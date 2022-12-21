Read full article on original website
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Iowa
Iowa is known for its massive agricultural industry and legendary state fair, but did you know it has some of the coldest temperatures recorded in the region? The Hawkeye State isn’t just the food capital of the world; it may be one of the coldest spots in the Midwest! Today, we are going to explore the extreme temperatures in Iowa, plus learn a bit about the overall weather in the state. Let’s discover the coldest place in Iowa!
8 Stingrays Died Thursday at Dubuque Musuem: Investigation Underway
A Dubuque, Iowa museum and aquarium has closed an exhibit as staff investigates the death of eight stingrays today. Five cownose rays, two yellow stingrays and one Atlantic stingray are among the animals that died today at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque. According to a press release from the Dubuque museum, an additional cownose ray remains in stable condition.
KCRG.com
House fire in Marion leaves structure damaged
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 11:50 pm, Marion Fire was dispatched to the 2200 block of Bluegrass St. for a report of a home under construction showing smoke. Crews arrived on scene to find heavy smoke coming from a single-story multifamily townhome that was under construction. Fire ground operations...
KCRG.com
Church leaders taking weather into consideration when determining Christmas Eve service
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Many churches have started making the tough determination of whether to cancel Christmas Eve services on Saturday. Some churches, like the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tipton, switched to a virtual service; others are waiting to see what the weather does. Reverend Gregory Chambers, the...
biztimes.biz
Dubuque Amazon facility marks 1st holiday season
Employees at Dubuque’s Amazon delivery facility are marking their first busy holiday season nearly one year after the company launched local operations. The Amazon warehouse at 7200 Chavenelle Road opened Jan. 12, serving as the final stop for packages to be sorted before being delivered to homes in the tri-state area.
ourquadcities.com
For deadly robbery case, woman sentenced to probation
A 39-year-old Davenport woman has been sentenced to probation for her role in an apartment robbery that ended in a homicide in 2020. Taneshia Coleman was 36 when was booked into Scott County Jail on Aug. 27, 2020. She was released from jail Dec. 16 after being in custody 840 days, court records say.
cbs2iowa.com
Marion and Cedar Rapids tactical officers find man dead after reports of shots fired
Marion — On Thursday, December 22, Marion and Cedar Rapids police and tactical officers found a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after responding to a report of shots fired. Around 6p.m., Marion arrived at 2470 3rd Avenue in Marion after receiving a report of gunshots. The officers found...
superhits106.com
Intoxicated Driver Crashes Vehicle, Assaults Officers
Police say an intoxicated driver was injured in two-vehicle crash Wednesday in Dubuque, then assaulted two officers while being arrested. 21 year old Jasmine Neal of Dubuque had minor injuries but was not transported to a hospital for treatment. The crash happened at about 6:35 p.m. Wednesday on John F. Kennedy Road near the intersection of Wacker Drive. A report says that Neal was driving north on JFK when she swerved into southbound traffic and hit a vehicle driven by 33 year old Erica Berning of East Dubuque. Neal was arrested on a charge of operating while under the influence in connection with the incident. She was also charged with interference with official acts and two counts of assault on persons in certain occupations. According to a report, Neal assaulted two law enforcement officers during the course of her arrest.
x1071.com
Dubuque Man Sentenced To 100 Years in Prison
A Dubuque man was sentenced to 100 years in prison for sexually abusing two girls younger than 10. 46 year old William Stephenson of Dubuque was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after a jury in October convicted him of two counts of second-degree sexual abuse and two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child. In addition to his prison term of 100 years, a 35-year mandatory minimum sentence will be required to serve before being eligible for parole. Stephenson also is prohibited from possessing firearms, must comply with a no-contact order protecting the girls, submit a DNA sample for profiling and register as a sex offender for life. A warrant for Stephenson’s arrest was issued March 5, 2021, and he was arrested three days later.
