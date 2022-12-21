Read full article on original website
Migrants dropped near VP Harris home on frigid Christmas Eve
WASHINGTON (AP) — Three buses of recent migrant families arrived from Texas near the home of Vice President Kamala Harris in record-setting cold on Christmas Eve. Texas authorities have not confirmed their involvement, but the bus dropoffs are in line with previous actions by border-state governors calling attention to the Biden administration’s immigration policies. The buses that […]
Other Illnesses Can Prompt Same Symptoms Of Long Covid, Study Finds
Patients who had a cold. flu, or viral pneumonia suffered some of the same problems that long covid patients have. However, the study found that certain symptoms, such as heart palpitations and shortness of breath, were unique to SARS-CoV-2, CIDRAP reported. Some conditions considered long-COVID symptoms don't seem to occur...
First Edition: Dec. 23, 2022
Today's early morning highlights from the major news organizations. Note to readers: KHN's First Edition will not be published Dec. 26 through Jan. 2. Look for it again in your inbox on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Happy holidays from all of us at KHN!. When April Roby-Bell joined the Gangster Disciples...
106,699 Americans Dead: Drug Overdoses Jumped 16% Last Year
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the final report on drug-related deaths in the U.S. as well as other factors that contributed to a lower life-span expectancy. Related epidemic stories report on increases in xylazine overdoses, fentanyl, and more. Nearly 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses last year,...
KHN-NPR’s ‘Bill of the Month’ at 5: A Treasury of Solutions for Confounding Medical Bills
In 2022, readers shared more than 1,000 personal stories of medical billing problems, contributing one patient at a time to an ongoing portrait of the rippling financial consequences of becoming sick or injured in the United States. Many of the submissions received during the fifth year of KHN-NPR’s “Bill of...
U.N., U.S. respond to Taliban ban on women in non-governmental organizations
Representatives of the United States and United Nations shared firm criticisms of the Taliban's newly enacted ban of women working for non-governmental organizations.
Heart Monitoring Patent Ruling Threatens US Apple Watch Sales
The U.S. International Trade Commission ruled that Apple was violating another company's patents for its cardiac monitoring tech. The legal to-and-fro reached the point the ITC banned imports of infringing Apple devices, then suspended the ban pending related patent lawsuits. In the latest twist in a battle between Apple and...
Stuck at the border, migrants find a little Christmas cheer
Tens of thousands of migrants who fled violence and poverty are spending Christmas in crowded shelters or on the dangerous streets of Mexican border towns
