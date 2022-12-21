Near blizzard conditions, bitter cold likely in KC area. Here’s timing of winter storm

An approaching winter storm will likely push its way into the Kansas City area overnight Wednesday bringing bitter cold, snow and strong winds that could create blizzard-like weather conditions, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

A winter storm warning was issued early Wednesday for the Kansas City area, as well as northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas, as several inches of snow is expected from the widespread storm that will impact much of the central and eastern portions of the country.

The warning goes into effect for the Kansas City area at midnight. For northwest Missouri, the warning goes into effect at 6 p.m. Between 2 and 4 inches of snow is expected across the Kansas City area, with some isolated areas seeing higher amounts.

Here’s a look at the timing of the storm, according to the weather service :

Snow is expected to begin falling in the Kansas City area as early as 9 p.m. Wednesday and continue into Thursday morning, switching over to blowing snow around noon. The blowing snow and potential blizzard conditions will continue for the rest of Thursday.

In St. Joseph, snow could begin falling as early as 3 p.m. Wednesday, switching over to blowing snow about 3 a.m. Thursday.

In Kirksville, the snow could being around 6 p.m. Wednesday and switch over to blowing snow by 9 a.m. Thursday.

In Sedalia, the snow could begin around midnight Wednesday, switching over to blowing snow by noon on Thursday.

Snow from the storm is expected to end by Thursday evening. The winds could influence overall snow totals as well as form large drifts, according to the weather service.

The winter storm will also usher in bitterly cold temperatures that will plunge rapidly throughout the day Thursday. The strong winds gusting as high as 45 mph will create dangerous wind chills that could be as low as 30 degrees below zero, if not lower, according to the weather service.

Temperatures in Kansas City are expect to dive below zero on Thursday and only warm to the single digits on Friday. By Christmas Eve morning, temperatures will be around 2 degrees below zero and warming to around 13 degrees by the afternoon.

Temperatures will be around 6 degrees on Christmas morning and climb to just below freezing throughout the day.

The storm likely will have a significant impact on holiday travel, creating hazardous conditions due to blowing snow and reduced visibilities, which might include white out conditions. The weather service has urged people to travel to their holiday destinations by Wednesday evening if possible and plan to stay put for a few days as the storm will impact most of the northern Plains and Great Lakes areas.

Next week, temperatures will rebound and are expected to climb above normal. Typically, Kansas City sees daytime temperatures around 40 degrees this time of year, with overnight temps around 20 degrees.