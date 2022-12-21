ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

WGN News

Migrants dropped near VP Harris home on frigid Christmas Eve

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three buses of recent migrant families arrived from Texas near the home of Vice President Kamala Harris in record-setting cold on Christmas Eve. Texas authorities have not confirmed their involvement, but the bus dropoffs are in line with previous actions by border-state governors calling attention to the Biden administration’s immigration policies. The buses that […]
TEXAS STATE
khn.org

Other Illnesses Can Prompt Same Symptoms Of Long Covid, Study Finds

Patients who had a cold. flu, or viral pneumonia suffered some of the same problems that long covid patients have. However, the study found that certain symptoms, such as heart palpitations and shortness of breath, were unique to SARS-CoV-2, CIDRAP reported. Some conditions considered long-COVID symptoms don't seem to occur...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
khn.org

First Edition: Dec. 23, 2022

Today's early morning highlights from the major news organizations. Note to readers: KHN's First Edition will not be published Dec. 26 through Jan. 2. Look for it again in your inbox on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Happy holidays from all of us at KHN!. When April Roby-Bell joined the Gangster Disciples...
COLORADO STATE
khn.org

106,699 Americans Dead: Drug Overdoses Jumped 16% Last Year

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the final report on drug-related deaths in the U.S. as well as other factors that contributed to a lower life-span expectancy. Related epidemic stories report on increases in xylazine overdoses, fentanyl, and more. Nearly 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses last year,...
ARIZONA STATE
khn.org

Heart Monitoring Patent Ruling Threatens US Apple Watch Sales

The U.S. International Trade Commission ruled that Apple was violating another company's patents for its cardiac monitoring tech. The legal to-and-fro reached the point the ITC banned imports of infringing Apple devices, then suspended the ban pending related patent lawsuits. In the latest twist in a battle between Apple and...

