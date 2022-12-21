Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Suspect in medical scrubs attempts to rob DC pharmacy
WASHINGTON - The search is underway for a suspect who attempted to rob a Northwest D.C. pharmacy while dressed in medical clothes, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said the incident happened on November 30 at a pharmacy in the 1800 block of Columbia Road. The suspect who was...
fox5dc.com
Magruder HS shooter sentenced to 40 years in prison
WASHINGTON - 18-year-old Steven Alston Jr. was sentenced Thursday to 40 years in prison for shooting another student at Magruder High School. On January 21, 2021, then 17-year-old Steven Alston Jr. allegedly shot fellow student DeAndre Thomas in the school's bathroom during a fight. Thomas barely survived, according to a lawsuit filed on behalf of Thomas' family. The lawsuit accuses Montgomery County leaders of negligence in removing school resource officers during a time of "significantly increased violence."
bethesdamagazine.com
Student shooter from Magruder HS to serve 18 years
Note: This story was updated at 2:45 p.m. to reflect the various statements given in court at Thursday’s hearing. On Thursday, a Montgomery County Circuit Court judge sentenced 18-year-old Steven Alston Jr. to serve 18 years in prison for a shooting at Col. Zadok Magruder High School earlier this year that severely injured a then-15-year-old student. Alston pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder Nov. 7.
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda leaves female victim with minor injuries
Montgomery County police were called to Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda on Thursday, December 22, 2022, after a 2nd-degree assault was reported there. The assault was reported at 6:00 PM. @MoCoPGNews reported on Twitter that there was a fight outside of CAVA, which was broken up by Montgomery County police officers who were already at the mall.
Suspect attempts to run over off-duty officer in Montgomery Co.
An off-duty officer in Montgomery County was nearly run over Friday evening. Around 7:58 p.m., in the area of Pike and Rose, MCP officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop.
Maryland County School Officials Sued by Victim’s Family for Not Preventing School Shooting
In response to a school shooting in January, the family of a Maryland high school student has filed a civil lawsuit against Montgomery County and its board of education. The lawsuit, which was reported by Bethesda Beat, holds Maryland county school officials and leaders responsible for not preventing the shooting of DeAndre Thomas, who suffered life-threatening injuries at Col. Zadok Magruder High School and has since undergone multiple surgeries. It specifically cites the removal of resource officers from county schools during “a significant increase” in gun violence across the county as one of the reasons the shooting took place.
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville
Montgomery County police were called to Richard Montgomery High School Wednesday afternoon, December 21, 2022, to investigate a 2nd-degree assault reported on the campus. The assault was reported at 2:35 PM on Wednesday.
ffxnow.com
Driver in fatal Bailey’s Crossroads hit-and-run arrested
A Maryland driver is facing possible manslaughter and hit-and-run charges for a fatal, two-vehicle crash that occurred in Bailey’s Crossroads in May. Tewodros Worku, 35, was arrested Monday (Dec. 19) by Fairfax County detectives and the Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office, the Fairfax County Police Department announced yesterday.
School worker accused of dragging, pushing autistic student at Berkeley County elementary school
BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Deputies said an elementary school staff member dragged an autistic student who doesn’t speak by the arm and pushed the student into a ball pit. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened on Dec. 5 at Opequon Elementary School, located at 395 East Rd. in Martinsburg. […]
DC men arrested for carjacking in Prince George’s County; guns recovered
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said it took about 24 hours for officers to find the people responsible for an armed carjacking that took place. The Prince George’s County Police Department said three men were involved in the carjacking in the 6200 block of Allentown Rd. It happened around 12:50 a.m. […]
Merle Unger, who was handed life sentence for killing Hagerstown officer, released from prison
BALTIMORE -- A man sentenced in 1976 to life plus 40 years for killing an off-duty Hagerstown police officer has been freed.A Talbot County judge on Wednesday ordered that the 73-year-old Merle Unger be released to a Baltimore re-entry program. Unger was convicted of murder in the shooting death of Donald Kline during a grocery store robbery. In 2013, the Court of Appeals found that the trial judge had given erroneous jury instructions in Unger's case, but he was retried and reconvicted. In a Summer hearing, 15 corrections officers testified in support of his release. "At this juncture, the court is persuaded that Mr. Unger has sincerely repented and concentrated on being of service to others," Circuit Court Judge Broughton M. Earnest wrote in an opinion, the Baltimore Banner reports. The Banner reports that in his time in prison, Unger got married and had two children. He also started a program in which he's sent cards and poems to police departments across the country and families who have lost colleagues and loved ones in the line of duty.
