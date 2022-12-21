Read full article on original website
Related
Is Darwin Nunez playing today for Liverpool vs Manchester City?
Darwin Nunez is back in Liverpool training and should be involved for the Reds against Manchester City.
Chelsea vs Bournemouth - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Chelsea's Premier League meeting with Bournemouth, including team news, lineups and prediction.
Who will win the Premier League 2022/23?
Arsenal currently top the Premier League by five points, but will they be able to hold off Manchester City during the second half of the season?
FPL Gameweek 17: Best forwards for return of Premier League
The best forwards to pick in Fantasy Premier League for the return in Gameweek 17, including Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, Darwin Nunez and more.
World Cup final referee admits he made mistake during Argentina vs France
Szymon Marciniak has admitted he made a mistake during the World Cup final between France and Argentina.
World Cup final referee responds to claims about Lionel Messi's second goal
Szymon Marciniak, the referee who officiated this year's World Cup final, has hit back at claims that Argentina's third goal should have been disallowed. Having
Will Trent Alexander-Arnold or Virgil van Dijk play for Liverpool vs Aston Villa?
Find out whether Trent Alexander-Arnold or Virgil van Dijk will make a return for Liverpool in their Premier League meeting with Aston Villa on Boxing Day
Everton vs Wolves - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Everton's Premier League meeting with Wolverhampton Wanderers, including TV channel, team news, lineups and prediction
The highest-scoring Boxing Days in Premier League history
Boxing Day football is a fairly new Premier League tradition, as it only began in 2000. Here are the highest-scoring Boxing Days in Premier League history.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Brentford - Premier League
Tottenham's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Brentford
Transfer rumours: Man Utd lead Fernandez race; Arsenal & Chelsea eye Garnacho
Saturday's transfer rumours, with updates on Enzo Fernandez, Alejandro Garnacho, Jude Bellingham & more.
Chelsea 3-0 PSG UWCL: Player ratings as Lauren James brace sees Blues take top spot
Chelsea signed off for 2023 by ensuring they progressed to the Champions League quarter finals as group winners with a comfortable victory over PSG at Stamford
What happened to the last side top of the Premier League at Christmas?
Arsenal are enjoying their time as Christmas table-toppers, but what does it say about their potential fate in May?
Transfer rumours: Chelsea confident on Badiashile; Suarez's next club
Sunday's transfer rumours, including stories on Chelsea's interest in Benoit Badiashile, Luis Suarez's next club and more.
Premier League: The state of play ahead of the second half of the season
An in-depth look at the state of play in the Premier League as we return to action on Boxing Day.
Arsenal vs West Ham - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Arsenal's Premier League meeting with West Ham United, including TV channel, team news, lineups and prediction
Pep Guardiola offers frustrated explanation for Kalvin Phillips absence against Liverpool
Pep Guardiola offered a frustrated explanation for Kalvin Phillips' absence against Liverpool.
Who is Andrey Santos? What Chelsea can expect from Brazilian midfielder
Profiling Andrey Santos as he nears a move from Vasco da Gama to Chelsea.
Mikel Arteta press conference: Martinelli contract; Jesus injury; Smith Rowe return
Everything from Mikel Arteta's press conference ahead of Arsenal's return to action.
90min
1K+
Followers
14K+
Post
183K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0