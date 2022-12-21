Sanilac Commissioners: Public comment for proposed military training airspace expansion extended, to be discussed with National Guard officials

Marian Brennan Pratt has always been interested in journalism. Her first taste came as she joined the staff of St. Stephen’s High School newspaper, the Stephecho. She held the position of Church Secretary at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish in the Village of Emmett, Michigan for 24 years. She has four grown children: Barbara, Suzanne, Bernie and Steve, seven grandchildren: Daniel, Kaitlynn, Emily, Ashley, Taylor, Brennan and Benjamin, and five great-grandchildren: Paislee, Lukas, Noah, Levi, and Eli. While a member of the community, she joined the ladies of the parish in a Book Club, was a member of Daughters of Isabella #452, and a past member of the Village Council. She has written several articles for the Emmett News and now has two books published, the first, entitled “Emmett Township”, which includes part of the Images of America series by Arcadia Publishing which plays a large part in the preservation of local heritage, and the second book, Dancin on your Knees - available now on Amazon. Marian resides in Port Huron, MI.

EMMETT, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO