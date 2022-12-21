Wiregrass Ranch’s Bryson Rodgers signs with Ohio State

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - A loaded 2023 wide receiver class is coming to the Ohio State Buckeyes and Wiregrass Ranch wide receiver Bryson Rodgers is one of the signees heading to Columbus.

The Bulls’ wide receiver signed with Ohio State Wednesday morning via an announcement on Twitter. Rodgers is a 4-stat rated wide receiver according to 247Sports.

Rodgers this past 2022 season at Wiregrass Ranch caught 21 passes for 270 yards and five touchdowns. In his 2021 junior season, Rodgers caught 42 passes for 645 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @Andy_Villamarzo.