‘Babylon’ Costume Designer on Why Margot Robbie’s Red Outfit Was ‘Completely Uninhibited, Bold and Audacious’
When director Damien Chazelle and costume designer Mary Zophres were discussing the costumes of his epic “Babylon,” they wanted to steer clear of anything audiences had already seen in films that take place in the 1920s. The world of “Babylon” is set in Hollywood as the silent film era comes to an end due to the advent of sound. Zophres began to assemble photos, but nothing later than 1926. Sharing photos, listening to music and looking at paintings from the era gave her an overview of how she would approach her formal prep. The task ahead was a mammoth one, which she calls...
Alexandra Daddario Shakes Things Up in Fiery Red Midi Dress on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’
Alexandra Daddario wore a fiery red ensemble for a recent appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” For the pre-recorded appearance airing on Jan. 4, Daddario had on a sleeveless red midi dress with a low-cut neckline. More from WWDDua Lipa's Standout Outfits Through the YearsA First Look Inside the 'Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams' Exhibit in TokyoDior Pre-Fall 2023 Preview She coordinated with matching crisscross strap sandals and accessorized with small gold hoop earrings and gold bracelets. For makeup, Daddario went with a bold red lipstick to coordinate with her dress. She parted her hair to one side and pulled back into a...
In Style
Zendaya Just Debuted a New Bob in This Season's Hottest Hair Color
Zendaya has officially entered her bob era. On Wednesday, the actress confirmed that the chin-length hairstyle isn't going anywhere anytime soon with her latest chop and color. In a boomerang clip shared to Instagram, Zendaya showed off her new haircut while striking a pose for the camera in a white T-shirt and a black pinstriped vest covered in tiny beads. Not only were her locks drastically shorter, but they were also was dyed honey-blonde — what we're declaring as this season's hottest hair color.
Kristin Cavallari Masters ‘Dad’ Sneaker Style With Leggings & Cropped Tank Top
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Leave it to Kristin Cavallari to make “dad sneakers” chic — and at home, no less. The “Hills” star playfully posed at home on Instagram this week, wearing a casual ensemble composed of light gray leggings and a ribbed white cropped tank top. White striped socks completed her relaxed attire, which she noted in the caption was paired with no makeup as well. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) “Home, leggings, no makeup, kids running around, red...
In Style
Hailey Bieber Paired a $7,750 Puffer With the Most Ridiculous Denim Trend of 2022
Hailey Bieber’s never been one to pass up the opportunity to layer. Since the model donned a yellow, floor-length Bottega Veneta jacket in 2020, I’ve been eyeing her looks each time the temperature drops. This year she’s convinced me that my closet needs both a vintage moto jacket and an ultra-luxe fur coat (it’s all about balance). And while out in Los Angeles recently, she topped off her everyday outfit with an ultra-puffy version of a classic outerwear style. My wishlist just got a little longer.
Zendaya Goes Viral With Blond Haircut Debut & New ’90s-Approved Look With Hidden Heels
Zendaya debuted a fresh new winter look on Instagram. The Emmy Award-winning actress uploaded a boomerang clip of herself, tucking her short tresses behind her ears and striking a pose for the flashing camera. Styled by celebrity hairstylist, Ursula Stephen the voluminous hazel bob frames Zendaya’s face and falls just above her shoulders. Zendaya’s post garnered more than 7 million “likes” and was immediately flooded with comments from fans claiming that the “Euphoria” star is currently in her bob era. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) Taking inspiration from the early aughts, the “Dune” actress complemented her...
Heidi Klum Models a Bright Orange Belted Jumpsuit and Golden Platform Sandal Heels for ‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’
Heidi Klum posed for promo images along her fellow co-judges for “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars,” the star sporting a pop of color and gilded heels for the celebratory affair. Klum’s look consisted of a bright orange sleeveless jumpsuit which was belted in order to define her silhouette. The garment was a halter style with a zip-up front and breezy bell bottoms that contrasted the fitted top half. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel opted for gold rings, which she wore various fingers, and matching stacked gold bangles. On her feet, Klum’s ensemble gave off a sky-high effect, thanks to a set of sleek...
thesource.com
A Year in Fashion: 2022 Edition
2022 was an exciting year of experimentation, trends, and collaborations for fashion. Elements from music, dance, sports, and film and television pervaded the culture, redefining what fashion means to us as individuals. At times these changes happened in the blink of an eye reminding us that fashion imitates life. Designer...
hypebeast.com
Magniberg Creates Pillows Based on Graphic Tee's
Swedish homeware brand Magniberg has released a collection of individual pillow covers that come in an array of colors and feature different graphics. Named “Pillow Culture”, the collection is a nod to graphic T-shirts, and the way in which they represent a person’s interests, be it their favorite brand or band. In a similar vein to fashion, Magniberg creative director Bengt Thornefors believes that homeware can be an extension of our personalities, and represent our various facets and personal style.
