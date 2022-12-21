Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wvlt.tv
Rural King shooting victim identified, suspect arrested
HALLS, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday night, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office identified Thursday morning’s fatal shooting victim at the Rural King as 23-year-old Tristian Smith of Powell. He was a Rural King employee, who was shot and killed in Halls Thursday morning, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
Teen suspected of killing Rural King employee in custody
The Knox County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened in Halls Thursday morning according to a release from KCSO. A suspect is in custody as of Friday morning.
kbsi23.com
Dyersburg man faces charges after Christmas tree, child’s gifts burned
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KBSI) – A Dyersburg man faces charges after police say he burned a Christmas tree and a child’s presents. James Walker, 25, Dyersburg, faces charges of aggravated burglary, public intoxication, resisting arrest, aggravated arson, simple possession, failure to appear out of Dyersburg City Court, and is being held for Pemiscot County, Missouri for active warrants, according to the Dyersburg Police Department.
Kait 8
Osceola firefighters call in backup
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Trying to stay warm during these arctic blasts can be hard, and staying safe can be even harder. Around 3:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, the Osceola Fire Department received a call for a house fire on North Pearl Street. Once firefighters were on the scene,...
WBBJ
Family pleas for help in search for missing woman
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jolynn Redfearn, from Mississippi, has gone missing in West Tennessee. Redfearn is 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. Her vehicle is an early 2000s model green Chrysler with a brown convertible top. Donna Riley, Redfearn’s aunt, detailed the last time she spoke to her...
Kait 8
State trooper unit damaged in crash
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – Police are currently at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Mississippi County. ARDOT reported the crash happened at 1:37 p.m. at Mile Marker 63.3 on Interstate 55. All lanes were closed until 2:12 p.m. The Blytheville Police Department said an Arkansas State trooper unit...
WATE
Update on fatal Halls shooting from Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler
Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler releases update on fatal shooting at Rural King in Halls Dec. 22, 2022. Update on fatal Halls shooting from Knox County Sheriff …. Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler releases update on fatal shooting at Rural King in Halls Dec. 22, 2022. Dozens show support, protest...
Police: Teacher assaulted at school in Covington, student charged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A student at the Tipton County Alternative Learning Center was arrested after police say he assaulted a teacher on Dec. 16. According to Covington Police, teacher and coach James Comer was assisting on a bus when a student, identified as 18-year-old Shamar Burton, refused to follow bus rules and caused a disturbance. […]
WATE
Rural King employee killed by shoplifter, suspect on the run
WATE 6 with the latest on the shooting in Halls. Rural King employee killed by shoplifter, suspect …. WATE 6 with the latest on the shooting in Halls. Dozens show support, protest drag show in downtown …. Dozens braved the cold in downtown Knoxville either supporting or protesting a holiday-themed-drag...
WBBJ
Missing Jolynne Redfearn may be in Jackson area
JACKSON, Tenn. — A missing woman may be in the Jackson area. The Jackson Police Department confirms a missing person report was filed for Jolynne Redfearn on December 19. According to family, Redfearn was set to begin a new job in Jackson this month, however she did not show up for work.
actionnews5.com
Student charged in assault of Tipton County teacher that sent him to ER
COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tipton County student has been arrested following an assault on a teacher that sent him to the Emergency Room. Police say that on Dec. 16, around 2:15 p.m., Covington Police Department officers responded to the Tipton County Alternative Learning Center regarding an assault of a teacher by a student.
chattanoogacw.com
Tennessee man accused of setting Christmas tree, child's presents on fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee man has been arrested after allegedly setting a family's Christmas tree and gifts on fire. The Dyersburg Police Department (DPD) reports the man was an acquaintance of the woman and her brother who had earlier in the day been involved in an altercation. The man went to...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Man Falls Victim to Phone Scam
A Union City man was the victim of a phone scam. Police reports said 76 year old Robert McCoy came to the Police Department, to report being scammed out of $2,900. Mr. McCoy told officers that he received a call at home from a subject that said it was his grandson.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 12/21/22 – 12/22/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/21/22 and 7 a.m. on 12/22/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
kbsi23.com
1 killed, 2 injured in crash on I-55 in Pemiscot County
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A Hayti man was killed in a crash Thursday evening on Interstate 55 in Pemiscot County. Stanley Smith, 66, of Hayti was driving a 2009 Kia Spectra when he ran off road, struck a cable barrier and the vehicle was disabled in the road. It happened Dec. 22 about 6:50 p.m.
wpsdlocal6.com
Jury hands down maximum sentence in Graves County drug possession case
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Graves County jury has sentenced a man to the maximum penalty after finding him guilty of drug possession charges and of being a felon in possession of a handgun. Graves County Commonwealth's Attorney Richie Kemp says a jury on Tuesday sentenced Antonio Love to...
radionwtn.com
Laymon Baggett
Mr. Laymon Baggett, 88, of Union City passed away Wednesday at Obion County Nursing Home. Funeral services for Mr. Baggett will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 27th in the chapel. of Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Fremont Cemetery near Union City.
radionwtn.com
Ice Formations At Reelfoot Putting On A Show
Tiptonville, Tenn.–Along with the frigid temperatures and frustrations, there is beauty in our area. The high winds and snow have created gorgeous ice formations on Reelfoot Lake State Park again this season. Regional Naturalist David Haggard and his dog, Cody, ventured out yesterday and took photos of the ice formations on the shore of Reelfoot at Tiptonville. (David Haggard photo).
Southwest Tennessee counties to experience rolling blackouts amid severe weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As winter weather leads to power outages across some of the Mid-South, the Southwest Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation and other local power companies have requested to implement rolling blackouts. These blackouts will avoid major outages, officials said. Due to extremely low temperatures across our region, the...
KFVS12
1 dead, 3 injured after crash on I-55 in Pemiscot Co.
Crews battled frigid temperatures at a house fire Friday morning in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Transformer fire, downed power line leads to more than 2K without power in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A transformer fire at an Ameren substation, along with a downed power line, left more than...
Comments / 0