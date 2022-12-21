Read full article on original website
Janet Jackson’s 5-Year-Old Son Eissa Al Mana May Discover Her Superstar Status With Help of Friends
Janet Jackson is just mom to her five-year-old son, Eissa Al Mana. But leave it up to Eissa’s friends to “put it together” and figure out Mama Janet’s superstar status. Jackson, 56, appeared on the Today show on Friday to promote her “Together Again” world tour...
Essence
Diddy Gifts Twin Daughters Jessie And D’Lila Matching Range Rovers At Their Sweet 16 Party
The twins, who Diddy had with the late Kim Porter, hit a milestone age, and he surprised them with a gift they won’t forget. The Combs twins recently hit a milestone age, 16. As expected, Jessie James and D’Lila Star brought in 16 in the grandest way; they had a lavish futuristic-themed party.
All of Diddy’s Kids — Including New Baby Love Sean Combs
Sean "Diddy" Combs has welcomed a new child with Love Sean Combs. How many kids does the rapper and record executive have in total?
All About Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert's 2 Kids
The singer and the basketball player are parents to two daughters: Junie and Rue Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert have one happy family. The couple have been married since 2016 and share two daughters, Iman "Junie" Tayla Shumpert Jr., 7, and Rue Rose Shumpert, 2. And while Taylor and Shumpert are no strangers to fame on their own (Taylor is an actress and singer while Shumpert is an NBA champion), they have stepped into the spotlight as a family over the years. In 2021, the foursome modeled for...
Why Rihanna Decided To Finally Debut Her Newborn Son’s Precious Face In Adorable Video (Exclusive)
Rihanna sure knows how to make a TikTok debut! On December 17, the 34-year-old Savage X Fenty founder gave fans what they have been waiting for — the first glimpse of her and boyfriend ASAP Rocky‘s 7-month-old son’s face. In a 45-second clip shared to her brand new TikTok, the adorable little guy — whose name has not yet been revealed — was giggling and yawning. In the background, Rihanna was heard talking baby talk with her bundle of joy. So, why did she wait for so long to flaunt her baby to the world? A source close to Rihanna told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she didn’t want his identity to be revealed by anyone but herself. “She knows there are going to be plenty of times she’s photographed out with him, so she wanted to get ahead of the game and be the first one to reveal him,” the source said.
Offset Shares Family Photos as He Celebrates Son Jordan's 13th Birthday: 'Turned Me Into a Man'
The Migos rapper celebrated son Jordan's 13th birthday in an Instagram tribute posted late Tuesday night. "Can't believe I have a 13yr old. My first born, my King," he wrote. "You turned me into a man at 17. I love you son." The 31-year-old shared sweet photos of himself with...
‘The Voice’ Newcomer Niall Horan Reveals His ‘Biggest Competition’ in Season 23
Niall Horan goes up against Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and Chance the Rapper on 'The Voice' Season 23, but he considers one coach his toughest competitor.
Tamera Mowry ‘s Daughter Ariah, 8, Wants To Be Star Like Mom: I’ve Warned Her This Is ‘Work’ (Exclusive)
Tamera Mowry has been in the entertainment biz since her teenage years, and she’s no stranger to stardom as a youngster. That’s why it’s not too surprising that both of her kids, Ariah Housley, 8, and Aden Housley, 10, had the urge to follow in her footsteps and take a stab at acting. “My son wanted to try, and he auditioned for a Christmas film on HBO didn’t get it, and he was like, ‘Yeah, no, I don’t want to do this,'” Tamera laughed while chatting in an EXCLUSIVE interview on the HollywoodLife Podcast. “Then, there’s my daughter who is like, ‘Mom, I wanted to be in every movie you’re in.’ So, I bet you in a couple of years we’ll definitely be seeing Ariah.”
Billie Eilish Rocked a Sexy Mrs. Claus Costume at Her Star-Studded Birthday Party
The Grammy award-winning singer turned 21 on Dec. 18.
