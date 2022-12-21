Bills QB Josh Allen named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bills quarterback Josh Allen was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week, the team announced on Wednesday.

In the Bills’ 32-29 game against the Miami Dolphins, Allen completed 25 of 40 passes, four passing touchdowns, a 119.2 passer rating, and 10 carries for 77 yards. this game was one of three games with over 300 passing yards, over 75 rushing yards, and over four passing touchdowns.

Additionally, according to the Bills, Allen tied former Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino for the most total touchdowns in a player’s first five seasons.

This is the 10th time that Allen has won this honor. He is currently tied with former quarterback Jim Kelly for the most player of the week awards.

The Buffalo Bills will be heading to Chicago to compete against the Bears this Saturday at 1 p.m.

