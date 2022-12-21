ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Biden invited the gay nephew of the GOP congresswoman who decried marriage equality to the White House to watch him sign it into law

By Sophia Ankel
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

A screenshot from Andrew Hartzler's TikTok, left, and his aunt, Rep. Vicky Hartzler, right, in a composite image.

@andrewhartzler/TikTok, AP Photo

  • This month, a GOP Congresswoman begged her colleagues to vote against the same-sex marriage bill.
  • Rep. Vicky Hartzler's nephew, who is gay, called her a "homophobe" in a now-viral TikTok video.
  • Andrew Hartzler said Monday he was invited to the White House to watch Biden sign the bill into law.

President Joe Biden invited the gay nephew of the GOP Congresswoman who described marriage equality as "misguided" and "dangerous" to the White House to watch him sign marriage equality into law.

On Monday, Andrew Hartzler, the nephew of GOP Rep. Vicky Hartzler of Missouri, posted a TikTok video of him attending the signing ceremony at the White House on December 13.

"When Congress voted on the Respect for Marriage Act, my aunt Vicky started crying because she didn't want gay people like me to be able to get married," the 24-year-old said in the video.

"So I made a TikTok and it kind of bopped and then I got invited to the White House to watch President Biden sign the bill into law," he added.

The TikTok video shows Hartzler walking around the White House during the ceremony, saying "Aunt Vicky, who?"

The Respect for Marriage Act requires states to recognize any marriage made in another state and repeals the federal "Defense of Marriage Act," which previously defined marriage as only between a man and a woman.

While Congress was voting on the bill earlier this month, GOP congresswoman Vicky Hartzler broke down in tears on the House floor while voicing her opposition to the bill.

She referred to the bill as "misguided" and "dangerous" and claimed it would be used to "drive people of faith out of the public square and silence anyone who dissents." The video of her speech quickly went viral.

Responding to his aunt's speech in a TikTok video, Hartzler said she was crying "because gay people like me can get married."

"So despite coming out to my aunt this past February I guess she's still just as much as a homophobe," he said at the time.

Hartzler told Insider this month that he decided to respond to her comments because he was "frightened" about how much hate his aunt had when she spoke about the LGBTQ community.

He said that his parents sent him to conversion therapy as a teenager after he told them he was gay, but after a month of meetings he "gave up on trying to change."

Hartzler said he was shocked when he later found out that his aunt hosted a conversion therapy group at the US Capitol in 2019.

"When I looked at a photo from the event, I was surprised: A conversion therapist that I used to see in high school after I came out to my parents was there. This is a person I would attribute a lot of my trauma to," he told Insider.

"I then realized that I couldn't ignore or justify the real-world consequences of her actions," he said.

Vicky Hartzler has been in Congress since 2011. She previously fought against the expansion of marriage protections, and even campaigned for an amendment to be added to Missouri's constitution that would have defined marriage as being between a man and a woman before she was in politics, the Kansas City Star reported

Hartzler will not be returning in 2023, after losing her campaign for an open Senate seat last month.

Read the original article on Business Insider

SUDCC IV
4d ago

As much as I support marriage equality, these "alphabet types" REALLY NEED TO GET OVER THEMSELVES, STOP THE DAMNED MYOPIA. AND QUIT MAKING THEIR SEXUAL ORIENTATION/GENDER ID/ALTERNATIVE GENDER PRONOUNS. the "end all and be all" of their existence! That level of narcissism makes even TRUMP look sane and non-self serving by comparison!

TheTIMWING
3d ago

Joe Biden, the guy who told us on his inauguration that he was going to unite us and be the president for everyone. Never misses a moment to take a shot at trump or republicans!

INDEPENDENTB@#$H
4d ago

This I can support, one of the few things that has been done right in the last couple years. Equality is something we should all support, why, because religion has no place in politics!!

Business Insider

Business Insider

