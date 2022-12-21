ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

KFVS12

Gateway Arch to require masks again starting Tuesday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Gateway Arch National Park will be requiring masks starting Dec. 27 in accordance with new guidance from the National Park Service. All staff and visitors will be required to wear a well-fitting, high-quality mask such as a surgical mask regardless of vaccination status. Cloth masks are not considered to high-quality and are not allowed.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KFVS12

Missouri’s minimum wage to increase again in 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For the last four years, the minimum wage in the state of Missouri has increased by $0.85 annually. And 2023 will be no different. In 2023, the minimum wage will be set at $12 per hour, up from $11.15 in 2022. Missourians voted in November...
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Mo. State Highway Patrol gives update on winter weather response

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E gave an update on their winter weather response. As of 8 a.m. on Friday, December 23, troopers handled:. If possible, they ask that you limit your travel Friday and give plenty of room for the Missouri Department of Transportation to clear the roads.
KFVS12

SUV crashes into a mobile home near Lake of the Ozarks

BRUMLEY, Mo. (KY3) - Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a crash where an SUV drove into a mobile home near Lake of the Ozarks Sunday. According to Troop F, no one was injured when the SUV attempted to make a U-turn and ended up skidding off the road and into the house.
KRMS Radio

Numerous Crashes Along Missouri Roadways Due To Winter Storm

Missouri Troopers and local police say there were numerous slippery-road mishaps during Thursday’s snowfall and in the hours that followed. Luckily, most were so minor they haven’t turned up on the Highway Patrol’s Crash Report site and did not result in injuries. ONE that DID involved a...
MISSOURI STATE
krcgtv.com

Thousands without power in mid-Missouri

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Multiple power outages left thousands of mid-Missouri residents without power during brutally cold weather Friday morning. As of 8:30 AM, Ameren Missouri reported 41 outages affecting 5,217 customers in Camden County. Another 1,449 customers were without power near the west side of Jefferson City. In an...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

MoDOT head doesn’t want crews treating roadways with chemicals – Why?

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The director of Missouri’s transportation department is telling crews around the state not to put any chemicals on the roads for fear that they could turn to ice. The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), the Missouri National Guard, the State’s Emergency Management Agency (SEMA),...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Three defendants from Missouri sentenced to prison for scheme to transport thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines

Three Rogersville, Mo., and Springfield, Mo., men have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a scheme to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. “These three defendants were the ringleaders of a scheme that impacted thousands of...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri’s Very High Flu Activity Forces Nursing Home to Stop In-Person Visits Over the Holidays

(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s very high flu activity has forced a nursing home to stop in-person visits over the holidays. Residents at Brunswick Nursing and Rehab in northern Missouri won’t get to have visitors in-person for Christmas. Administrator Katie Link says the change is due to an outbreak of influenza in the community, and with a few residents.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Juvenile injured in Poplar Bluff shooting

Mo. Gov. Parson signs executive order to prepare for winter storm, extreme cold. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order on Tuesday to prepare for the winter storm and extreme cold. Sgt. Parrott with the highway patrol offers travel safety, holiday shopping tips. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Sgt....
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
KICK AM 1530

Is It Illegal To Use Snow Chains on Your Tires in Missouri?

I've been lucky that I have never needed to use chains on my car when I was a Missouri resident, but for those of you that do, can you legally?. Winter has just begun and we are about to get hit with snow and very windy conditions. For those of you that live out on country roads, the drifting of the snow may get to where your car might need a little help navigating the snow. So, is it illegal in Missouri to use snow chains on your car?
MISSOURI STATE
vandaliaradio.com

Snow on Christmas Night and into Monday Morning

Snow looks to be on the way for Sunday night and into Monday Morning. Sunday night we have snow in the forecast with a low of 14 and new snow accumulation of around an inch is possible. For Monday snow is likely in the morning with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KOMU

19 new troopers graduate from MSHP's Law Enforcement Academy

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has welcomed 19 new graduates from its Law Enforcement Academy into its ranks. The graduation ceremony took place Thursday morning in the academy gymnasium in Jefferson City. The 115th recruit class enrolled at the academy in July and they will report...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