These Were the Most Popular Baby Names in Dubuque in 2022
The end of the year brings a bevy of wrap-up lists. Top 10 best movies. Top 10 worst movies. Best songs. Most Googled words. The list(s) go on. One of them piqued my interest, however, on a local level: the most popular baby names in Eastern Iowa. KCRG published a...
x1071.com
Unknown Object Falls From Overpass On Highway 151
A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to Highway 151 in Belmont Township Wednesday around 6:30pm for a road incident. 54 year old Dupree Brim of Bettendorf, Iowa was traveling south on Highway 151 in a Freightliner semi when an unknown object fell from an overpass, striking the windshield. No injuries were reported and Brim was able to drive from the scene.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Blizzard Warning Continues, Travel Not Recommended
A Blizzard Warning continues across eastern Iowa, with strong winds, whiteout conditions, black ice and dangerous wind chills. Rod Donovan is a forecaster with the National Weather Service. Donovan says winds of 40 to 50 miles per hour have been common. And he says those wind chills will stay below...
KCRG.com
Dubuque police working to identify theft suspect
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Investigators are asking for help identifying a suspect in a theft in Dubuque. Police said the incident happened on Dec. 4, but did not say where. They’re asking that anyone who can identify the person, or has any information regarding the theft, contact Dubuque Police (563) 589-4410, or submit tips at www.cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD.
x1071.com
Dubuque Man arrested with drugs after window tint stop
A Dubuque man was arrested Tuesday night after 1,270 pills, some of which were identified as fentanyl, were found in his vehicle.46 year old Eldrick Robertson was arrested at 5:30 p.m.in Peosta on two counts of controlled substance violation and one count of possession of a controlled substance. A Peosta police officer pulled over Robertson’s vehicle due to dark window tint. A Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department K-9 then sniffed the vehicle and alerted to the presence of narcotics inside. In a subsequent search of the vehicle, a duffel bag containing 11 smaller bags filled with pills was found. Police identified 780 pills in those bags as oxycodone and another 300 pills contained fentanyl.
biztimes.biz
IN TH FIRST: New gas station, roundabout coming to Dubuque
DUBUQUE, Iowa — City of Dubuque officials plan to add a roundabout to Kerper Boulevard in the next two years to accommodate increased traffic expected to follow the construction of a new gas station. City Council members this week unanimously approved an agreement with Kwik Trip Inc. to split...
Freeport drug dealer sentenced to 9 years in federal prison
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tristan “Whip” Euell, 39, was sentenced to 9 years in federal prison last week for trafficking heroin. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Euell admitted to distributing heroin in Freeport in 2017. He was arrested in a 2018 drug bust that netted five other suspects, during which investigators seized guns, […]
KCRG.com
Working smoke alarms credited with saving Dubuque family from house fire
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Fire Department said a fire could have ended tragically if not for working smoke alarms on Tuesday night. Firefighters said a family living at a home on Almond Street were woken up by the smoke alarms just before 2 a.m. Five adults and two...
Blizzard Warning for Tri-States Effective Thursday Dec 22 at 6pm
Winter Storm Warning starts tonight at 6pm...BLIZZARD Waring Thursday starting at 6 pm. Today is the first official day of winter, and boy is it going to be one heck of a start. National Weather Service has been predicting a major snowstorm for the past week or more....and now it looks like their prediction is about to come true.
There’s a New Store Coming to Dubuque’s Kennedy Mall
A nationwide clothing retailer is expanding across the United States. In addition to opening stores everywhere from Colorado to Texas, Tennessee, and more, one of their locations will move into a large space at Kennedy Mall in Dubuque before year's end. As reported in the Telegraph Herald, Minnesota retailer. will...
x1071.com
Shullsburg Teen Injured in One Vehicle Crash
A teen was injured Wednesday in a rollover crash in Lafayette County. 16 year old Jose McComish of Shullsburg had minor injuries as a result of the crash. According to Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred at about 7:55 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 126 near Elk Grove. A report says that McComish was traveling south when he entered the ditch, overcorrected and slid into the northbound ditch where he struck a tree, causing his truck to land on its side.
