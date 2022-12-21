Read full article on original website
Related
Billie Eilish Rocked a Sexy Mrs. Claus Costume at Her Star-Studded Birthday Party
The Grammy award-winning singer turned 21 on Dec. 18.
In Style
King Charles Gave Kate Middleton a New Title
After Queen Elizabeth II passed away back in September, not only did the line of succession shift, many royals, including Kate Middleton, earned new titles, as well. Now, according to the Evening Standard, King Charles offered up a new title to Kate and she officially became an honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards. Kate's husband, Prince William, previously held the title.
In Style
Kate Middleton Put a Party-Ready Spin on the Classic Cardigan
In the run-up to Christmas, Kate Middleton's outfits (a green plaid trench coat, a red sequined dress) have struck the perfect balance between festive and chic — and her latest look might just be her best execution of the combination yet. On Thursday, the Princess of Wales promoted her...
Comments / 0