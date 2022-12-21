Read full article on original website
Gateway Arch to require masks again starting Tuesday
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Gateway Arch National Park will be requiring masks starting Dec. 27 in accordance with new guidance from the National Park Service. All staff and visitors will be required to wear a well-fitting, high-quality mask such as a surgical mask regardless of vaccination status. Cloth masks are not considered to high-quality and are not allowed.
Missouri’s minimum wage to increase again in 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For the last four years, the minimum wage in the state of Missouri has increased by $0.85 annually. And 2023 will be no different. In 2023, the minimum wage will be set at $12 per hour, up from $11.15 in 2022. Missourians voted in November...
Mo. State Highway Patrol gives update on winter weather response
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E gave an update on their winter weather response. As of 8 a.m. on Friday, December 23, troopers handled:. If possible, they ask that you limit your travel Friday and give plenty of room for the Missouri Department of Transportation to clear the roads.
SUV crashes into a mobile home near Lake of the Ozarks
BRUMLEY, Mo. (KY3) - Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a crash where an SUV drove into a mobile home near Lake of the Ozarks Sunday. According to Troop F, no one was injured when the SUV attempted to make a U-turn and ended up skidding off the road and into the house.
Numerous Crashes Along Missouri Roadways Due To Winter Storm
Missouri Troopers and local police say there were numerous slippery-road mishaps during Thursday’s snowfall and in the hours that followed. Luckily, most were so minor they haven’t turned up on the Highway Patrol’s Crash Report site and did not result in injuries. ONE that DID involved a...
Thousands without power in mid-Missouri
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Multiple power outages left thousands of mid-Missouri residents without power during brutally cold weather Friday morning. As of 8:30 AM, Ameren Missouri reported 41 outages affecting 5,217 customers in Camden County. Another 1,449 customers were without power near the west side of Jefferson City. In an...
MoDOT head doesn’t want crews treating roadways with chemicals – Why?
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The director of Missouri’s transportation department is telling crews around the state not to put any chemicals on the roads for fear that they could turn to ice. The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), the Missouri National Guard, the State’s Emergency Management Agency (SEMA),...
Mo. recreational marijuana laws changes causing some police K9s to retire early, shift duties
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The legalization of recreational marijuana in Missouri is causing some drug-sniffing police dogs to retire early or shift to other duties. It is now legal to possess 3 ounces or less of marijuana in Missouri. Three KCPD canines that were originally trained to detect marijuana...
Three defendants from Missouri sentenced to prison for scheme to transport thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines
Three Rogersville, Mo., and Springfield, Mo., men have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a scheme to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. “These three defendants were the ringleaders of a scheme that impacted thousands of...
Missouri’s Very High Flu Activity Forces Nursing Home to Stop In-Person Visits Over the Holidays
(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s very high flu activity has forced a nursing home to stop in-person visits over the holidays. Residents at Brunswick Nursing and Rehab in northern Missouri won’t get to have visitors in-person for Christmas. Administrator Katie Link says the change is due to an outbreak of influenza in the community, and with a few residents.
OUTAGE: Thousands Of Lake Of The Ozarks Homes & Businesses Lose Power In Winter Storm
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — Thousands of homes and businesses at the Lake lost power overnight, as bitter cold and gusty winds plunged overnight temperatures into negative territory. Heating systems for homes in Osage Beach have been off for hours, with one resident saying their power went out...
Juvenile injured in Poplar Bluff shooting
Mo. Gov. Parson signs executive order to prepare for winter storm, extreme cold. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order on Tuesday to prepare for the winter storm and extreme cold. Sgt. Parrott with the highway patrol offers travel safety, holiday shopping tips. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Sgt....
Is It Illegal To Use Snow Chains on Your Tires in Missouri?
I've been lucky that I have never needed to use chains on my car when I was a Missouri resident, but for those of you that do, can you legally?. Winter has just begun and we are about to get hit with snow and very windy conditions. For those of you that live out on country roads, the drifting of the snow may get to where your car might need a little help navigating the snow. So, is it illegal in Missouri to use snow chains on your car?
Snow on Christmas Night and into Monday Morning
Snow looks to be on the way for Sunday night and into Monday Morning. Sunday night we have snow in the forecast with a low of 14 and new snow accumulation of around an inch is possible. For Monday snow is likely in the morning with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Is a front license plate required in Missouri?
As holiday travel plans get closer, drivers in Missouri may see cars that don't have a front license plate. Is it legal to drive in Missouri without a front license plate?
New Driving Laws You Should Know About in Illinois for 2023
More than 180 new laws take effect in Illinois at the start of the new year, and among them are a number of traffic-related changes drivers might want to know about. From new penalties for certain violations to guidelines for those who are carjacked or have their vehicle stolen. According...
Missouri State Highway Patrol asks for help in locating man who shot at trooper
Carter County, Mo. — Authorities in Missouri are asking for the public's help in locating a man who fired shots at a state trooper. Just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper tried to stop a white 2006 Cadillac Escalade for failing to signal on Parsons Road, north of U.S. Highway 60, in Carter County.
19 new troopers graduate from MSHP's Law Enforcement Academy
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has welcomed 19 new graduates from its Law Enforcement Academy into its ranks. The graduation ceremony took place Thursday morning in the academy gymnasium in Jefferson City. The 115th recruit class enrolled at the academy in July and they will report...
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife asking people to donate Christmas trees to provide habitats for fish
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is asking people to donate their natural Christmas trees for their Christmas for the Fishes tree recycling program. Kentucky Fish and Wildlife is accepting evergreen trees at more than 30 drop-off locations across the state from Dec. 26...
Illinois Link Card Schedule for January 2023 Food Stamps Benefits
The Department of Human Services (DHS) administers SNAP in Illinois, which helps low-income households purchase the food they need for good health. Illinois SNAP recipients can expect their benefit...
