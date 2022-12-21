ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

KROC News

Minnesota Man Charged With $1.6 Million Romance Scam

Denver, CO (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man is facing a federal indictment connected to a so-called romance scam. The US Attorney for Colorado says 37-year-old Adetomiwa Seun Akindele is facing 10 counts each of wire fraud and money laundering. The case was investigated by the Denver FBI office because the alleged victim is a Colorado woman.
ValleyCentral

Texas doctor sentenced for unlawful distribution of opioids

CARRIZO SPRINGS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Carrizo Springs doctor was sentenced to federal prison after unlawfully prescribing large amounts of controlled substances, including lethal combinations. Dr. Alfonso Luevano, 53, was sentenced to 121 months in prison Thursday on charges of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and Medicaid fraud, the U.S. Attorneys Office Western District […]
CBS Minnesota

Motley Fool

SNAP Participation Was Highest in These 11 States Last Year

One in 4 people in New Mexico received food benefits in 2021. Over 10% of American households had trouble putting food on the table last year. SNAP assistance varies wildly from state to state, with New Mexico topping the list with a 25% participation rate. Double-up programs and cash back...
dallasexpress.com

Freezing Temperatures Staying for Christmas Day

Temperatures across North Texas are beginning to rise into the holiday weekend — but not by that much. A cold front moved into Texas on December 22, dropping temperatures into the teens. Coupled with blustering winds, hard freeze warnings were generated across the region, as previously reported by The Dallas Express.
KRDO News Channel 13

Comfort Dental to offer free care to community members on Dec. 23

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Comfort Dental is offering free care to community members on Friday, Dec. 23, the company announced Thursday. The company said it's part of the annual Comfort Dental Care Day. Only 130 Comfort Dental offices in 10 states will be offering free care to the community, including offices in Colorado, the The post Comfort Dental to offer free care to community members on Dec. 23 appeared first on KRDO.
southarkansassun.com

New Mexico Received Up To $1,500 In Tax Rebates This Year

Families in New Mexico have already received up to $1,500 in tax rebates. The state’s tax rebate program intends to especially help women, children, and people of color affected during the pandemic, says LaPonsie. The state of New Mexico’s tax rebate program has been established by virtue of two...
easttexasradio.com

SBA Disaster Loans Available Until Jan. 17 For NE Texas Counties

Low-interest federal disaster loans are now available to Texas businesses and residents due to the Severe Storms & Tornadoes that occurred on November 4, 2022. The Agency Declaration covers Lamar, Morris. Contiguous Counties in Texas, including Bowie, Camp, Cass, Delta, Fannin, Franklin, Marion, Red River, Titus, and Upshur, and the contiguous Oklahoma counties of Bryan & Choctaw.
