Read full article on original website
Related
housebeautiful.com
Newcastle crowned the UK’s Capital of Christmas for 2022
Newcastle has officially been crowned the UK's very first Capital of Christmas. The study, which was undertaken by the budgeting experts at Park Christmas Savings, assessed the festive activities taking place in every town and city across the UK. And it revealed Geordies to be the nation's ultimate Christmas revellers.
HS2 boss hails ‘immense progress’
The boss of HS2 has hailed the project’s “immense progress” in 2022.Chief executive Mark Thurston said a series of milestones were reached over the past 12 months.At the start of 2022, the Government introduced a Bill setting out legislation needed to extend the high-speed line from Crewe to Manchester.Construction of the Colne Valley Viaduct to carry HS2 trains above a series of lakes and waterways just outside north-west London began in May.It will be the UK’s longest railway bridge at 2.1 miles.Work on HS2’s first innovative green tunnel started in June.The one-and-a-half-mile-long structure in Chipping Warden, Northamptonshire is being built...
BBC
Ukraine: Students spend Christmas in Wales
For two Ukrainian women Christmas will be very different this year. Anastasiia Patiuk and Valeriia Pivensay are studying in Wales and will be celebrating the festivities with friends rather than family, in Lampeter, Ceredigion. The two women from Kyiv said it was their dream to return home, and help "rebuild...
BBC
Ukraine war: My nights are peaceful at last, after trauma of air raids
When Russia invaded her country, Veronica Ahafonova played piano to drown out the sound of the explosions. We first met the teenager in March when she and her mother were fleeing Kharkiv as refugees, leaving behind everything they knew. They were living in the dark in an overcrowded motel with the curtains shut tight in the hope that Russian bomber planes wouldn't see the building.
Hundreds of migrants ‘detained illegally at immigration removal centres’
More than 400 asylum seekers were illegally detained at immigration removal centres, Home Office emails have revealed.The detention of between 450 and 500 migrants held as “overflow” from the Manston processing centre in November was described at the time as “no longer legal”, according to emails obtained by the BBC.During a surge in Channel crossings in October, as many as 4,000 people were being detained at Manston, which is designed to hold just 1,600.New arrivals were expected to be taken to the centre, which is designed for holding people for short periods during security and identity checks, before being moved...
BBC
Ukraine war: Drone attack on Russian bomber base leaves three dead
A Ukrainian drone attack on an airbase for bombers in southern Russia has left three people dead, Moscow says. Air defences shot down the drone near the Engels base, but falling debris fatally wounded three technical staff, the defence ministry said. Earlier this month, Russia accused Ukraine of a similar...
Boris Johnson could be back in Downing Street by next Christmas Nadine Dorries predicts
Boris Johnson could be back in No 10 by next Christmas, Nadine Dorries has predicted. The former culture secretary warned Rishi Sunak that disastrous poll ratings could see him ousted and his predecessor installed in his place. “I think there is a chance if the polls keep sliding by this time next year we will see Boris Johnson back in Downing Street,” she said.Mr Johnson was forced out of the top job by his own MPs after a series of scandals, including Partygate. But Ms Dorries, a key ally, suggested that Conservative politicians could again rally around their former...
Home Office confirms 42 migrants returned to Albania
More than 40 Albanian migrants who tried to enter Britain across the English Channel have arrived back in their home country after being deported from the UK.A Home Office removal flight containing 42 people was seen landing at Tirana International Airport Mother Teresa in the Albanian capital, after leaving the UK earlier today.Photographs taken at Tirana airport on Thursday showed British Border Force officials unloading people from a plane. The Home Office did not immediately respond toThe Independent‘s request for comment.Rishi Sunak said last week announced the government would fast-track removals of Albanian asylum seekers from Britain to their...
Cumbria coalmine protests planned as local opposition grows
Campaigners expected to gather on Friday and Saturday, and possible legal challenge is being explored
BBC
Captagon: Jordan seizes huge amphetamine haul at Iraq border
Jordan has seized one tonne of amphetamine pills being smuggled in date paste at the border with Iraq. A total of six million pills of the drug known as Captagon were found inside two refrigerated lorries. It was one of the largest such hauls ever intercepted, the Jordanian Customs Department...
All Boxing Day trains cancelled due to strike
Boxing Day is expected to see travel chaos as thousands are forced to make alternative plans due to ongoing rail strikes.After the Christmas Day shutdown, stations typically see hundreds of departures on December 26. But Network Rail said Britain’s railways will remain closed for a second consecutive day due to a walkout by employees who are members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT). Passengers were warned about the impact of the strike a week ago. Airport transfers such as the Heathrow Express and Stansted Express are usually among the most popular services on Boxing Day. Airline passengers will...
BBC
Crime gang convicted over industrial-scale drug lab
Four members of an organised crime gang have been convicted of running an industrial-scale amphetamine lab in Scotland. The group, who also trafficked heroin and cocaine from the site, were caught after a National Crime Agency investigation. They used a garage in Motherwell to store chemicals to make amphetamine. The...
BBC
Looking down on London at Christmas
At Christmas time and as the long nights draw in, London is illuminated by a festive glow. Throughout this cold, dark winter, photographer Jason Hawkes has been snapping the capital from above. "I've always loved London at Christmas," says the 54-year-old, who has spent the past few weeks photographing the...
BBC
Historic England: Air raid siren and mill among 2022 listings
An air raid siren, a pair of county boundary markers, a canal crane and a mill that inspired one of art's old masters were among Historic England's new listings in North West England. Some 26 sites were logged from November 2021 to November 2022, ten of which were in Greater...
BBC
Iran protests: Activist Narges Mohammadi details 'abuse' of detained women
A leading human rights activist in Iran has written from prison to give the BBC details of how women detained in recent anti-government protests are being sexually and physically abused. Narges Mohammadi said such assaults had become more common in recent protests. She is serving a lengthy sentence in Tehran's...
BBC
Kosovo: Serbia puts troops on high alert over rising tensions
The Serbian army says it is at its "highest level of combat readiness" after weeks of escalating tensions between Serbia and Kosovo. President Aleksandar Vucic says he will "take all measures to protect our people and preserve Serbia". The sabre-rattling is louder than ever and follows media claims that Pristina...
Heathrow Airport Reports Zero Wait Time For Passengers to Clear Immigration Despite Border Force Strike
Heathrow Airport reported zero wait times for arriving passengers to get through immigration during the peak morning rush on Christmas Eve despite a walkout by nearly a thousand Border Force officers in a dispute over pay, pensions and job security. It had been feared that queues would quickly build up...
BBC
Migrants: Ninety people cross Channel on Christmas Day
Ninety people crossed the English Channel in two small boats on Christmas Day, the Ministry of Defence said. More than 45,000 migrants have made the perilous crossing from France to England so far this year. In 2021, the figure was far less, at almost 28,500. On 14 December, four people...
msn.com
Train strikes – live: Train users told only travel if ‘absolutely necessary’ as drivers advised to avoid roads
LIVE – Updated at 15:20. Britons have been warned to avoid travelling today as train strikes put a damper on Christmas Eve for passengers and drivers heading home. Motorists have been warned that their journey could spiral into a “nightmare” as traffic surges to pre-pandemic levels. It...
Advocate
Scotland, Spain Move to Simplify Legal Gender Changes
Scotland and Spain have both advanced legislation making it easier for transgender people to legally change their gender. Both bills require further steps before they become law. Scotland, as part of the United Kingdom, needs royal assent for its bill, while Spain’s legislation has been passed by one house of its Parliament but needs the approval of another, something that is expected.
Comments / 0