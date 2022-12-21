Read full article on original website
Related
NFL world reacts to awful Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals’ worst fears were realized on Christmas. Offensive lineman La’el Collins will miss the rest of the season. Collins suffered an awful knee injury in the Bengals’ 22-18 victory over the New England Patriots. On Christmas, the Bengals and their right tackle received an unfortunate gift. An MRI revealed that he tore both Read more... The post NFL world reacts to awful Bengals news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Eli Apple sends brutal message to Mac Jones over dirty hit
The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the New England Patriots 22-18 on Saturday. One of the most talked-about events of the game happened on a play that didn’t count. The controversy happened with 6:17 left in the fourth quarter with the Patriots trailing 22-12. There, New England quarterback Mac Jones attempting to avoid a sack by Bengals safety Read more... The post Eli Apple sends brutal message to Mac Jones over dirty hit appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Comments / 0