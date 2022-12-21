Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian reveals nephew Mason is ‘taller’ than she is in birthday tribute
Kourtney Kardashian’s son Mason is officially a teenager — and taller than his aunt Kim Kardashian. The KKW Beauty creator posted proof of the 13-year-old’s height via her Instagram Stories Wednesday. “The day has come where you’re taller than me now,” Kim, 42, wrote to her nephew. “I just love who you are and I’m just so proud of you Mason,” the “Kardashians” star continued. “Welcome to your teenage years. Happy birthday.” Kim stood back-to-back with the teen in the social media upload. Kourtney, for her part, honored both Mason and his brother, Reign, 8, in a post of her own as the siblings share...
We Still Can’t Believe Kendall Jenner Wore This Plunging Halter Top To Her Ex Harry Styles’ Concert
Sometimes the stars align—literally. Fans are saying that—at least when it comes to newly single Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles. The supermodel recently attended her ex’s LA concert, and when we saw the plunging halter top she wore, we weren’t surprised Harry allegedly blew her a kiss while performing on stage.
He's Getting So Big! Kylie Jenner Shares New Photos Of Her & Travis Scott's Adorable Son
There he is! Kylie Jenner and beau Travis Scott have yet to announce the new moniker of their baby boy — whose name is still Wolf — but that didn't stop her from sharing a few glimpses of the tiny tot.On Monday, November 28, the makeup mogul uploaded "highlights" from recent weeks, with several of the pictures featuring the 9-month-old and the couple's eldest child, 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.The reality star, 26, refrained from showing her son's full face, but she did show off more of him than ever before as he stood on the grass in a white tee...
Scott Disick & Kimberly Stewart’s Daughters Are Bonding Amid Their Developing Romance (Exclusive)
Scott Disick, 39, and Kimberly Stewart, 43, have been dating since August and the good news is their daughters Penelope Disick, 10, and Delilah del Torro, 11, totally “get along.” A source close to the pair tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Kimberly and Scott have managed to keep their relationship out of the spotlight and it has been incredibly refreshing for the both of them. They like their private lives private, and they have been friends for so long that this entire thing has developed so organically and beautifully. They are not certain where their future is headed but they do have much love for each other. Kimberly’s daughter Delilah gets along well with Scott’s daughter Penelope, as she also does with his two boys.”
thesource.com
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Take Their Son to the Beach for a Photoshoot
Ahead of releasing the first images of their son to Hollywood Unlocked, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky hit the beach. Dressed in all-black, the superstar duo is believed to be setting up a photo shoot. PageSix notes a camera crew was present for Rihanna, who was dressed in a flowing dress...
Kylie Jenner's Humongous Christmas Tree Has Pissed Off A Lot Of People, But I'm Just Trying To Figure Out What That Potato Sack Thing Is
Another day, another drama. This time about a Christmas tree.
Snoop Dogg Is Joined By His Wife, Kids & Grandkids As They Rock SKIMs Pajamas For Holiday Campaign
Three generations of Snoop Dogg‘s family united for a holiday photoshoot campaign with SKIMS that came out December 1. Snoop, his wife Shante Broadu, their three children, and his grandkids all matched in SKIMS’ Fleece Sleep Sets and SKIMS Cozy Collection. The 51-year-old rapper and his family were named the SKIMS Holiday family of the year by Kim Kardashian‘s shapewear company. That honor went to Teyana Taylor and her husband Iman Shumpert last year.
The Hollywood Gossip
Scott Disick and Travis Barker: EVERYBODY Knows They Can't Stand Each Other, Report Claims
Scott Disick only stopped trying to win back Kourtney Kardashian after she remarried three times. All three of those weddings were with Travis Barker. Life is complicated sometimes. For months, multiple outlets and insiders have observed the gulf between Scott and Travis. They’re part of the same large celebrity family....
seventeen.com
Kylie Jenner Shares Rare Close-Up Photos of Her Baby Boy
Kylie Jenner is giving us a rare glimpse into her family life. The makeup mogul shared an Instagram post today featuring sweet photos of herself with longtime boyfriend Travis Scott and their two kids. The first shot shows Kylie walking next to daughter Stormi Webster, 4, while carrying her baby...
Kim Kardashian Invites Ex-Husband Kanye West To Family's Former Home For Saint's 7th Birthday After Affair Claim
Playing nice! Kim Kardashian put her differences aside with Kanye West for the sake of their children. RadarOnline.com is told The Kardashians star "invited" her ex-husband to the Hidden Hills home that the once-happy couple used to share so he could celebrate Saint's 7th birthday with the family. Meaning that Ye didn't show up unannounced as he did for Chicago's party nearly one year ago. Sources revealed to RadarOnline.com that Kim extended the invite to her ex-husband, confirming they were under the same roof for several hours — a sign their co-parenting is headed in the right direction despite his...
hotnewhiphop.com
Dr. Umar Johnson Claims Kim Kardashian “Used” Kanye West Following $200K Child Support Order
The 48-year-old also touched on Deion Saunders and the “Good Morning America” scandal during his sit-down. While sitting down with The Breakfast Club, Dr. Umar Johnson offered his take on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West after the rapper was recently ordered to pay $200K per month in child support.
