Jared Goff wasn’t happy with Panthers’ ‘cement’ turf field
Lions quarterback Jared Goff said the field conditions at Bank of America Stadium weren’t up to par on Saturday, calling them “below NFL level standard” particularly before the game. “I don’t know what the deal is here, but they need to figure out a way to make the turf not feel like cement,” Goff said after Detroit’s 37-23 loss to the Panthers. Carolina’s players seem to agree. “It’s probably going to take all of us to stop going to practice here until we get grass,” linebacker Shaq Thompson told the AP last month. “I mean they make enough money off us to maintain...
Here’s where Dolphins-Packers ranks on the list of Miami’s all-time coldest home games
The Miami Dolphins’ Christmas game against the Green Bay Packers is the second coldest home game in Dolphins history.
Brittany Griner saga detailed by agent
WNBA superstar Brittany Griner is home for Christmas. Her agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, played a major role in making that happen. The Portland-based Colas spoke to The Oregonian earlier this week and detailed the harrowing 10-month saga. That saga saw her client plead guilty to charges in Russia that she attempted to bring a small Read more... The post Brittany Griner saga detailed by agent appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Lakers And Mavs Injury Reports
The Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks have announced their injury reports.
Report: Lane Johnson will receive MRI for groin/abdomen injury
Philadelphia Eagles’ Lane Johnson is one of the game’s best offensive tackles and has a gone a record 928 consecutive snaps without allowing a sack.