Mother sentenced in baby son’s fentanyl death in Frederick County
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A judge said a mother will spend five years in prison after her 3-month-old son died from fentanyl exposure in 2020. The judge gave Heather Marie Frazier, 36, of Mount Airy a 10-year sentence, but suspended half of it on Thursday. Frazier, who entered a guilty plea to […]
wfmd.com
Mt. Airy Woman Sentenced For The Death Of Her Infant Son
She will need to serve five years behind bars. Heather Marie Frazier (Photo from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office) Frederick, Md (KM) Sentencing was handed down on Thursday to a Mount Airy woman who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for the death of her three-month-old son. Heather Marie Frazier, 36, was given ten years incarceration with all but five years suspended. She will also be placed on five years supervised probation after she’s released from prison.
WTOP
Disability rights group blames psychiatric patient’s death on distracted staff
A D.C. disability rights group is blaming the death of a psychiatric hospital patient on distracted staff. Disability Rights DC, a federally-designated protection and advocacy program for people with disabilities, released a report Wednesday claiming that staff at Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital, a public psychiatric institute in southwest D.C., directly aided the death of a patient because they were distracted by their phones.
Unruly Inmate Strikes Again After Assaulting Officers In Virginia
A woman who had become combative with officers struck again and is facing additional charges after kicking an officer in the head, authorities say.Officers were attempting to transport Kristen Nicole Stephens, 34, around 11 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21 to another medical facility when the attack happen…
mocoshow.com
MCPD: 62-Year-Old Man Killed in Silver Spring Parking Garage After Eating Dinner With His Family; Police Urging the Public for Assistance
Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones, along with County Executive Marc Elrich and 3rd District Commander David McBain held a press conference regarding the Wednesday night homicide that occurred in the Wayne Avenue Parking Garage (Garage 60) near Ellsworth Dr. in Downtown Silver Spring. The victim has been identified as Charles Reynolds, 62, of Silver Spring. Reynolds was bringing leftovers to his vehicle after eating dinner with his family at a nearby restaurant when he was shot and killed in the stairwell of the garage. It does not appear to be a robbery as none of the victim’s personal items were taken. There are no suspects at this time. You can view the full press conference here.
Photos Of Murder Suspects Released In Effort To Identify Them: Baltimore Police
Police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects believed to be responsible for a murder in Baltimore earlier this week, authorities say. Baltimore police say that the two suspects pictured are connected to a murder that occurred in the unit block of South Howard Street on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
bethesdamagazine.com
Montgomery County ‘empowering’ for Jewish community, even in face of antisemitism
Rabbi Barak Bader grew up in Alabama, where there wasn’t a single other Jewish child in his school. But today as an adult living in Montgomery County, Bader said it’s rare he crosses the street without running into another Jew. “When I came here, I instantly felt the...
Police investigating cutting, asking Greenbelt residents to lock doors
GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were asking Greenbelt residents to lock their doors as they were investigating a cutting on Thursday evening. Police were called to 28 Crescent Road at 9:17 p.m. for the incident. Two people were injured. Police said they received reports of a man matching the suspect’s description — a […]
fox5dc.com
Gaithersburg pedestrian crash leaves husband dead, wife injured
A couple hit by a car in Gaithersburg Wednesday was out for their daily walk when they were struck. Montgomery County police said Phillip Kwang Bon Uh, 78, died at the scene. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts spoke to the couple's son about the tragic incident.
