Read full article on original website
Related
World Cup final referee admits he made mistake during Argentina vs France
Szymon Marciniak has admitted he made a mistake during the World Cup final between France and Argentina.
World Cup final referee responds to claims about Lionel Messi's second goal
Szymon Marciniak, the referee who officiated this year's World Cup final, has hit back at claims that Argentina's third goal should have been disallowed. Having
Man City 3-2 Liverpool: Player ratings as De Bruyne masterclass seals Carabao Cup win
Player ratings from the Carabao Cup fourth round tie between Man City & Liverpool.
The USMNT team that should play at the 2026 World Cup
How different could the USMNT starting XI be at the 2026 World Cup compared to Qatar 2022? Let's take a look...
Will Trent Alexander-Arnold or Virgil van Dijk play for Liverpool vs Aston Villa?
Find out whether Trent Alexander-Arnold or Virgil van Dijk will make a return for Liverpool in their Premier League meeting with Aston Villa on Boxing Day
Jude Bellingham vs Enzo Fernandez: Who should Liverpool sign?
Assessing whether Liverpool should move for Jude Bellingham or Enzo Fernandez.
Who will win the Premier League 2022/23?
Arsenal currently top the Premier League by five points, but will they be able to hold off Manchester City during the second half of the season?
Newcastle predicted lineup vs Leicester - Premier League
Newcastle United's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Leicester City
Jurgen Klopp reveals Liverpool are 'prepared' to do business in January transfer window
Jurgen Klopp discusses Liverpool transfer plans ahead of the January window.
Transfer rumours: Man Utd lead Fernandez race; Arsenal & Chelsea eye Garnacho
Saturday's transfer rumours, with updates on Enzo Fernandez, Alejandro Garnacho, Jude Bellingham & more.
FPL Gameweek 17: Best forwards for return of Premier League
The best forwards to pick in Fantasy Premier League for the return in Gameweek 17, including Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, Darwin Nunez and more.
Tete offered to Premier League clubs with Lyon exit likely
A number of Premier League clubs have been alerted to the availability of Tete, sources have confirmed to 90min.
Who will win Serie A 2022/23?
A rundown of the situation at the top of the Serie A table. Who's going to win the league title?
Erik ten Hag sends frustrated Lisandro Martinez message over World Cup celebrations
Erik ten Hag had a warning for Lisandro Martinez ahead of his return to Man Utd.
Chelsea vs Bournemouth - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Chelsea's Premier League meeting with Bournemouth, including team news, lineups and prediction.
Transfer rumours: Chelsea confident on Badiashile; Suarez's next club
Sunday's transfer rumours, including stories on Chelsea's interest in Benoit Badiashile, Luis Suarez's next club and more.
Pep Guardiola offers frustrated explanation for Kalvin Phillips absence against Liverpool
Pep Guardiola offered a frustrated explanation for Kalvin Phillips' absence against Liverpool.
Chelsea 3-0 PSG UWCL: Player ratings as Lauren James brace sees Blues take top spot
Chelsea signed off for 2023 by ensuring they progressed to the Champions League quarter finals as group winners with a comfortable victory over PSG at Stamford
Erling Haaland makes feelings clear on potential future rivalry with Kylian Mbappe
Erling Haaland reacts to question about a future rivalry with Kylian Mbappe mirroring the longstanding rivalry between Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo.
Mikel Arteta press conference: Martinelli contract; Jesus injury; Smith Rowe return
Everything from Mikel Arteta's press conference ahead of Arsenal's return to action.
90min
1K+
Followers
14K+
Post
183K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0