ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso City Council plans vote on abandoning Downtown arena project

By Adam Powell, El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LIc8a_0jq4FkuO00

The long-embattled Multipurpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center project, which calls for large swaths of the historic Duranguito neighborhood to be razed, could soon be over.

El Paso city Reps. Joe Molinar and Alexsandra Annello proposed an agenda item for the Jan. 3, 2023, council meeting, which calls for the city to "re-evaluate and repurpose as appropriate the now-insufficient funds for constructing a new Multipurpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center,” planned in Downtown El Paso.

Additionally, the item further states that no buildings within the area should be "condemned or demolished" and council should "begin examining the use of these funds specific to what the voters approved within existing city facilities that may be renovated or upgraded to honor the will of the voters."

The original agenda item called for arena construction to be abandoned - the only official with authority to alter an agenda item after the submission deadline is the mayor.

The vote corresponds with three new council members taking office - Brian Kennedy in District 1, Art Fierro in District 6 and Chris Canales in District 8 will be sworn in before the start of the Jan. 3 meeting - and all three have expressed a desire to see the arena project abandoned. Together with Annello and Molinar, they constitute enough votes to bring the project to an end.

Fierro, Kennedy and Canales win runoff election: recap

For Kennedy, any remaining funds previously allocated to the arena project should be redirected to improving current facilities, a position he has held since announcing his bid for city council.

"I've said from the start that I think we ought to use the money that's left to improve the Abraham Chavez Theatre and expand the convention center because I believe that falls within the (funding) parameters," Kennedy said. "My opinion hasn't changed."

"But I'll never decide my final decision on how I vote until I listen to everybody," he added.

For East-Central city Rep. Cassandra Hernandez, including such a critical agenda item on the first meeting of the year, not to mention the first time the new slate of council members will vote on an item, is "irresponsible."

"It is premature and such an important vote on the first meeting of the year with a new council who have not even been involved in the matter, is dismissive of the work put in, the staff involved and the voters who voted for this project," Hernandez said in a text message. "El Pasoans have waited to use their long overdue (performing) arts and entertainment center and these efforts to abandon the project (are) irresponsible."

"The Multi-Purpose Entertainment Center is not just about the creation of a site to host events, but a component of a larger economic development strategy that our city government and private sector have been pursuing for over 15 years," she added. "It is meant to attract out-of-town visitors and additional investment in our downtown."

Hernandez noted that more than $20 million has already been spent to acquire buildings in the arena footprint and added that the city manager was directed last November to develop cost estimates and incorporate the preservation of historic buildings into the project.

City of El Paso presents preliminary findings on Downtown arena study

"City staff have been working on these efforts for more than a year now and were scheduled to come in the new year to present recommendations," Hernandez said.

East Side city Rep. Isabel Salcido's office stated that the councilwoman did not know about the agenda item as she was "working on helping on the humanitarian crisis happening in our border." Fierro and Canales said the same thing, which makes sense as they have not yet been sworn in.

The remainder of the council did not respond to requests for comment.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso City Council plans vote on abandoning Downtown arena project

Comments / 7

Cheryl Dobi
4d ago

They are destroying historical areas, having accidental fires in buildings they planned on tearing down any way and think we are stupid. There is no need for another arena. We cannot get a pro baseball team to come because the field here is too short. Where do you park anyway?hmmmmmm

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVIA ABC-7

Deputy City Manager concerned migrants are still out on streets as City extends disaster declaration

EL PASO, Texas -- City Council voted unanimously to extend the Disaster Declaration during Friday night's special session. A main reason for the extension the current weather conditions. "We want to make sure that no one is out on the streets and that no life is lost because we're not doing everything we can," said Mayor The post Deputy City Manager concerned migrants are still out on streets as City extends disaster declaration appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

City of El Paso modifies schedule for 2022 December holiday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In observance of the December holiday season, the City of El Paso administrative offices will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. The city will host a regular City Council meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3. The city will be swearing in three new City […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

City of El Paso expects $10.4M for migrant response

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso and the Office of Emergency Management is expecting to receive an additional $4.39 million in federal funds to address the migrant surge the region is experiencing. On Thursday, Dec. 22, FEMA’s Emergency Food and Shelter Program’s National Board approved $4.39 million for the City of El […]
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Local business owner recognized by mayor

“This place is not what it was before,” local business owner Randy McMillan said during public input at the Dec. 19 Las Cruces City Council meeting. “It is becoming a war zone.”. At the meeting, Mayor Ken Miyagishima recognized McMillan and Chris Allen of Las Cruces for saving...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

Migrants waiting in downtown El Paso still facing cold temperatures

EL PASO, Texas -- Asylum seekers who are waiting to get to their final destination are still facing cold and frigid temperatures. Several migrants were still seen camped out in the streets of downtown El Paso near the Greyhound Bus Station Friday morning. Migrants were seen covered from head to...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Remember The Year El Paso Got 22 Inches Of Snow?

El Paso may be in the desert but we do occasionally get snow. One year, we got a you-know-what load of it. We haven't seen any snow on the ground here in El Paso so far this year, although the mountains have been dusted a couple of times. It does snow here though, I swear.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Local residents express concern over schools being used as migrant shelters

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is opening two more migrant shelters in West and Central El Paso. Former Basset Middle School located in Central El Paso and Morehead Middle School located in West El Paso are being transformed into temporary migrant shelters; however, some residents living within the area are expressing […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso Convention Center turns into temporary migrant shelter

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Nearly 1,000 beds are ready at the Convention center which was transformed into a migrant shelter on Wednesday. What is best described as a sea of cot beds, a large hall divided by curtains is already filling up with migrants as of Wednesday late afternoon. “We want to make sure […]
EL PASO, TX
newsnationnow.com

Border Network director sees ‘humanitarian crisis’ in El Paso

(NewsNation) — Hundreds of migrants are crossing the country’s southern border every day, straining U.S. facilities already filled with migrants. The situation, described by some as a “humanitarian crisis,” is on display in El Paso, Texas, where the influx of migrants has left in its wake overrun shelters and families sleeping in the street.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Keeps Moving From Full Service To No Service

Pretty soon, we'll be doing our own dental work. Once upon a time, when getting gas, you never got out of your car. As recently as the mid 90's/early 2000's. there were still a few, full service gas stations left. You drove up, a guy came out and you chilled while he took care of everything.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso Fire Department announces Killings as new chief

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After serving as interim chief since May 2022, Jonathan Killings has been offered the role permanently. His background in serving many ranks within the department makes him the ideal candidate. Killings moved to El Paso when he was two years old with his family as part of the United States […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Body found in Sunset Heights

EL PASO, Texas -- A body has been discovered in an apartment building on the corner of Yandell and Santa Fe street in Sunset Heights. According to preliminary reports, the body was discovered along Santa Fe Street. Police are investigating. Police were called out to the area at 2:20 p.m....
EL PASO, TX
The El Paso Times

The El Paso Times

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
929K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest in El Paso, TX news, breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment.

 http://elpasotimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy