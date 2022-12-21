Read full article on original website
BBC
Lab dogs recovered after break-in at Wyton breeding centre returned
Two beagles recovered by police after a break-in at a facility that breeds animals for laboratory research have been returned to the site. Cambridgeshire Police was called to MBR Acres in Wyton on Tuesday. Protest group Animal Rebellion, supported by celebrities including singer Will Young and presenter Chris Packham, called...
Picture reveals packed hospital corridor where 92-year-old was left for 30 hours
The cousin of a 92-year-old woman who spent 30 hours waiting on a hospital corridor due to a lack of beds has condemned the Conservative government for bringing the NHS “to its knees”.Barry Kushner, 61, said it was “scary” to witness the state of his local hospital after his relative - who was left “delirious” following a bad fall - spent more than a day on a trolley.A shocking photo the father-of-three snapped during their ordeal showed dozens of other patients faced similarly “chaotic” experiences at the Royal Liverpool Hospital.The picture reveals patients waiting to be seen by NHS staff...
93-year-old left ‘screaming in pain’ on floor during 25-hour ambulance wait
Welsh ambulance service apologises to Elizabeth Davies, whose care home and family made 10 calls for help after she fell
Family of man who died after crossing Channel did not hear of death for 11 days
Family of Hussein Haseeb Ahmed, 31, from northern Iraq, call for answers about what happened to him
UK mom admits to killing teen daughter by letting her get morbidly obese
A UK mom has admitted to killing her teenage daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese. Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, pleaded guilty to gross negligence manslaughter and allowing the death of a child for failing to care for daughter Kaylea Titford, 16, according to Wales News Service. The wheelchair-bound teen was found dead in bed in her family’s home in Wales in October 2020 — having suffered “multiple medical issues,” including spina bifida, the report said. Both her parents were accused of allowing her to grow morbidly obese by not managing her diet and exercise, then failing to get her medical help when...
Independent inquiry over death of boy, 5, sent home from hospital
Family say Yusuf Mahmud Nazir died from pneumonia due to a lack of beds at Rotherham general hospital
BBC
NI facing into a 'homelessness disaster' this Christmas
Northern Ireland is heading into a "homelessness disaster" this Christmas, a charity has warned. The chief executive of the Simon Community, Jim Dennison, has said that the cost-of-living crisis is making many people unable to afford payments on their homes. He said the charity is also seeing more people sleeping...
BBC
Covid: Jack Last died as result of AstraZeneca vaccine – coroner
A man died of a blood clot that was a "direct result" of having the AstraZeneca Covid jab, a coroner said. Jack Last, 27, from Stowmarket, was vaccinated on 30 March 2021 and a week later was admitted to hospital after experiencing headaches and sickness. A scan on 10 April...
Body of baby found at recycling centre was likely in household bin – police
The body of a newborn boy found at a recycling centre is likely to have been collected from a household bin, detectives said.Cambridgeshire Police said that the infant, named Gabriel by medical staff, was discovered at the site in Ely Road, Waterbeach on November 29.The force said inquiries with recycling centre staff suggest it is “likely” that the baby came from recycling collected from household blue bins in Peterborough and its surrounding villages, March, Whittlesey, Melbourn or streets off Mill Road in Cambridge.A post-mortem examination carried out on December 5 returned inconclusive results about how Gabriel died.It is important to...
Men admit break-in at Hampshire zoo in which giraffes and tigers suffered
Two men have admitted breaking into a zoo and damaging the penguin and giraffe enclosures during an incident in which a bottle was allegedly thrown at a giraffe’s head. Nathan Daniels, 21, admitted damaging the penguin enclosure at Marwell zoo, near Southampton, while Bradley Green, 24, admitted damaging an enclosure containing giraffes.
BBC
Bull mastiff dog bites woman's head in Leicester play area
A woman received hospital treatment for a head wound after being bitten by a dog in a children's play area. Police said a bull mastiff dog attacked the woman in the play area between Overton Road and Sulgrave Road in Leicester on 7 December between 10:00 and 10:30 GMT. A...
Frail pensioner, 83, dies after being mauled by XL Bully in her home
A frail pensioner has died in hospital 17 days after being mauled by a powerful XL bully dog in her home, just streets away from where Jack Lis was also killed by a dog. Grandmother Shirley Patrick , 83, was with relatives in Caerphilly, South Wales, in the run up to Christmas when she was badly mauled on Saturday, December 3.
Moment ‘sleepover’ killer went to swap victim’s Xbox for drugs after murdering three children
CCTV footage captured the moment a quadruple murderer took his 13-year-old victim’s Xbox to swap for drugs just hours after killing him. Damien Bendall left his partner Terri Harris’s home in Killamarsh, near Sheffield, the morning after murdering Ms Harris, her two children Lacey and John Bennett, 11 and 13, and Lacey’s friend Connie, 11. Bendall was filmed leaving the house just before 6am on 19 September 2021 after the horrific attack. He took a taxi to Sheffield and was captured on CCTV carrying a bag, which contained John’s Xbox. He later traded the game console for drugs, a...
Six killed in Spain after bus plunges into river
Six people died and two were injured after a bus plunged into a river overnight while crossing a bridge in Spain's northwestern Galicia region, officials said Sunday. The regional La Voz de Galicia newspaper said the bus was carrying people visiting their loved ones in jail in Monterroso in central Galicia.
BBC
Woman forced onto glass during Bristol assault
A woman was forced to the ground onto some broken glass by a man during an assault in Bristol. The assault took place on Pro-Cathedral Lane, which leads towards Park Place, at 02:20 GMT on Saturday, 26 November. An unknown man approached the woman and grabbed her shoulders, forcing her...
BBC
Man admits killing two in high-speed drug crash
A man who had taken cocaine, Valium and cannabis drove at speeds of more than 100mph before crashing and killing two passengers. Taylor Hanlon, 27, lost control of his high-powered Subaru on the A706 near Kepscaith Farm in West Lothian on 29 August 2020. His car landed upturned in a...
BBC
Lay-by drug dealer jailed
A drug dealer has been jailed for more than five years after being caught hiding cocaine near a lay-by. Police said Joel Jacobi, 27, of no fixed abode, had been acting suspiciously on the edge of a field near Brecon in August. Officers found up to £15,300 worth of cocaine...
11 victims of Shoreham Airshow crash were unlawfully killed, inquest rules
The 11 men who died when a plane crashed at the Shoreham Airshow were unlawfully killed, a coroner has ruled.A Hawker Hunter aircraft crashed on to the A27 during an aerial display at the event in West Sussex on August 22 2015.The conclusion was reached on Tuesday afternoon, more than seven years after the incident, which injured 13 other people including the pilot, Andrew Hill.Delivering her narrative verdict to a packed courtroom in County Hall North in Horsham, West Sussex Senior Coroner Penelope Schofield said: “Eleven innocent lives were cruelly lost on August 22 2015. Lives that were cut way...
BBC
Boy, 4, dies in swimming pool incident at Center Parcs Longleat resort
A four-year-old boy has died after a "serious medical incident" at a Center Parcs holiday resort, police have said. The BBC has been told the incident happened in a swimming pool. Wiltshire Police said officers attended the leisure complex at Longleat Forest in Wiltshire in support of the South Western...
BBC
Sepsis: 'My life changed eight years ago on Christmas Eve'
Eight years ago Tracy Ralph felt exhausted but thought she was just suffering from a cold. The mother-of-two, from Hockley, Essex, was too busy to rest during the Christmas period, and tried to power through with painkillers. On Christmas Eve 2014, she was due to take her five-year-old son to...
