Video: Watch Our 16th Annual SusanvilleStuff Holiday Light Gallery
Turn down the lights, sit back, relax and watch as SusanvilleStuff brings you 200 Susanville area houses all decked out in their holiday finest. Our video gallery is full of beautiful lights from around town. Thank you to everybody who submitted addresses for our light gallery. We will announce our...
Assembly of God Holding Christmas Eve Candlelight Service
The Susanville Assembly of God Church will be holding a Candlelight Service on Christmas Eve, and everyone is invited to join them at the Church beginning at 6:00p.m. The Assembly of God Church is located at 473-465 Richmond Road. For more information call 1.530.257.5000 or visit www.sagonline.com.
Community Calendar Brought to you by CASA of Lassen Family Services December 19 – December 26
Susanville Elks Lodge: Monday Night Football Rams v Packers 5:15 – 8:15pm. Susanville Elks Lodge #1487, 400 Main St, Susanville. Chicken Wings $10, Mozzarella Sticks $10 and Cheesy Bacon Fries $10 are available for purchase and the bar will be open. (Now Accepting Visa and Mastercard) Monday, December 19.
Lassen County Chamber of Commerce Update for December 19th
The rumors are true! Lake Almanor Area Chamber is excited to bring an Ice-Skating Rink to Chester this winter! We hope this will bring joy and fun activities for our youth and families in this area. The ice-skating rink will be available on the weekends starting December 2, 2022, and run until March 26, 2023.
Smith Properties Real Estate Listings for December 24th
At Smith Properties, we pride ourselves on being specialists in bringing buyers and home sellers together throughout Lassen and Plumas County. Like the Smith Properties team itself, our website has been designed to provide you with the information that you need to make all the right real estate decisions. So please check out our site here and then give us a call. At Smith Properties we are here to make your real estate experience one you’ll remember…for all the right reasons.
Washoe County providing sandbags
Washoe County is providing sandbags for anyone in need this holiday season. Lemmon Valley, TMFR Station 440, 130 Nectar Street. Silver Knolls Volunteer Fire Station, 11525 Red Rock Road. Golden Valley Park (Hillview entrance), 7490 Hillview Drive. Washoe County Operations Yard, 3101 Longley Lane. Highland Ranch Parkway, 1 mile west...
Sheriff’s Blotter Dec. 16-19: A wide variety of happenings and hazards
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Dec. 16-19 December 16. The not-such-a-good...
