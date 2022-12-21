Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Route 7 reopen in Great Barrington
Route 7, or Stockbridge Road, is closed in Great Barrington Friday night.
Greenfield officials monitoring flooding concerns
GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials in Greenfield are monitoring flooding concerns brought on by the heavy rain from Friday’s storm. Greenfield Police said the Colrain Street and the Nashes Mill Road bridges are closed to vehicles due to possible flooding by the Green River. They urged the public to obey any road closure signs, even though the bridge may look clear.
Electrical fire due to tree on wires in Southampton
Part of College Highway in Southampton was closed Friday night due to a fire.
Chicopee crews respond to apartment fire on Chicopee Street
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Chicopee responded to the 700-block of Chicopee Street Saturday afternoon for reports of a structure fire. According to Chicopee Fire, they received the call just after 12 p.m. Saturday. Officials said that fire was coming out of the building’s windows when crews arrived on...
Worcester DPW crews are responding to storm and advising residents to take precautions
WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester DPW crews are responding to the high winds and heavy rain, and advising residents to take precautions. As Friday’s weather gives way to freezing temperatures and icy conditions, crews began treating roads as soon as the rain stopped to prevent them from freezing and creating hazardous conditions.
Motor vehicle accident at intersection in Holyoke
The Holyoke Fire Department was sent to a motor vehicle accident Friday night.
Holyoke crews respond to crash at intersection of Southampton and Easthampton Roads
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews in Holyoke responded to a crash at the intersection of Easthampton Road and Southampton Road early Saturday morning. Drivers have been asked to avoid the area until further notice. There has been no word on any injuries or what caused the crash at this...
Three pets die in Chicopee fire
The Chicopee Fire Department has been sent to a house fire on 795 Chicopee Street on Saturday.
Multiple reports of storm damage, electrical outages in Berkshire area
Berkshire County — According to National Grid, due to a storm that hit the area overnight into the morning, as of 10:30 a.m. 106 electric customers are without power. Through its Facebook page, the Great Barrington Police Department is reporting that it anticipates power outages to go on throughout the day. The department asks that if you or someone you know is in need of a warm shelter call 413-528-0306.
Trees and powerlines were knocked down by wind gusts in Longmeadow
Longmeadow saw powerlines and trees come down in the area, causing power outages for many.
Tree fell on Springfield house; 1 injured, 4 forced from home
One person was injured and four people are without a place to live after a tree came down on their Springfield home Friday morning.
Rollover crash causing delays on 91 North, South End Bridge
A rollover crash is causing heavy delays on I-91 North in Springfield.
Rollover accident on Blandford Road in Russell
No injuries were reported following a rollover crash in Russell Friday morning.
Damage reports from strong winds in western Massachusetts
22News is working for you with storm damage across western Massachusetts Friday morning due to the damaging winds.
Search for suspect who ran from accident in Palmer
22News has confirmed a search is taking place in Palmer for a suspect who ran from an accident.
Van caught fire at intersection in West Springfield
The West Springfield Fire Department was sent to a van fire Tuesday night.
Holiday freeze: Several customers in Worcester County still without power
Brookfield, East Brookfield, Hubbardston, New Braintree and Spencer are some of the Worcester County communities still feeling the effects of Friday's winter storm that brought high winds, rain and snow to the region. More than 1,300 customers in those areas remain without power as 7 a.m. Saturday, according the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency...
Two suspects wanted in West Springfield for grocery store theft
The West Springfield Police Department is looking to identify two suspects involved in a theft.
West Springfield officers injured following shoplifting incident
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two suspects are in custody after a reported shoplifiting incident led to two West Springfield police officers sustaining injuries. West Springfield Police said that officers were called to Stop and Shop on Riverdale Street around 3 p.m. Thursday for a reported shoplifting. Before police arrived, a store loss prevention officer confronted the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Marieliz Morales of Hartford, CT, who then left the store with a shopping cart full of items.
Utility officials say it could take days to restore power to all customers
Both Eversource and United Illuminating say tens of thousands of customers were left in the dark after strong and powerful winds blew across the state from Litchfield County to the shoreline.
