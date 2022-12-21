ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO ARREST OF TWO SISTERS

December 16, 2022, Madison Police arrested Kayla A. Gray 28, Madison, Indiana, and Kennedy A. Gray 25, Madison, Indiana, on drug related charges. At approximately 10:01 AM Madison Police Officer Cameron Blankenship executed a traffic stop in the 300 block of West Street, on a vehicle driven by Kennedy Gray. Madison Police K-9 Officer Trent Smith, and his partner "Colt" assisted. An open air sniff of the vehicle was conducted by K-9 Colt, who gave his handler a positive indication for the presence of narcotics. During the subsequent search, officers located methamphetamine, fentanyl, and scheduled narcotics.
