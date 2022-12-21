Lions quarterback Jared Goff said the field conditions at Bank of America Stadium weren’t up to par on Saturday, calling them “below NFL level standard” particularly before the game. “I don’t know what the deal is here, but they need to figure out a way to make the turf not feel like cement,” Goff said after Detroit’s 37-23 loss to the Panthers. Carolina’s players seem to agree. “It’s probably going to take all of us to stop going to practice here until we get grass,” linebacker Shaq Thompson told the AP last month. “I mean they make enough money off us to maintain...

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 27 MINUTES AGO