John Lennon’s Ex-Wife Said His Aunt ‘Battered Away’ His Self Confidence
John Lennon's ex-wife said his aunt was never satisfied by anything he did. She said that this greatly hurt Lennon's self-confidence.
Everything to know about ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 32
“Dancing with the Stars” wrapped up Season 31 in November, but it’s never too early to start thinking about Season 32. Here’s everything we know so far about the new installment. Is “Dancing with the Stars” returning for Season 32? Yes, don’t worry. The show was renewed for Seasons 31 and 32 on April 8 as part of the move from ABC to Disney+. When will “Dancing with the Stars” Season 32 premiere? Unknown at the moment, but sometime in 2023. During the sign-off on the Season 31 finale, Alfonso Ribeiro did not indicate when exactly they’ll be back in 2023. Since it’s now...
tWitch's Cute Interaction With Child Fan Resurfaces—'Love Your Dance Moves'
tWitch learned some new moves from a four-year-old dancing sensation, who also happened to be one of his biggest fans.
rollingout.com
Erykah Badu serves as Summer Walker’s doula for the 2nd time
Singer-songwriter Erykah Badu shared in a recent Instagram post that she will aid R&B songstress Summer Walker with healthy labor and delivery for the second time. It’s been one year since Walker gave birth to her baby girl, Bubbles, whom she shares with producer London on da Track. Fans are speculating from the Instagram post that Walker may be delivering twins this time.
bravotv.com
Andy Cohen Shares a Look Inside His Holiday Celebrations at Home with Ben & Lucy
The WWHL host is showing sweet holiday moments with his kids in their NYC apartment. In November, Andy Cohen opened up about his Hanukkah plans with his children, Ben and Lucy. "We will light the menorah together," he told E! News’ Carolina Bermudez. In an interview with Today, he shared, "We'll bake cookies, we light a lot of fires... I'm happy to say I have a wood-burning fireplace in New York City, and we light a lot of fires, and listen to Mariah Carey, light the menorah."
There he is! Rihanna introduces her baby boy in debut TikTok appearance
Rihanna made her debut on TikTok this weekend, but her first clip was all about her infant son, whom she welcomed in May with rapper ASAP Rocky.
TMZ.com
Boosie Badazz Drops Takeoff Tribute Vid Mourning Late Migos Rapper
Boosie Badazz isn’t letting slain Migos rapper Takeoff’s name fade from memory -- he just released a touching visual for his “Rocketman” memorial song. The somber black-and-white video features Boosie overlooking a Takeoff portrait amid a candlelight vigil as he laments on past mistakes and ills within Black culture.
Dream Kardashian, 6, Smiles As She Snuggles Aunt Khloe At Holiday Road With True, 4
It’s almost Christmas, and Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True and niece Dream were all getting into the holiday spirit during a trip to Los Angeles’ Holiday Road on Thursday, December 22. The Good American founder shared tons of adorable photos and videos from their outing on her Instagram Story. Dream, 6, cozied up to her Aunt Khloe, 38, as True, 4, gave her mom a big hug, clearly in the holiday spirit.
EJ King, Emily B, Eva Marcille Slammed For Insensitivity Around Megan Thee Stallion Shooting
A few big name celebs are also being criticized for liking the aforementioned post.
Lupita Nyong’o Goes IG Official With BF Selema Masekela: Watch
Lupita Nyong’o is in love! The Black Panther star, 39, shared that she’s officially dating sports commentator Selema Masekela, 51, with a cute video of them snapping along to alternative singer Iniko’s “The King’s Affirmation – Chill Mix” on Friday, December 23. She seemed very excited to announce that she has a new beau! “We just click,” she wrote in the Instagram caption, along with a heart emoji and the hashtag #Thisismylove.
ETOnline.com
Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Loses Her First Tooth: See the Cute Video
True Thompson is growing up fast! Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to share videos of her and Tristan Thompson's 4-year-old daughter showing off her newly changed smile. In the first sweet clip, True's missing tooth is clear as she sings about being Mrs. Claus while using...
