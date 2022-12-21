Read full article on original website
Minnesota Man Charged With $1.6 Million Romance Scam
Denver, CO (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man is facing a federal indictment connected to a so-called romance scam. The US Attorney for Colorado says 37-year-old Adetomiwa Seun Akindele is facing 10 counts each of wire fraud and money laundering. The case was investigated by the Denver FBI office because the alleged victim is a Colorado woman.
Texas doctor sentenced for unlawful distribution of opioids
CARRIZO SPRINGS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Carrizo Springs doctor was sentenced to federal prison after unlawfully prescribing large amounts of controlled substances, including lethal combinations. Dr. Alfonso Luevano, 53, was sentenced to 121 months in prison Thursday on charges of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and Medicaid fraud, the U.S. Attorneys Office Western District […]
Minnesota man indicted in $1.6M romance scam involving crypto exchanges
DENVER -- A 37-year-old Minnesota man has been federally indicted in a $1.6 million cryptocurrency scam that targeted a Colorado woman who was looking for romance.According to the U.S. Attorney's Office of Colorado, Adetomiwa Seun Akindele has been indicted on 10 counts of wire fraud and 11 counts of money laundering.The indictment states that in early 2018 Akindele posed as an Italian-American businessman named Frank Labato while using a dating website. There, he allegedly made contact with a widow from Colorado.Online communications turned into phone calls, the indictment says, in which Akindele fed the woman phony details about his work...
Waitlists grow as MN opioid treatment centers struggle to meet demand
MINNEAPOLIS — New information released by the Minnesota Department of Health is providing a window into the heartbreaking reality of the opioid epidemic in our state. At a time when more and more Minnesotans are seeking life-saving methadone treatments, five of the state clinics offering it are operating beyond capacity.
Motley Fool
SNAP Participation Was Highest in These 11 States Last Year
One in 4 people in New Mexico received food benefits in 2021. Over 10% of American households had trouble putting food on the table last year. SNAP assistance varies wildly from state to state, with New Mexico topping the list with a 25% participation rate. Double-up programs and cash back...
redlakenationnews.com
'Life-threatening' cold has shelters and outreach workers scrambling to get homeless inside
Men and women were huddling in the small chapel of the Salvation Army Harbor Light Center homeless shelter in downtown Minneapolis to stay warm. Nearby at the Higher Ground shelter, more than a dozen sleeping pads on the floor would expand capacity for the night. In south Minneapolis, outreach workers...
Calls for eviction moratorium as temps fall to dangerous lows in Minnesota
Just yesterday, an encampment under the 35W bridge on 31st Street in Minneapolis was cleared by the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Witnesses said they saw workers moving people’s belongings and around 20 propane tanks, which people use to fuel portable heaters to have heat in their tents, Southwest Voices reported.
ktxs.com
Texas Department of Public Safety warns of bogus commercialized drivers licenses
Since the pandemic, the demand for commercialized drivers has risen. According to the American Trucking Associations, a shortage of 80,000 drivers last year lead to an all-time high that could reach 160,000 by 2030. The requirements to get that CDL can discourage applicants to become drivers or even skip steps.
southarkansassun.com
$487.45 COVID-19 recognition payments for Minnesota’s essential workers now available
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has announced that 1,025,655 frontline workers in the state will receive a payment of $487.45 in recognition of their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an article released by the Department of Labor and Industry Minnesota on October 4, 2022. The payments will be made...
Minnesota to Legalize Cannabis by May, Governor Tim Walz Predicts
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. Governor Tim Walz says he expects Minnesota to legalize marijuana by May.
St. Paul mother killed in homicide reported shooting last week
ST PAUL, Minn. — Responding to a 911 call inside a home on Cook Avenue in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood Monday night, police found a woman shot in the head. "St. Paul fire paramedics responded and pronounced her dead on scene," said St. Paul Police Sgt. Mike Ernster. The...
FBI, local drug task forces execute one of the largest drug seizures in Eastern Washington history
RICHLAND, Wash. — The FBI's Southeast Washington Safe Streets Task Force and multiple local law enforcement agencies completed one of the largest drug seizures in Eastern Washington history on Wednesday. The investigation included a series of federal search warrants at several locations within the Tri-cities area, leading up to...
Texas, New Mexico CBP officers seize 153 pounds of fentanyl, meth, cocaine and heroin in separate incidents
U.S. Customs and Border and Protection officers in Texas and New Mexico seized more than 153 pounds of hard narcotics during vehicle inspections.
Toys for Tots hands out thousands of toys in New Mexico
This year, Toys for Tots helped 21 different agencies, including Pueblos, children's hospitals, and women's shelters.
dallasexpress.com
Freezing Temperatures Staying for Christmas Day
Temperatures across North Texas are beginning to rise into the holiday weekend — but not by that much. A cold front moved into Texas on December 22, dropping temperatures into the teens. Coupled with blustering winds, hard freeze warnings were generated across the region, as previously reported by The Dallas Express.
Comfort Dental to offer free care to community members on Dec. 23
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Comfort Dental is offering free care to community members on Friday, Dec. 23, the company announced Thursday. The company said it's part of the annual Comfort Dental Care Day. Only 130 Comfort Dental offices in 10 states will be offering free care to the community, including offices in Colorado, the The post Comfort Dental to offer free care to community members on Dec. 23 appeared first on KRDO.
goldrushcam.com
California Governor Gavin Newsom Issues Statement After Court Strikes Down Provision of Gun Safety Law
December 20, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday issued the following statement after a U.S. District Court deemed the fee-shifting provisions of California’s SB. 1327 unconstitutional:. “I want to thank Judge Benitez. We have been saying all along that Texas’ anti-abortion law is outrageous. Judge...
southarkansassun.com
New Mexico Received Up To $1,500 In Tax Rebates This Year
Families in New Mexico have already received up to $1,500 in tax rebates. The state’s tax rebate program intends to especially help women, children, and people of color affected during the pandemic, says LaPonsie. The state of New Mexico’s tax rebate program has been established by virtue of two...
When Texas Food Stamps Are Scheduled To Distribute Onto Lone Star Cards in January
SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, provides nutritional benefits for low-income households who meet program rules. In Texas, SNAP benefits are administered by the Texas Health and Human Services...
easttexasradio.com
SBA Disaster Loans Available Until Jan. 17 For NE Texas Counties
Low-interest federal disaster loans are now available to Texas businesses and residents due to the Severe Storms & Tornadoes that occurred on November 4, 2022. The Agency Declaration covers Lamar, Morris. Contiguous Counties in Texas, including Bowie, Camp, Cass, Delta, Fannin, Franklin, Marion, Red River, Titus, and Upshur, and the contiguous Oklahoma counties of Bryan & Choctaw.
