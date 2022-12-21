Ojibwe land map 'raises consciousness'

TOWER—The town of Tower, incorporated in 1889 to support the nearby Soudan mine, may have been named after mining financier Charlemagne Tower.

Tower, however, has another established name: Ganisha-Zagiwunkodena.

In the Anishinaabe (Ojibwe) language, that means: “Town of two outlets.”

Lake Vermilion and its many bays have Anishinaabe designations, also. Onamuni Zaaga’iganin (Vermilion Lake) stands for “Lake with Red Sunset Glow.” Gagons-ibi-madage-winik (Bystrom Bay) is translated as “place where the young porcupines swim.”

As the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa (Anishinaabe) is losing more native speakers and language teachers, it’s becoming more important than ever to record the band’s history, say those involved in a two-year project to document the native names of important tribal sites.

The result—a map laminate with original Anishinaabe names of northeastern Minnesota lakes, rivers, historical trading sites and village locations—has been history-making for the band and the entire state.

The map, developed by the nonprofit Ely Folk School (EFS) in partnership with the Bois Forte band, displays an 100-mile expanse of boreal forest from Lake Vermilion to Nett Lake and documents more than 100 original Anishinaabe names and meanings.

A limited first run of “legacy-edition,” photo-quality, 22-by-41-inch maps are being gifted to those donating $100 or more to the EFS year-end fundraiser.

The project of “passion” involved intense research and many collaborations, said Rick Anderson, a member of the EFS board and of the Bois Forte band.

But, above all, he said, the creation of the map has been “consciousness-raising.”

“Before Europeans got here, the Bois Forte people had names for special places,” he said. “The Bois Forte people have a history here—and are still here.”

The project was prompted by EFS summer programs and is a natural extension of the school’s mission to serve as a bridge between the region’s native and non-native residents, Anderson said.

The folk school through the years has engaged program participants in many traditional native birch bark crafting projects, which led to EFS group canoe trips to pow wows at Ontario’s Lac La Croix village a few summers ago.

There, participants learned Lac La Croix First Nation residents had researched and mapped native place names for Quetico Park. The idea “to do that for our area” was born, he said.

The map was designed by Bois Forte artist Louise Isham, crafted on a hand-painted historic template by well-known Minnesota artisanal mapmaker, or cartographer, Keith Myrmel.

It was unveiled—after years of dedicated work by a team of people—at the Bois Forte Heritage Center near Fortune Bay Resort Casino on Nov. 30, in conjunction with Native American Heritage Month and an intertribal gathering at Fortune Bay.

EFS board member Paul Schurke called the project “a Minnesota first.”

“I’m really proud of all the volunteer effort that went into it,” Anderson added. “There was no financial incentive.” Yet, individuals “put in many hours of work.”

The Anishinaabe language is primarily oral, not written, thus making the endeavor even more complicated.

Elders were consulted and every effort was made to make the map accurate. Sources included diaries of anthropologists and missionaries from Smithsonian archives, a 1922 roadless recreation area proposal (that led to today’s Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness) by landscape planner, Arthur Carhart, and his Bois Forte colleague, Leo Chosa.

Geologist Warren Upham’s “Minnesota Geographic Names,” an 800-page book from 1920 that is considered the premier collection of historical names and meanings found in any of the 50 states, was also used in the research.

“We got Louise the information we compiled and she did it.” After “many edits,” the project team was satisfied with the result.

The map also includes sidebars with historical information about the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, its chiefs, and Anishinaabe traditions.

It additionally tells the migration story that led the Bois Forte people to Minnesota from the eastern seaboard 600 years ago. The people followed a dream about a place where food grew in great abundance on the water, according to the story. That proved to be wild rice, or “manomin,” which remains a fundamental source of physical nourishment and spiritual sustenance for the band.

The map is a reminder of the band’s ancestors who lived in northern Minnesota for hundreds of years, Anderson said.

With so much loving labor put into the project, the team strives for the map to reach a broad audience. One hundred copies of the legacy model, signed by the artist, were made for the EFS fundraiser, and only a few remain, he said. A form to make a donation is located on the EFS website. “In a week or two the maps will be available to the general public for purchase.”

They will be sold at the Bois Forte Heritage Center & Cultural Museum, area businesses, and possibly online.

A portion of an Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation Culture & Tourism grant will cover map printing and the production of large weatherproof map panels for display at area schools and information kiosks.

There will be 12 large 4-by-5-foot maps distributed to the Fon du Lac and Grand Portage bands of Lake Superior Chippewa. Others will go to the IRRR, the EFS, and be displayed in the Bois Forte government offices on the Nett Lake and Vermilion reservations, Anderson said.

Purchase discounts will be given to schools, he said.

Project team members said they hope the map will inspire other tribal communities among Minnesota’s 11 sovereign native nations (seven Ojibwe and four Sioux) to produce similar maps. The researchers found several hundred additional native names and meanings throughout the Quetico-Superior region, according to EFS.

“Perhaps someday we’ll extend this map to include much of the Arrowhead and the Boundary Waters,” Schurke said in an article on the EFS website. “Too many original descriptive lake names were replaced with names of lumberjack’s love interest.”

Other project partners were Lake Country Power, the Arrowhead Regional Arts Council, and contributions from EFS class revenue.

“A lot of hard work and a lot of cooperation and passion went into this project,” Anderson said. “I think the resulting map is a reflection of that work.”

He added that, “we, and all bands, all native people, are losing traditional speakers.” Developing the map “was a timely thing to do” to preserve the historic and original names of places of northeastern Minnesota.

“We’ve been here a very long time and want to share our history with people nowadays.”