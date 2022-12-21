Read full article on original website
Kate Winslet explains once and for all if she and Leonardo DiCaprio could have both stayed afloat on the door at the end of 'Titanic'
"I actually don't believe that we would have survived if we had both gotten on that door," she said on the "Happy, Sad, Confused" podcast.
‘It’s normal’: Daniel Craig says gay relationship in Knives Out ‘reflects my life’
Daniel Craig has talked about the recent confirmation that his Glass Onion character is gay, saying “it’s normal. But we don’t make a song and dance out of it”.The actor reprises his role as master detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out sequel, which was released in cinemas in November and will arrive on Netflix later this month.Blanc’s sexuality was the point of much speculation given that the film features a particular scene that suggests Blanc is living with a man. Director Rian Johnson has since confirmed the character is queer.Speaking about the revelation of his character’s sexuality in...
Salma Hayek Pinault Says Lap Dance Scene in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Was “Very Physically Challenging”
Salma Hayek Pinault is opening up about filming Magic Mike’s Last Dance alongside Channing Tatum. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight that was posted Thursday, the Puss in Boots: The Last Wish actress explained the filming behind the steamy lap dance scene with Channing Tatum that can be seen in the newly released trailer. More from The Hollywood ReporterAlfred Molina Recalls Harvey Weinstein's "Preposterous" Reaction to Salma Hayek's 'Frida' PerformanceThey Got Paid What? Channing Tatum, David Leitch, Simon Kinberg Score Huge Deals With Amazon for Spy Thriller 'Red Shirt' (Exclusive)'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' Review: Antonio Banderas in Fine Feline Form “It’s very...
Brendan Fraser Starved Himself So Much for ‘George of the Jungle’ That His Memory Got Screwed: ‘My Brain Was Misfiring’
“Airheads” co-stars Brendan Fraser and Adam Sandler reunited as part of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series, but it was Fraser’s follow-up role in “George of the Jungle” that really piqued Sandler’s interest. Fraser got muscular to headline the in the 1997 comedy, based on the “Tarzan”-spoofing animated series of the same name. “The wardrobe was there was no wardrobe,” Fraser said. “George wears a loincloth.” Sandler said Fraser was so jacked and so good looking in “George of the Jungle” that he “was disappointed,” joking, “You weren’t supposed to do that to us. You did right by the character. But you...
Jessica Seinfeld, 51, Wears Hot Pink Swimsuit In St. Barts With Husband Jerry, 68: Photos
Cookbook author Jessica Seinfeld, 51, wowed in a hot pink swimsuit while enjoying a vacation with her husband, Jerry Seinfeld, 68, on Dec. 20 (see PHOTOS HERE). The blonde beauty accessorized her St. Barts beach look with a pair of brown tortoiseshell sunglasses, gold necklaces, and droplet earrings. She was pictured cuddling with the Seinfeld star, as they gazed at the ocean. Later, they were even spotted taking a swim together!
Emancipation’s Will Smith Responds To Critics Who Think The Movie Is Being Released Too Soon After The Oscars Slap
Emancipation marks Will Smith's first movie since The Slap.
Kate Hudson Says She Fought Studio and Insisted on Casting Matthew McConaughey in ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’
Kate Hudson has opened up about her insistence on casting Matthew McConaughey in “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” The actor reflected on her life and career during a Life In Pictures talk at BAFTA in London on Friday. Hudson, who acknowledged her strength in rom-coms during the 2000s, revealed that she and the studio executives at the time initially disagreed on the direction for “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” “I’m such a cheerleader for actors in our industry, but for rom-coms you need that guy to have chemistry with,” Hudson told moderator Briony Hanson, director of...
A young Joan Collins had a secret affair with Harry Belafonte at a time when interracial romance was restricted
Joan Collins in 1954Photo byUnknown; Public Domain Image. British actress and author Dame Joan Collins, age 89, as of December 2022 has had a distinguished career on TV and in the movies.
