Cold weather no deterrent at Winter Market

CULLMAN, Ala. – With nearly 100 vendors to choose from, Christmas shopping was made easy all in one place at Warrior Way’s Winter Market on Saturday and Sunday at the Cullman County Child Development Center.

The scholarship fundraiser saw colder temperatures, but that didn’t stop bargain hunters from perusing purses, toys, Christmas decorations and countless gift buying opportunities. Captain Claude’s Kitchen, quickly becoming a favorite of the area’s food trucks, had food and drinks and LifeSouth Community Blood Center was on hand for blood donations.

The cold temperatures were remedied when shoppers found their way to the school’s gymnasium which was well heated and hosted live performances on Saturday from Jesse Priest and Cody Calvert. Sunday saw appearances and photo opportunities with Santa Claus and Elsa from “Frozen.”

The scholarship funded in part by the market is open to all Cullman County seniors. More information is available at www.facebook.com/warriorwaymarket .

