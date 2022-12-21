ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS New York

Strategies to cope with SAD, or seasonal affective disorder

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c9zun_0jq4EFqc00

Coping with seasonal affective disorder 05:46

NEW YORK -- December 21 is the Winter Solstice and the official beginning of winter.

It's also the day with the fewest hours of sunshine or daylight.

Winter's shorter days can trigger a form of depression called SAD, or seasonal affective disorder.

For some people, it's more than just the winter blues. But you don't have to tough it out.

Dr. Adriana Phan joined CBS2 with strategies to cope. She is director of psychiatry consultation at Hackensack University Medical Center.

Phan spoke about the causes and symptoms, then offered three strategies.

  • Light therapy
  • Vitamin D
  • Avoid isolation

Watch her full interview above for more information.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

"Hope One" brings aid to those with substance abuse, mental health issues

PARSIPPANY, N.J. -- Homelessness, substance abuse and mental health are issues which impact many people in our area. A special group in Morris County is tackling them all in a unique way.Loading one bag at a time into the "Hope One" van, the team is hoping to make an impact, one person at a time. Morris County Sheriff's Corporal Erica Valvano has been at the wheel of the initiative since in launched in 2017. Hope One is a mobile outreach program offering critical support to those struggling with mental health and substance use disorders. They bring help right to those who may need...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
139K+
Followers
27K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy