EWEB looking for input as it plans for energy future, draft suggests wind, batteries

Eugene Water and Electric Board is looking for community feedback as it develops a plan to provide enough reliable, affordable and clean electricity in coming decades.

The public utility has released an initial draft of its Integrated Resource Plan, which forecasts electricity needs 20 years into the future and uses advanced modeling software to suggest which combination of energy resources might best fit demand.

EWEB’s public draft of the IRP forecasts a growing demand for electricity, lays out hydropower as a good continuing source for reliable energy and suggests wind and utility-scale batteries as a way to meet increased demand.

“We know EWEB needs to procure more electricity in the years ahead to meet the growing needs of our customers,” said Megan Capper, EWEB’s energy resources manager, in a statement. “What we’re doing now is trying to figure out which energy resources are the best fit for EWEB’s needs."

Those insights are based on a modeling process that used assumptions about the future landscape of energy and constraints that included 90% carbon-free sources now and 95% by 2030 to solve for the lowest cost of resources, said EWEB spokesperson Aaron Orlowski.

He added the combination of energy resources highlighted in the draft is just one option the utility could pursue for the next 20 years.

EWEB is doing more analysis to look at other options by changing assumptions and input to the modeling software, Orlowski said, and “that’s really where we’re hoping that the community can kind of help us.”

People can give input on the types of questions EWEB should ask during the analysis before finalizing the IRP in June 2023 at eweb.org/IRP. The initial draft of the plan is available on that web page.

First plan in a decade

The draft IRP is the first EWEB has done in a decade, Orlowski said.

As a customer-owned utility, EWEB isn’t required to complete and submit an IRP to the state’s public utility commission, he said, but it’s a good planning practice, especially in a “really dynamic environment.”

The current energy market is dynamic, he said, with carbon emission requirements, climate change regulations and decreasing prices for renewable energy resources.

One local factor is ongoing discussions by Eugene officials to ban fossil fuel infrastructure in new construction of new homes, which is a first step in the city’s decarbonization and electrification efforts.

EWEB has forecasted that ordinance, if passed, would increase demand by about 1% per year based on an assumption of adding 838 new connections each year, Orlowski said. That’s in part because around 75% of homes in Eugene already are all-electric, he said.

A ban on fossil fuel infrastructure, including natural gas, in new residential construction would “likely prompt a small uptick in our peak electricity demand,” he said, but it’s something EWEB could handle.

EWEB also factored in Oregon’s likelihood to mandate phasing out new gas vehicles, he said, and that ups the demand increase by about 2% per year. Policymakers for the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality on Monday approved a rule that prohibits the sale of new gasoline-powered passenger vehicles in Oregon by 2035.

The report estimates the switch from gasoline-powered cars and gas furnaces to electric vehicles and electric heat pumps will become a prevalent trend increasing electricity demand in the 2030s.

Wind power, batteries one path forward

The draft includes a reference case that considers assumptions and constraints, Orlowski said.

EWEB generated assumptions about the future landscape of energy, including prices and availability, he said. The utility also set up constraints for the software, with the biggest being 95% carbon-free energy sources by 2030.

The software then took those assumptions, constraints and information about demand and “solved for lowest cost of resources,” Orlowski said, which ended up being more batteries and wind power while continuing to rely on hydropower.

“It offers one combination of energy resources that EWEB could pursue for the next 20 years,” he said.

It makes sense in some ways, he said, especially since EWEB’s peak demand is in the winter and wind resources tend to generate more energy during winter months.

But it’s important for people to know the model isn’t final or the preferred option, he said. It’s just a benchmark.

Utility doing more analysis

EWEB will spend the next six months doing more analysis.

The utility has “lot of questions” about why the software suggested the option it did, Orlowski said, and staff want to hear questions from the community, too.

Further analysis will include examining whether summer electricity needs will rise and whether hydropower will become less effective as climate change impacts precipitation and river flow, he said.

By adjusting the assumptions or constraints, EWEB can generate different potential portfolios, according to a press release from the utility.

After getting public feedback, EWEB will set out to answer questions to create a final plan by June 2023.

EWEB then plans to update the plan every two years, Orlowski said.

Learn more, give input

People can submit questions about EWEB’s energy future at eweb.org/IRP. They also can sign up to receive regular email updates about the IRP.

There’s also information for community groups, environmental justice organizations and others to request a meeting during which EWEB will present the findings of the initial draft and have a dialogue.

