All About Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert's 2 Kids

The singer and the basketball player are parents to two daughters: Junie and Rue Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert have one happy family. The couple have been married since 2016 and share two daughters, Iman "Junie" Tayla Shumpert Jr., 7, and Rue Rose Shumpert, 2. And while Taylor and Shumpert are no strangers to fame on their own (Taylor is an actress and singer while Shumpert is an NBA champion), they have stepped into the spotlight as a family over the years. In 2021, the foursome modeled for...
HollywoodLife

Why Rihanna Decided To Finally Debut Her Newborn Son’s Precious Face In Adorable Video (Exclusive)

Rihanna sure knows how to make a TikTok debut! On December 17, the 34-year-old Savage X Fenty founder gave fans what they have been waiting for — the first glimpse of her and boyfriend ASAP Rocky‘s 7-month-old son’s face. In a 45-second clip shared to her brand new TikTok, the adorable little guy — whose name has not yet been revealed — was giggling and yawning. In the background, Rihanna was heard talking baby talk with her bundle of joy. So, why did she wait for so long to flaunt her baby to the world? A source close to Rihanna told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she didn’t want his identity to be revealed by anyone but herself. “She knows there are going to be plenty of times she’s photographed out with him, so she wanted to get ahead of the game and be the first one to reveal him,” the source said.
ARIZONA STATE
HollywoodLife

Tamera Mowry ‘s Daughter Ariah, 8, Wants To Be Star Like Mom: I’ve Warned Her This Is ‘Work’ (Exclusive)

Tamera Mowry has been in the entertainment biz since her teenage years, and she’s no stranger to stardom as a youngster. That’s why it’s not too surprising that both of her kids, Ariah Housley, 8, and Aden Housley, 10, had the urge to follow in her footsteps and take a stab at acting. “My son wanted to try, and he auditioned for a Christmas film on HBO didn’t get it, and he was like, ‘Yeah, no, I don’t want to do this,'” Tamera laughed while chatting in an EXCLUSIVE interview on the HollywoodLife Podcast. “Then, there’s my daughter who is like, ‘Mom, I wanted to be in every movie you’re in.’ So, I bet you in a couple of years we’ll definitely be seeing Ariah.”
GoldDerby

Everything to know about ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 32

“Dancing with the Stars” wrapped up Season 31 in November, but it’s never too early to start thinking about Season 32. Here’s everything we know so far about the new installment. Is “Dancing with the Stars” returning for Season 32? Yes, don’t worry. The show was renewed for Seasons 31 and 32 on April 8 as part of the move from ABC to Disney+. When will “Dancing with the Stars” Season 32 premiere? Unknown at the moment, but sometime in 2023. During the sign-off on the Season 31 finale, Alfonso Ribeiro did not indicate when exactly they’ll be back in 2023. Since it’s now...
rollingout.com

Erykah Badu serves as Summer Walker’s doula for the 2nd time

Singer-songwriter Erykah Badu shared in a recent Instagram post that she will aid R&B songstress Summer Walker with healthy labor and delivery for the second time. It’s been one year since Walker gave birth to her baby girl, Bubbles, whom she shares with producer London on da Track. Fans are speculating from the Instagram post that Walker may be delivering twins this time.
bravotv.com

Andy Cohen Shares a Look Inside His Holiday Celebrations at Home with Ben & Lucy

The WWHL host is showing sweet holiday moments with his kids in their NYC apartment. In November, Andy Cohen opened up about his Hanukkah plans with his children, Ben and Lucy. "We will light the menorah together," he told E! News’ Carolina Bermudez. In an interview with Today, he shared, "We'll bake cookies, we light a lot of fires... I'm happy to say I have a wood-burning fireplace in New York City, and we light a lot of fires, and listen to Mariah Carey, light the menorah."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TMZ.com

Boosie Badazz Drops Takeoff Tribute Vid Mourning Late Migos Rapper

Boosie Badazz isn’t letting slain Migos rapper Takeoff’s name fade from memory -- he just released a touching visual for his “Rocketman” memorial song. The somber black-and-white video features Boosie overlooking a Takeoff portrait amid a candlelight vigil as he laments on past mistakes and ills within Black culture.
HollywoodLife

Dream Kardashian, 6, Smiles As She Snuggles Aunt Khloe At Holiday Road With True, 4

It’s almost Christmas, and Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True and niece Dream were all getting into the holiday spirit during a trip to Los Angeles’ Holiday Road on Thursday, December 22. The Good American founder shared tons of adorable photos and videos from their outing on her Instagram Story. Dream, 6, cozied up to her Aunt Khloe, 38, as True, 4, gave her mom a big hug, clearly in the holiday spirit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Lupita Nyong’o Goes IG Official With BF Selema Masekela: Watch

Lupita Nyong’o is in love! The Black Panther star, 39, shared that she’s officially dating sports commentator Selema Masekela, 51, with a cute video of them snapping along to alternative singer Iniko’s “The King’s Affirmation – Chill Mix” on Friday, December 23. She seemed very excited to announce that she has a new beau! “We just click,” she wrote in the Instagram caption, along with a heart emoji and the hashtag #Thisismylove.
ETOnline.com

Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Loses Her First Tooth: See the Cute Video

True Thompson is growing up fast! Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to share videos of her and Tristan Thompson's 4-year-old daughter showing off her newly changed smile. In the first sweet clip, True's missing tooth is clear as she sings about being Mrs. Claus while using...

