Sanilac Commissioners: Public comment for proposed military training airspace expansion extended, to be discussed with National Guard officials

Governor Re-Appoints Gleason To Mackinac Bridge Authority
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has reappointed Patrick Gleason to another term on the Mackinac Bridge Authority. Gleason, of Davison, is a retired president and business agent for Michigan Iron Workers Local 25. He is also Michigan Building and Construction Trades Council member. He has served three full terms representing Democrats on the Mackinaw Bridge Authority. Mr. Gleason is reappointed to represent Democrats, for a term commencing December 22, 2022 and expiring June 30, 2028.
'Stay home': Local county road crews preparing to respond for severe weather
Macomb County officials gave a tour of their communication and emergency response center where dispatchers watch 270 road cameras.
MSP: High-profile vehicles should stay off freeways north of Metro Detroit
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - As Michigan State Police handle crashes during the winter storm, high-profile vehicles are asked to stay off freeways in the Third District region. This area includes Arenac, Bay, Genesee, Gladwin, Huron, Iosco, Lapeer, Midland, Ogemaw, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, St. Clair, and Tuscola counties. Also,...
Nessel appoints ex-judge and prosecutor Marlinga to protect seniors
The Democrat was narrowly defeated by John James for a congressional seat in November
Climate change means smaller chance of a white Christmas in Detroit region
A white Christmas is on the way for Detroit region, including Port Huron, with perhaps four inches of snow and winds gusting to 50 mph, according to National Weather Service. But it turns out that a white Christmas has become increasingly unlikely due to climate change, the warming of the earth as a result of humans burning fossil fuels.
Woman jumps off Blue Water Bridge, five dogs maul each other, missing girl found: Port Huron Police Blotter, Nov. 10-30
The Port Huron Police Department investigated more than 20 crimes of “an unusual or serious nature” in November, according to City Manager James Freed in his administrative report to the mayor and council. Here is a sample of crimes that occurred Nov. 10-30. Stolen vehicle and a chase.
Small plane makes emergency landing at Stellantis in Auburn Hills
The Auburn Hills Police Department say a small plane experiencing a mechanical issue made an emergency landing Wednesday on-site of the Stellantis North American Headquarters in Auburn Hills.
Port Huron Elks Lodge 343 PER’s “Baskets for the Needy”
The Port Huron Elks Lodge 343 Past Exalted Rulers Association provided sixty-two (62) families a “Basket for the Needy” with their annual program. Volunteers for distribution of baskets were, PER’s Joseph Barbe, Scott R. Harris, Gregory C. Hudy, Steven M. Peters and Gerald W. Goodwin, along with...
Michigan trucking company owner launches longshot bid for president
LANSING, Mich. — A Grand Blanc man has set his sights on the White House for 2024. Anthony Hudson begins his days as the owner of a small trucking company outside of Flint, but once he's off that job he clocks into another: his campaign to become the next U.S. president.
Grand Blanc Township man accused of killing hunter in 2018
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Blanc Township man is one of two suspects arraigned on murder charges for the death of a hunter in Clinton County's Bath Township in 2018. The Michigan Attorney General's Office charged 34-year-old Thomas Olson of Grand Blanc Township and 34-year-old Robert Rodway of...
Dangerous Flash-Freeze definitely in play for this evening: Close look at timeline
It is looking very strongly like there will be a very quick change from rain to snow over southeast Lower Michigan. This will likely cause wet roads to become icy in just a matter of minutes. Here is the radar forecast from 7 p.m. tonight to 3 a.m. tonight. Focus...
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog Joints
Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog JointsPhoto byPhoto: Unsplash. Michigan is a state that is famous for hot dogs. The classic Coney Island dog is one of the most popular food spots for hot dogs in Michigan, and there are several unique preparations for these delicious treats. There are a few stand-out locations in Michigan; below are a few of our picks for "The Best MI Hot Dog Joints."
Strangles Outbreak in Michigan
A 10-year-old warmblood mare in Macomb County, Michigan, has tested positive for strangles. She presented with an enlarged lymph node on December 6. Her diagnosis was confirmed on December 19. The horse, who is unvaccinated, is currently affected and alive. Seven other cases are suspected, and 42 horses are exposed. The facility is under voluntary quarantine.
The Christmas of the White Tree
Marian Brennan Pratt has always been interested in journalism. Her first taste came as she joined the staff of St. Stephen’s High School newspaper, the Stephecho. She held the position of Church Secretary at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish in the Village of Emmett, Michigan for 24 years. She has four grown children: Barbara, Suzanne, Bernie and Steve, seven grandchildren: Daniel, Kaitlynn, Emily, Ashley, Taylor, Brennan and Benjamin, and five great-grandchildren: Paislee, Lukas, Noah, Levi, and Eli. While a member of the community, she joined the ladies of the parish in a Book Club, was a member of Daughters of Isabella #452, and a past member of the Village Council. She has written several articles for the Emmett News and now has two books published, the first, entitled “Emmett Township”, which includes part of the Images of America series by Arcadia Publishing which plays a large part in the preservation of local heritage, and the second book, Dancin on your Knees - available now on Amazon. Marian resides in Port Huron, MI.
Christmas Reflection
Joel Mitchell is the senior pastor at Griswold Street Baptist Church in Port Huron. His childhood and teenage years were spent bouncing between Caro, Michigan and Taguatinga Sul in Brazil’s Federal District. After eight years of pastoral ministry in Northeast Pennsylvania and Southern Indiana, he is happy to be back in Michigan. His wife, Karen, who grew up in the Pacific Northwest is glad to be living near water again, and his three children already love the beach life. Pastor Joel’s desire is to lead Griswold Street Baptist to share the love of God with our community…not just in words, but “in deed and in truth.” In his spare time, he is an avid reader, reading and reviewing about 100 books per year.
