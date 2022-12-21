ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Defensive Lineman Darron Reed has signed with the Auburn Tigers

By Jack Singley
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LGMDS_0jq4EfbO00

Darron Reed makes it official and jots his name on the dotted line.

Darron Reed has signed his National Letter of Intent, officially joining the 2023 recruiting class and the Auburn Tigers.

This is a massive signing both figuratively and literally as Reed plays a position sorely lacking in depth and Reed is a large individual.

Reed originally was committed to the LSU Tigers but flipped to the orange and blue Tigers in late November. Reed was one of the first recruits to flip this cycle for the Tigers and even flipped before the hiring of Auburn Head Coach Hugh Freeze.

Reed stands impressively at 6-4 and 270 pounds. He has had an impressive senior season, totaling 33 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and eight sacks. He has 10 quarterback hurries as well as one forced fumble and two pass deflections.

Reed is one of a multitude of four stars that Auburn has signed in this cycle and will no doubt be an integral part of the 2023 defense with there being such a lack of depth at the defensive line position for the Auburn Tigers.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrbl.com

Man wins lottery and is reunited with his family in Hogansville

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – 66-year-old Julius Evans won the American Medical Response (AMR) “Home for the Holidays” program. The program provides transportation to wheelchair and bed-bound seniors who are living in assisted living centers and nursing facilities to their families for Christmas. The individuals are selected through a lottery based system.
HOGANSVILLE, GA
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Man found dead near Liberty Ave. identified

UPDATE 12/21/2022 3:11 p.m.: The man found dead near the Brown Avenue Overpass earlier today has been identified. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, Marcus Terrell Spellers, 44, died of gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at 11:25 a.m. The Columbus Police Department Homicide Unit has assumed the investigation. UPDATE 12/21/2022 11:49 a.m.: The […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Auburn Daily

Auburn Daily

Birmingham, AL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
480K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Auburn athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/auburn

Comments / 0

Community Policy