Rihanna sure knows how to make a TikTok debut! On December 17, the 34-year-old Savage X Fenty founder gave fans what they have been waiting for — the first glimpse of her and boyfriend ASAP Rocky‘s 7-month-old son’s face. In a 45-second clip shared to her brand new TikTok, the adorable little guy — whose name has not yet been revealed — was giggling and yawning. In the background, Rihanna was heard talking baby talk with her bundle of joy. So, why did she wait for so long to flaunt her baby to the world? A source close to Rihanna told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she didn’t want his identity to be revealed by anyone but herself. “She knows there are going to be plenty of times she’s photographed out with him, so she wanted to get ahead of the game and be the first one to reveal him,” the source said.

