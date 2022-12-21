ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

Cold weather no deterrent at Winter Market

By Amy Leonard
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H7NDS_0jq4Eltk00

CULLMAN, Ala. – With nearly 100 vendors to choose from, Christmas shopping was made easy all in one place at Warrior Way’s Winter Market on Saturday and Sunday at the Cullman County Child Development Center.

The scholarship fundraiser saw colder temperatures, but that didn’t stop bargain hunters from perusing purses, toys, Christmas decorations and countless gift buying opportunities. Captain Claude’s Kitchen, quickly becoming a favorite of the area’s food trucks, had food and drinks and LifeSouth Community Blood Center was on hand for blood donations.

The cold temperatures were remedied when shoppers found their way to the school’s gymnasium which was well heated and hosted live performances on Saturday from Jesse Priest and Cody Calvert. Sunday saw appearances and photo opportunities with Santa Claus and Elsa from “Frozen.”

The scholarship funded in part by the market is open to all Cullman County seniors. More information is available at www.facebook.com/warriorwaymarket .

Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
wvtm13.com

Impact Weather: dangerously cold through Christmas Day

Impact Day: The coldest air in years keeps Alabama in the deep freeze through Christmas Day with dangerous wind chills and pipe-freezing cold temperatures. Check the video forecast for the latest. IMPACT WEATHER FOR CHRISTMAS. It gets frigid again overnight, and most of North and Central Alabama remain below freezing...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

How Long Will Bitter-Cold Temps Continue to Freeze Birmingham (AL)?

Temperatures across north Alabama were between 4- and 14-degrees Friday morning as the Arctic Front arrived, with wind chills as low as minus 15 degrees. Friday was mostly sunny and windy with temperatures remaining well below freezing over the northern two-thirds of the state. Communities north of Birmingham didn’t get out of the teens, and the wind chill index remained below zero through much of the day.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘They’re all such an important part of our town’

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The City of Hanceville hosted local senior citizens at the Hanceville Civic Center on Thursday, Dec. 22, for a Christmas party and lunch. With elves dishing up plates of a hot holiday meal in the kitchen, members of the Hanceville City Council and others served the meals and drinks to elder members of the community.  “We’re just so fortunate to have the chance to come out and honor our senior citizens here in Hanceville,” Hanceville Mayor Kenneth Nail shared. “They’re all such an important part of our town and none of us would be where we are without...
HANCEVILLE, AL
WAFF

How to avoid burst pipes ahead of freezing temperatures

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many people across north Alabama are preparing for bone-chilling temperatures. Freezing temperatures are expected to roll across the Tennessee Valley on Friday and it could cause major problems for homeowners. Low temperatures can cause a home’s pipes to freeze and then burst. It could cause go...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Children and holiday stress

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. –  The holiday season is a magical time, but it can also be stressful for some. Dan Marullo, PH.D., a pediatric psychologist and neuropsychologist at Children’s of Alabama, says stress can impact children and parents.  Marullo says several things can contribute to stress, including tasks such as finishing a to-do list or finalizing travel plans. However, he says one of the most significant contributors is that children are out of school and not following their regular routines.  “Routine is your friend when you are raising children,” Marullo said. “The younger the child or if a child has special needs, the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Rolling blackouts implemented in Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) initiated Step 50 of its Emergency Load Curtailment Program and requested local power boards implement rolling blackouts early Saturday morning throughout Cullman. The service disruption will occur in roughly 15 to 30 minute intervals across Cullman and will continue until TVA makes the determination to end the blackouts.
CULLMAN, AL
WAAY-TV

More than 1,500 North Alabamians still without power as extreme cold leads to record power demand

The weather outside may be frightful, but for the hundreds of North Alabamians still without power, the lack of electricity and heat inside isn't much better. Power outages left thousands across the region in the cold and dark Thursday night and Friday morning. Utility crews have been out and about, working hard to restore power to those affected, but Friday afternoon saw many still dealing with outages as the sun started to set and temperatures began to drop back into the single digits.
The Cullman Tribune

County to supply extra garbage receptacles for holiday

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sanitation Department will be setting up extra Dumpsters throughout the county on Thursday, Dec. 22, for the excess garbage that comes with holiday gift giving and packaging. Surplus Christmas trash and boxes are welcomed. These Dumpsters are not to be used for furniture and large household items. The Dumpsters will be hauled away on Tuesday, Dec. 27.  The locations for the Dumpsters will be:  Cold Springs School  8999 County Road 109  Bremen, AL 35033  Crane Hill Sheriff’s Office Annex  15095 County Road 222   Crane Hill, AL 35053  East Side Road Department  2883 AL Highway 69   Cullman, AL 35058  Good Hope Sheriff’s Office Annex  531 Good Hope School Road   Good Hope, AL 35057  Hanceville Civic Center  902 Commercial St.  Hanceville, AL 35077  Holly Pond -Old Shaw’s Restaurant  11495 U.S. Highway 278  Holly Pond, AL 35083  Joppa- Old hangar  8681 Alabama Highway 67  Joppa, AL 35087  Vinemont Providence Fire Station 1  535 County Road 1355  Vinemont, Alabama, 35179  West Point Town Hall  3990 County Road 1141  Cullman, AL 35057 
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Bham Now

COMING SOON: 16 openings we can’t wait to try in 2023

There are always openings of the newest hot spots happening in Birmingham. To get excited for the new year, we’ve rounded up sixteen new restaurants, coffee shops and more opening in 2023. 1. MELT Lane Parke. MELT’s Avondale location is closing, but the cheesy goodness isn’t going anywhere. MELT...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

What’s the coldest Christmas that Alabama has ever seen?

Alabama is bracing itself for its coldest Christmas in years. A surge of freezing Arctic air is heading our way, with the National Weather Service predicting temperatures as low as the single digits in parts of the state. But it likely won’t be the coldest Christmas on record. According...
ALABAMA STATE
Bham Now

7 restaurants open on Christmas Day in Birmingham

Finding somewhere open on Christmas day can be tough. Have no fear—you can still find a delicious meal in The Magic City on December 25. Keep reading for seven restaurants that will be open for business on Christmas this year. 1. Jack Brown’s Burgers and Beer. After all...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘Taking care of each other’

CULLMAN, Ala. – Representatives from Cullman Lowe’s Home Improvement #313 provided complete Christmas meals to local families in need through their partnership with the Good Samaritan Health Clinic and their community partners on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The boxes included holiday hams, sides, all the fixings and desserts for 10 families.  “This just means so much to us and to our patients at this time of year,” shared Good Samaritan Health Clinic Executive Director Jolanda Hutson. “Y’all just really do bring a lot of happiness to our patients. When we called the families to let them know about the donations, several were...
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

Alabama power outages: Hundreds remain without service; TVA suspends rolling blackouts

Update 4:30 p.m. – Power companies are working to restore service for hundreds of Alabamians who experienced outages amid below-freezing temperatures on Christmas Eve. As of about 4:30 p.m., Alabama Power reported 59 active outages, down from about 150 earlier Saturday. Currently, 156 customers, primarily in central Alabama, are affected by service outages – down from a high of about 6,000 earlier Saturday morning.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

One person jumps from window to escape fire at Birmingham apartment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — One person had minor injuries after jumping from a window during an apartment fire in Birmingham. Crews with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service responded to the Elyton Village Housing Community at about 12:30 p.m. on Thursday and saw flames showing from one apartment. The BFRS...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
781K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy