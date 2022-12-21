Guest: Are you suited to be a Santa stand-in? There's more to it than you think

Being Santa Claus is serious business. No doubt about it. If you are lucky enough to make the cut, you might be certified to “stand in” for Santa during this holiday.

I’ve never actually seen Santa, because I can’t stay awake long enough Christmas Eve to catch him at work.

But I know who he is and believe that when he dresses in a red suit, that’s just the beginning of this old man’s schtick.

Santa must keep fresh year to year, know what to say and how to act in public. He also is required to be well-versed in pleasing kids and their parents.

Being a stand-in Santa is not for sissies. A lot of wannabes might try, but none can qualify without training.

I have such a love for the old man that I decided to study hard and become an authentic Santa stand-in. I enrolled at the University of Santa Claus in Washington, D.C., where I learned how to replicate Santa from the expert ― Jeff Goldblatt, known for decades as the clown prince of special events.

Over the years, this event company has trained thousands of Santa look-a-likes to appear in department stores and shopping malls to the delight of believers both young and older.

I aced the course and celebrated with fellow Santa graduates by trying on a famous Santa suit worn for years on television by the late Willard Scott, noted NBC weatherman.

I looked in the mirror, and voila! I was Santa.

Yet, I needed my own Santa outfits. I purchased a costume and modified it, adding some white faux fur. The "look” was completed with the help of a huge black belt; fake beard, wire-rimmed glasses that no one could possibly see through and a white wig that tucked underneath the rim of a red hat.

Requests for Santa started coming in by word-of-mouth. For one job, Santa walked to a townhouse and tucked a child into bed. The Salvation Army called for Santa to distribute holiday gifts to hospital patients.

I traveled around from holiday job to job in my 1974 convertible VW bug. It became obvious that people knew I was Santa! I got quite a few horn honks, stares and some thumbs-up.

When I arrived at one party gig, I went straight to work ― patting the heads of the good little boys and girls. After a few "Ho Ho Hos," I turned with a jerk and placed a finger aside my nose, fully intending to head up to the sleigh parked on the rooftop. However, I was asked to stay for dinner, and I accepted. A huge mistake.

Here’s what Santa learned that night. Stay away from eating while wearing floppy white gloves and a scruffy beard.

Don’t even try to listen carefully to any conversation because the white wig covers the ears. Most importantly, never try to guide a fork loaded with food into your mouth because the beard is always in the way.

I never accepted any pay for being Santa. The reward was in my heart. My Santa persona has retired, now, but I could get back into the swing of it in a jiffy, if asked.

Actually, I would welcome a chance once again to spring to the sleigh and give the reindeer team a whistle. Away we’d all fly like the down of a thistle.

Andrea Chancellor has more than 20 years' experience in newspaper and magazine journalism, and 20 years in corporate public relations.