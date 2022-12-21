Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WANE-TV
Crews plowing Fort Wayne streets, trash pickup on schedule
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne street department crews are currently plowing city streets and putting down treated sand on slick spots after a dangerous winter storm dumped several inches of snow on the area. Despite high winds and snowy conditions, trash and recycling will be picked up. To see...
WANE-TV
Ice skating closed in Fort Wayne Saturday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The weather caused many businesses to close or pivot. It’s no surprise when we stopped to see if anyone was braving the elements at the Headwaters Ice Rink, it was closed. It’s closed tomorrow but is scheduled to open back up on Monday.
WOWO News
Update Issued By City of Fort Wayne Officials Regarding Snow Removal And Solid Waste Pick Up
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): City of Fort Wayne officials have issued an update regarding trash & recycling collection for today, as well as an update on road treatments. According to a release from the City of Fort Wayne Public Works division, The City of Fort Wayne Street Department in the process of plowing and applying treated sand for traction to the City’s main roads.
wfft.com
Noble County issues road closure advisory
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Noble County has issued a road closure advisory. County Road 150 E between SR 8 and U.S. 6 is closed as of 3:16 Friday afternoon. Drifting snow is creating hazardous conditions.
wfft.com
LaGrange will move to travel warning (red) Friday evening
LAGRANGE, Ind. (WFFT) - The LaGrange County Sheriff announced that the county will be under a travel warning (red) Friday evening. The warning will take effect at 7 p.m., and roads will be re-evaluated at 8 a.m. Saturday. A travel warning is the highest level of travel advisory. Travel may...
wfft.com
LaGrange County moves to travel watch
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - LaGrange County officials have decided to move to a travel watch (orange) Saturday afternoon. Roads are mostly open, but layers of ice remain. People should use caution if traveling.
wfft.com
Light snow Monday, thawing out
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The wind continues to decrease and wind chills improve. The week starts off with a quick moving clipper Monday morning. This brings light snow to the area with only a minor accumulation. Afternoon highs are expected to reach into the lower 20s. We get...
wfft.com
Noble County issues advisory to avoid travel
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Noble County is asking people not to travel in the county. Heavy winds and large snow drifts have created a very hazardous situation. The concern is that conditions will make it impossible for officers to get to anyone needing assistance.
WANE-TV
YLNI Farmers Market canceled due to weather
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A weekly farmers market in Fort Wayne has been canceled Saturday. The YLNI Farmers Market announced it won’t be open because of the weather conditions. The market plans to reopen next week on Dec. 31.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne’s Famous Coney Island thaws out
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Coney dogs won’t wait this holiday weekend. The arctic air caused the restaurant’s pipes to freeze. Fort Wayne’s Famous Coney Island is back open after frozen pipes temporarily shut the business down, according to a Facebook post. Coney Island will be...
WANE-TV
Allen County moves from Travel Advisory to Travel Watch
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Travel Status of Allen County has changed from an Advisory to a Watch. According to Bernie Beier, Director of the Allen County Department of Homeland Security, “County Highway and City Street crews have been battling the high winds, cold temperatures, and blowing snow for nearly 24 hours now. Their efforts have allowed roads to become passable, yet still ice covered, slick and hazardous. Motorists have been able to travel using caution throughout the day. Crews will be stopping for the day. The continued cold temperatures, wind and blowing snow are making their efforts ineffective now. As the plows stop and the winds continue, expect travel condition to deteriorate over the next few hours.“
WANE-TV
Whitley County plows freezing up, pulled from roads
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) According to a post on Facebook, the Whitley County Highway Department has pulled its trucks from roads because of the cold temps. We have pulled all trucks from the roads as of 11am. We have 5 trucks completely frozen up. The engines aren’t staying hot enough...
WANE-TV
Rescue Mission serving over 4,000 free meals on Christmas Eve
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Rescue Mission is offering thousands of meals to families in need Saturday. More than 4,000 free meals are being distributed on Christmas Eve from noon to 3 p.m. The food is for carry-out only, the Rescue Mission said. Anyone is welcome to pick up a meal, with a limit of four meals per person.
WISH-TV
Whitley County: Too cold to plow snow
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WISH) — Whitley County officials on Friday morning pulled their snowplowing trucks off the roads because it’s too cold. A Facebook post from the Whitley County Highway Department said, “It’s a tough call, but with the sustained 30mph wind, we aren’t making progress at all and -35 degree wind temps are just ridiculous.”
wfft.com
Van Wert County issues alert warning people not to travel
VAN WERT, Ohio (WFFT) - Van Wert Emergency Management is urging people not to risk traveling Friday evening. The alert says temperatures of -4 degrees with winds of 40 mph will continue Friday night. Wind chills will be around -30 degrees and white-out conditions will continue. Roads will stay icy...
WANE-TV
Whack-A-Ball Fun Center announces plan to permanently close on Christmas Eve
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Tuesday, Whack-A-Ball Fun Center announced on its Facebook page that the local entertainment center plans to permanently close on Christmas Eve. Whack-A-Bell recently moved to a new location at the old Stein Mart building on Jefferson Boulevard in August. The entertainment center offers...
hot1079fortwayne.com
City of Fort Wayne issued winter weather plans
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Ahead of this holiday weekend’s expected winter weather event, the City of Fort Wayne says that crews are preparing. There will also be warming shelters open as we are bracing for sub-zero temperatures, too. On Wednesday morning, the City issued the following regarding...
wfft.com
Below zero wind chills through the holiday weekend
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The Arctic air will not pack up and leave before the holiday. Below zero wind chills are expected through at least Sunday night however, the heart of the cold is behind us. Overall we are looking at a cold weekend and with each passing...
wfft.com
ISP working on 9-car pileup on I-69
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Indiana State Police (ISP) are working on a 9-car pileup on I-69 northbound. The area affected is just north of Airport Expressway. Northbound traffic is blocked, and traffic is being diverted onto Airport Expressway.
wfft.com
Noble County advises people not to go out, part of U.S. 33 is completely impassable
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Noble County EMA advises people to stay inside as part of U.S. 33 becomes impassable. The section of 33 between CR 50 N and CR 100 N has been completely blocked by drifting snow. Other roads and highways across the county are drifting badly. This...
Comments / 0