Jaguars' Rayshawn Jenkins Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Rayshawn Jenkins had one of the best games of any NFL defender in Week 15, flying around to the tune of 18 tackles, two pass breakups, and two interceptions -- the second of which was a walk-off pick-six vs. the Dallas Cowboys.

As a result of his career performance in a 40-34 overtime win, Jenkins has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 15

This is the first Defensive Player of the Week for Jenkins and he is the first Jacksonville player to win since Josh Allen (Week 9, 2021). Jenkins is third on the Jaguars' defense in tackles with 95, while also recording three interceptions, two forced fumbles and 11 pass breakups.

"I mean, he was in the zone. I think it was this game and when you have one of those games, you’re just in that zone and everything is coming to you," Jaguars outside linebacker Josh Allen said on Monday. "The funny thing about that pick, looking back, I think we messed up. I’m not going to get too deep in that, but it was the luck of the draw. It just happened to be the right place at the right time, and it worked out. I’m glad it did, I’m glad it played out the way it played.

Jenkins' second interception marked the seventh-longest game-winning interception return for a touchdown in overtime since 1974 and the longest since 2015 (Robert Alford, 59 yards).

Jenkins’ 18 tackles are the most tackles in a game by a player with multiple interceptions since 1991. He is the first former Miami Hurricanes defensive back to win the award since Antrel Rolle (Week 6, 2012).

"Like I said, Rayshawn man, holy crap. What is it, 18 tackles, two picks?” And what did he say after the game? It was one of those games you dream about when you were a child," Allen said.

"Again, we’ve always talked about when we were going through those losing streaks, we’re going to have a moment in this season when it’s going to be one of those performances. Like I said, he’s always been that guy, right there. I think this was just one of those moments, and I think it’s going to carry us for the rest of the season.”