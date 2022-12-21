Palm Beach store partners with interior designers for Holiday House

A popular design store has partnered with a Palm Beach interior design studio to create a space full of holiday inspiration.

Serena & Lily’s at the intersection of North County Road and Royal Poinciana Way worked with Kemble Interiors to create the Palm Beach Holiday House, which was one of 16 Holiday House designs at Serena & Lily locations around the country.

“We drew inspiration from the spirit of the joyful season captured through the lens of renowned local designers on how to celebrate the holidays at home,” said Allyson McGrath, senior vice president of customer experience at Serena & Lily.

The design of each Holiday House is unique to that location and its holiday experience, she said.

“Kemble Interiors embodies a balance of whimsy and elegance that reflects true Palm Beach living,” McGrath said.

Kemble Interiors designers Lauren McCauley and Peyton Jara worked with Serena & Lily to create the Palm Beach Holiday House.

The rooms immediately stand out from the rest of the Holiday House designs because of the use of pink, a color traditionally associated with Palm Beach style, McCauley said.

“We are lucky to live and design in a whimsical town that we can easily pull inspiration from,” she said. The designers pointed to pink landmarks in Palm Beach, including The Colony and the pink seawall.

The pair knew from the beginning that they wanted to steer away from the traditional holiday red to pale pink. The color can be found on the wall surrounding a fireplace, with white lattice (custom designed with Fuller Architectural Panels) overlaid, plus pink dining room chairs and even a pink toy car adorned with a white ribbon.

The design makes liberal use of natural materials, including rattan chairs and tableware. A chandelier hanging over the seating area is made of coconut beads, as are two sconces on the wall next to the dining room table. The pieces honor how Palm Beach living brings the outside in, McCauley and Jara said.

The room is all about the details, down to the ornaments on the tree, which include fruit ornaments from designer Cody Foster, they said.

Bestsellers from the Palm Beach Holiday House include the Balboa Rattan Dining Table, Ross Side Chairs, coconut-bead Sanibel Chandelier and Cayman Vases, McGrath said.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Palm Beach store partners with interior designers for Holiday House