Kanye West Takes Daughter North Shopping After It's Revealed He'll Pay Kim Kardashian $200K In Monthly Child Support
There's nothing some retail therapy can't fix! On Tuesday, November 30, Kanye West was spotted spending some one-on-one time with his and ex-wife Kim Kardashian's eldest child, 9-year-old North West.Dressed in head-to-toe black, the father-of-four picked up his daughter from basketball practice and then headed to the mall.Photos from the outing show the tot clad in one of her dad's concert tees, shorts and sneakers, with her locks pulled back in a ponytail. After hitting the shops, the duo was seen heading back to their car with a bodyguard who was carrying a few shopping bags, including one that contained...
Snoop Dogg poses for Skims with wife, kids and grandkids after Kim feud
Snoop Dogg definitely won’t be in the doghouse this holiday season. The “Gin & Juice” rapper, 51, stars in Kim Kardashian’s new Skims ads, joined by his wife, kids and grandkids — with the whole crew dressed in coordinating cozy loungewear. The holiday campaign showcases three generations of Snoop’s family as they model matching plaid Skims Sleep Sets (from $58) and pieces from the brand’s Cozy Collection (from $52). The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” hitmaker appears alongside wife Shantee Broadus and three of his children; Cordell Broadus and his kids Lunda and Journey, Cori Broadus and fiancé Wayne Deuce and Corde Broadus...
Kim Kardashian's Christmas decor is so over the top that she hired a piano player to wake her kids up every day
Kardashian revealed her over-the-top holiday decor, which includes multiple Christmas trees, in an elaborate Instagram post.
Kim Kardashian steps out in Miami in ‘itty bitty’ top after divorcing troubled rapper
Kim Kardashian’s livin’ single.
Nick Cannon’s baby mama LaNisha Cole shades him for posting pics with other kids
One of Nick Cannon’s baby mamas LaNisha Cole appeared to shade the “Wild ‘n Out” host for posting “fake” photo ops with his other kids and their mothers. Cole – who shares 3-month-old daughter Onyx with Cannon — seemingly responded to questions about her and her daughter not being included in the recent snaps. “There’s no need to mention me or send anything to my dms. It has nothing to do with me… and no need to be messy. It’s all love over this way 🙏🏾 Happy holidays to you and your family! ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Cole, 40, captioned a blank Instagram Story on...
Madonna Faces Fan Backlash After Appearing Unrecognizable In Strange New Video
Fans of pop icon Madonna were left confused this week after the legendary songstress appeared nearly unreognizable in a bizarre clip posted to social media.On Wednesday, December 7, the “Like A Virgin” artist took to Instagram with a strange video depicting her looking like an entirely different person, donning bold red rocks and a series of odd accessories, including a lace face mask, black sunglasses, and what appears to be a riding crop and tooth gems.”Only You……… (Me) 🖤” the 64-year-old songstress captioned the lip syncing clip, shared with her 18.6 million followers. Though her post garnered upwards of 56,000...
Nick Cannon Rests with Daughter Onyx in First Photo with One of His Kids Since Hospital Release
LaNisha Cole shared the sweet photo of daughter Onyx Ice, 3 months, napping with her dad on her Instagram Story Friday morning LaNisha Cole is sharing some sweet moments between Nick Cannon and his baby girl. On Friday, the model shared a photo on her Instagram Story showing the Wild N' Out host napping on a green couch with a bottle in his hand as he holds 3-month-old daughter Onyx Ice. "Her dad stopped by yesterday morning," the new mom, 40, shared. "I hear them laughing it up and...
thesource.com
Cardi B Faces Legal Action for Halloween Costume
Cardi B is being sued after posting a picture in her Marge Simpson Halloween costume. According to artist aleXsandro Palombo, he created this look back in 2013 as part of the Marge Simpson Style Icon Series. The artist hired intellectual property attorney, Claudio Volpi, to bring forth the copyright claims against the rapper. According to reports, Volpi contacted Cardi and her team who stated that Cardi was unaware “there was an artist behind this image previously” but that she’d be “happy to add credits.” Palombo responded by demanding everyone publish a “remedial” follow-up post that links to his Instagram. This demand went unanswered by Cardi and her team.
Inside Mason Disick’s lavish bar mitzvah: Food trucks, cake, balloons and more
Mason Disick’s famous family went all out for his lavish bar mitzvah. The night celebrating Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s eldest child – who turned 13 on Dec. 14 – included a massive cake, group dancing and wild fashion choices. New video obtained by TMZ shows Mason’s 8-year-old brother, Reign, who shares a birthday with the bar mitzvah boy, being hoisted up onto partygoers’ shoulders at the Offsunset lounge in West Hollywood, Calif., on Saturday. However, Mason was still the star of the celebration as he was presented with a giant, two-tier cake decorated with Star of David symbols and topped with celebratory...
