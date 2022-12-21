Janelle Monáe to Receive SeeHer Award at 2022 Critic’s Choice Awards

Janelle Monáe is set to receive the SeeHer Award at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards , which will be held at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Jan. 17.

Monáe, who received a past Critics Choice Awards nomination for best supporting actress in the Oscar-nominated 2017 film Hidden Figures , is also nominated this year for a best supporting actress for her performance in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery .

Her other acting credits include Lionsgate’s Antebellum , Focus Features’ Harriet , Disney’s Lady and the Tramp , Amazon’s Homecoming and A24’s Oscar-winning film Moonlight . In 2018, Monáe’s album Dirty Computer was also nominated for two Grammy Awards for album of the year and best music video.

According to the Critics Choice Association , the SeeHer Award honors a woman who advocates for gender equality, portrays characters with authenticity, defies stereotypes and pushes boundaries. Recently, Monáe was honored as the suicide prevention advocate of the year by The Trevor Project. She is also co-chair for the nonprofit When We All Vote and started her Fem the Future initiative.

Past SeeHer Award recipients include Viola Davis, Gal Gadot, Claire Foy, Kristen Bell, Zendaya and Halle Berry. Actor Jeff Bridges has also been tapped to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the upcoming awards ceremony.

The Critics Choice Awards will air live on The CW on Jan. 15 from 7-10 p.m. ET (delayed PT). The show will be hosted by Chelsea Handler, and executive produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment. Find the 2023 Critics Choice Awards film nominations here and the TV nominations here .

This article originally appeared on The Hollywood Reporter .