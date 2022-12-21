ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ProPublica

Salmon People: A Native Fishing Family’s Fight to Preserve a Way of Life

By by Katie Campbell, ProPublica, and Tony Schick, Oregon Public Broadcasting
ProPublica
ProPublica
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YhYC0_0jq4EQJN00

This video was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with Oregon Public Broadcasting . Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published.

When the salmon are running up the Columbia River, Native people are there with them. They live, eat and sleep at the river. Their children grow up at the river. They catch salmon for subsistence, for ceremonies and for their living.

This is the life of the Wy-Kan-Ush-Pum, the Salmon People. It is a life Columbia River tribal people have lived for generations and have fought for decades to protect. Over the last century and a half, they have watched as forces eroded their access to salmon. Treaties removed them from their traditional fishing areas; dams massively reduced the numbers of salmon that swam in the waters; environmental contamination further poisoned the well.

And now, as climate change threatens the salmon throughout its life, the stakes of that fight are existential.

Watch the documentary , and read all of ProPublica and Oregon Public Broadcasting’s team reporting on the threats facing salmon and the broken treaties that the government swore would protect tribes’ right to fish .

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Ice Fishermen Drill Their Hole Right Into A Moose Frozen Into The Ice

That would be the surprise of a lifetime. But, that’s why we get out there… Ice fishing is a bridge between seasons. An activity to get you outside and fishing through the winter months, but not something we long for year-round. It’s cold out there and the action just isn’t the same as the summer months. Lots of animals use waterways to cut down their travel time. Moose, deer, bears or elk have all been seen swimming or walking across […] The post Ice Fishermen Drill Their Hole Right Into A Moose Frozen Into The Ice first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Outsider.com

30,000-Year-Old Work of Art in Cave Destroyed by Vandals

A 30,000-year-old work of art carved into the walls a cave in Australia was destroyed recently when vandals snuck through the national heritage site’s steel gate. The vandalism in itself has been called “frankly shocking.” However, what makes the loss of the art more devastating is that any attempt to liberate the carving from the vandalism would also destroy the original work of art.
ProPublica

ProPublica

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ProPublica is an independent, nonprofit newsroom that produces investigative journalism with moral force.

 http://www.propublica.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy