellations are increasing Saturday night. FLL now reports 91 cancellations with 283 delays. PBI reports 17 cancellations and 81 delays. MIA reports 51 cancellations and 187 delays. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, […]
BOCA RATON, FL
FanSided

Miami football has to wait until February to sign Cormani McClain

With the Early National Signing Period ending on Friday the Miami football program will have to wait until February to sign coveted five-star cornerback Cormani McClain who has been committed to the Hurricanes since October. McClain did not show up for his own signing ceremony on Wednesday. The traditional signing...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Miami Bars Open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2022

If it's the weekend you're working towards, this one will hit a little bit different due to the holiday. Come Christmas Day, it's a crap shoot whether or not your favorite Miami restaurant will be closed or serving up a seasonally inspired special menu. But what if it's not food...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Stalled front to bring weekend showers, slightly cooler temps Monday

MIAMI - A cold front will stall across the area this weekend leaving the cool dry air locked in place to our north while keeping it mild and muggy over South Florida.Strong to severe storms associated with this cold front moved through the Southeast and parts of Florida Thursday. A number of tornadoes developed including multiple reports of a tornado in Pinellas County near Tampa.The severe threat stayed to our north but numerous showers and a few storms held together and impacted the area early Friday. Temperatures remained warm with overnight lows staying above 70 degrees.Off and on showers can...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Zoo Miami's "Rita" underwent partial amputation of wing

MIAMI - Rita the bald eagle will soar no more. Miami's famed eagle Rita, who went missing for a couple of days before turning up injured, underwent another surgery to partially amputate her wing. Zoo Miami said despite her improving condition, Rita recently started showing signs of infection in that wing and a loss of circulation. Due to the surgery, Rita will not be released back into the wild but will live the rest of her life under close human care and become the zoo's ambassador for her species. Zoo Miami's Ron Magill said though eagles generally mate for life, if one dies or is permanently separated from the other, the remaining one will often find another mate. In fact, "Ron," Rita's original mate, has already been seen with more than one female at the nest site so he may not be single for long.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for man reported missing from Little Haiti

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a man who went missing from Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood. According to City of Miami Police, 51-year-old Eugene McClain was last seen on Friday in an unspecified part of Little Haiti. Investigators did not provide a...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
127K+
Followers
22K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy