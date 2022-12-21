A UK mom has admitted to killing her teenage daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese. Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, pleaded guilty to gross negligence manslaughter and allowing the death of a child for failing to care for daughter Kaylea Titford, 16, according to Wales News Service. The wheelchair-bound teen was found dead in bed in her family’s home in Wales in October 2020 — having suffered “multiple medical issues,” including spina bifida, the report said. Both her parents were accused of allowing her to grow morbidly obese by not managing her diet and exercise, then failing to get her medical help when...

4 DAYS AGO