Bartlesville, OK

Immediate treatment is key to preventing fentanyl overdose deaths, Bartlesville mom says

By Kimberly van Veen
Examiner Enterprise
 4 days ago
Zach Sanders was a typical 18-year-old guy who loved skateboarding and made friends easily, according to his mother. In January 2021, the fun-loving teen made a “silly mistake” and did “something that can never be undone,” his mother, Amber Sanders, said through tears during a recent community meeting about how the fentanyl epidemic has touched Bartlesville.

While experimenting with pills, Zach took a pill laced with fentanyl and died of a drug overdose.

“I thought my son could never be involved in something like this,” Amber Sanders said while struggling to speak through emotion. Since her son’s death, Sanders has made it her mission to educate parents on fentanyl’s effects. Shortly after Zach’s death, she sponsored a billboard on Frank Philips Boulevard with a photo of Zach and the words: “Check your pills… Fentanyl kills.”

While opioid use has long been a problem, fentanyl became common just three years ago in Oklahoma. Previously, methamphetamines were the drug of choice.

Bartlesville had 12 confirmed overdose cases in 2021, according to the Bartlesville Police Department. In 2022, that number jumped to 41, and in the first 10 months of 2022, the department tracked 53 confirmed overdose cases.

Fentanyl is highly lethal in tiny amounts. According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, it is 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin. In the past two years, 17% of overdoses were due to heroin, 21% due to methamphetamines and 58% due to fentanyl, according to the BPD. The opioid causes users to stop breathing.

Because of the effect on respiration, seconds count in treating an overdose victim. All Bartlesville police officers were equipped with opioid-overdose antidote naloxone kits in 2017, allowing them to administer immediate treatment with a nasal spray. “We’re usually the first on the scene,” BPD Officer Andrew Ward said.

However, naloxone nasal sprays will not work if a person is not breathing, Bartlesville paramedic Christopher Wells said. Paramedics can administer the drug by injection, which is immediately effective. Once an overdose patient arrives at the hospital, medical staff can provide treatment, but the first minutes after an overdose are the most critical for survival.

Though naloxone, known by the brand name Narcan, is only available by prescription, the director of emergency medicine at Ascension St. John Jane Philips hospital said he would write a prescription for anyone who asked.

“I can’t harp on Narcan enough,” Dr. Heath Burchfield said. “If you have a family member with abuse problems, keep it on hand.”

While Zach Sanders lost his gamble against fentanyl, another young man in the community who overdosed during the same week as Zach survived.

After Amber Sanders spoke, another mother took the microphone. “My son also had an overdose on Jan. 24,” she said. “He did survive, but I will tell you, we got very lucky.”

The boy’s parents found him on the bathroom floor and were able to revive him. He spent several days on a ventilator before making a full recovery. Today, this young man is in college.

