Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
shelbycountypost.com
Class 2A, No. 16 Triton Central survives scare from Salem in holiday tournament
Salem nearly pulled off an upset in the opening game Tuesday of the Triton Central Holiday Tournament. The Lions pushed Class 2A, No. 16 Triton Central into overtime before falling, 42-41. Sidney Brown scored a game-high 17 points, including seven in overtime, for Salem (1-13). Sidney Burton added 15 points...
shelbycountypost.com
Strand Theatre executive director elected to OAPN board
The Ohio Arts Professionals Network has announced 11 new board members to its Board of Directors, including Shelbyville’s David M. Finkel. Finkel (photo), Executive Director of the Strand Theatre in downtown Shelbyville, was elected to a two-year term. The new board members range from executive directors and managers of...
shelbycountypost.com
Shelby Community Band celebrating 50th anniversary in 2023
2023 will be a special year for the Shelby Community Band. The organization is ready to celebrate its 50th anniversary. Director Angelo Anton says they would love it if the public has anything connected with the band over the years. Anton says they look forward to seeing how the band...
shelbycountypost.com
Shelbyville Salvation Army among agencies receiving Centra donations
Centra Members, team members and local community members came together over the holiday season to raise more than $52,000 to support local children in need. These donations were provided through the Holiday Giving Program, which collects monetary donations for local non-profits who purchase gifts for children in need during the holidays.
Comments / 0