John Wayne Revealed 1 Thing He Hated About Acting That Made Him a Lot of Enemies
'The Searchers' actor John Wayne once revealed that he hated an element that came with acting that made him a lot of enemies in Hollywood.
wonderwall.com
Josh Brolin, 54, shows off insanely chiseled physique after training for 'Dune' sequel, more news
Josh Brolin, 54, shows off insanely chiseled physique in sexy selfie. "Dune: Part Two" is the new Peloton … or it is for Josh Brolin, anyway. The 54-year-old actor, who's been filming the movie's upcoming second installment, showed off his newly chiseled abs, pecs and arms — along with an understandably proud-looking smile — in a bathroom selfie on Instagram on Friday (Dec. 9). "Dune did it," he captioned the shot, which earned a pile of fire emojis from his wife, Kathryn Brolin. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was impressed, too, and shouted-out his "sexy, muscly" so-and-so pal in the comments, as did Johnny Knoxville, Dave Bautista and a number of other stars. Josh returns as Gurney Halleck in "Dune: Part Two," along with new cast members including Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler. Sadly, we'll have to wait until Nov. 3, 2023, for the sci-fi franchise's sequel (and, presumably, Josh's abs).
Waterboy’s Adam Sandler Reveals Kathy Bates’ Reaction After Hearing Critics Probably Wouldn’t Like The Comedy
Adam Sandler recalls how Kathy Bates reacted to his prediction that critics wouldn't like The Waterboy.
Emily Blunt says Tom Cruise cursed at her to 'stop being such' a wimp when she cried on the set of 'Edge of Tomorrow'
Emily Blunt said "there was nothing cozy" about the costumes on "Edge of Tomorrow," and the stress made her cry in front of Tom Cruise.
JK Simmons is ludicrously ripped to play Santa in Dwayne Johnson's Red One
JK Simmons' Santa could definitely beat you in an arm wrestle
Sophia Loren Says She ‘Pulverized’ Marlon Brando With Her Eyes After He Touched Her Without Consent
Sophia Loren and Marlon Brando starred in Charlie Chaplin's 'A Countess from Hong Kong' and the two on-screen love interests had tension behind-the-scenes after Brando touched Loren without her consent.
Elle
Jennifer Lopez Just Showed Off Her New Short ‘Lob’ Haircut
We have been living for Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me... Then renaissance to celebrate the album's 20th anniversary (I know, how are we that old?), but it seems no one has taken it more seriously than the singer herself. By this we mean, her cutting off her signature long locks for a new cropped 'do, which is really delivering a throwback.
Viewers are 'crying like a baby' to Kevin Costner film that's topping the Netflix charts
A new movie has just shot to the top of the Netflix charts and it's leaving everyone in floods of tears, so if you're looking for a good cry, Kevin Costner has got you covered. Overtaking every Christmas film that's made it to the top ten in the last few...
ComicBook
Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Replaces Henry Cavill as James Gunn’s Superman in DCU Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will head their new DC Studios arm, and ever since that announcement things have been topsy-turvy. Gunn and Safran recently delivered their plans to WB boss David Zaslav and announced that the former is writing a Superman movie that will joy star Henry Cavill. The news comes just two months after Cavill announced his return to the role after a brief cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. After the news broke the actor took to Instagram to reveal that another actor will be donning the iconic symbol of hope and that he's officially exiting the role. Gunn's film will follow a much younger Superman who's going to Metropolis for the first time, so like with every project like this, fans have an actor in mind for the role. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Euphoria star Jacob Elordi transform into the Last Son of Krypton.
Upworthy
Keanu Reeves bows down before fans in touching moment after overwhelming response from audience
Keanu Reeves is one of the most humble celebrities known in Hollywood. He is known for his good deeds and charitable actions all around the world. During the John Wick panel at Comic-Con Experience 2022 in Brazil, the world's largest pop culture festival with attractions and talks covering comics, TV shows, movies, video games, and books, Keanu took the stage to explain a bit more about what viewers may expect from him. Keanu was evidently moved by the effusive response and sank to his knees, bowing to the audience, according to social media footage, reports Unilad.
Johnny Depp Once Did a Movie He Felt Wouldn’t Be Successful Just to Work With Christopher Walken
Johnny Depp felt it was worth starring in a film that might not have been too successful if it meant working with Christopher Walken.
