Man City 3-2 Liverpool: Player ratings as De Bruyne masterclass seals Carabao Cup win
Player ratings from the Carabao Cup fourth round tie between Man City & Liverpool.
Jude Bellingham vs Enzo Fernandez: Who should Liverpool sign?
Assessing whether Liverpool should move for Jude Bellingham or Enzo Fernandez.
Chelsea vs Bournemouth - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Chelsea's Premier League meeting with Bournemouth, including team news, lineups and prediction.
FPL Gameweek 17: Best defenders for return of Premier League
The best defenders to consider for Fantasy Premier League Gameweek 17, including Kieran Trippier, Joao Cancelo and more.
Who will win the Premier League 2022/23?
Arsenal currently top the Premier League by five points, but will they be able to hold off Manchester City during the second half of the season?
World Cup final referee admits he made mistake during Argentina vs France
Szymon Marciniak has admitted he made a mistake during the World Cup final between France and Argentina.
World Cup final referee responds to claims about Lionel Messi's second goal
Szymon Marciniak, the referee who officiated this year's World Cup final, has hit back at claims that Argentina's third goal should have been disallowed. Having
Greater Manchester Police investigate crowd trouble during Man City vs Liverpool
GMP are investigating crowd trouble during Carabao Cup clash between Man City & Liverpool.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Brentford - Premier League
Tottenham's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Brentford
Transfer rumours: Chelsea confident on Badiashile; Suarez's next club
Sunday's transfer rumours, including stories on Chelsea's interest in Benoit Badiashile, Luis Suarez's next club and more.
Arsenal vs West Ham - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Arsenal's Premier League meeting with West Ham United, including TV channel, team news, lineups and prediction
The Premier League game Erling Haaland is 'most excited' for this season
Erling Haaland was 'most excited' for one Premier League game above all others this season.
Celtic 4-1 St. Johnstone: Player ratings as Bhoys go nine points clear at Christmas
Match report and player ratings as Celtic defeat St. Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership.
Pep Guardiola offers frustrated explanation for Kalvin Phillips absence against Liverpool
Pep Guardiola offered a frustrated explanation for Kalvin Phillips' absence against Liverpool.
Jurgen Klopp baffled by VAR absence after Liverpool exit Carabao Cup
Jurgen Klopp rues the absence of VAR in Liverpool's Carabao Cup defeat to Man City.
Oleksandr Zinchenko sets Arsenal challenge for second half of season
Oleksandr Zinchenko challenges his Arsenal teammates to keep their standards high ahead of the second half of the Premier League season.
Man Utd trigger contract extensions for 4 key players
Man Utd have triggered contract extension options in deals for Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, Fred & Diogo Dalot.
Who has the best Boxing Day record in the Premier League?
The Boxing Day matches are always a highlight of the season, but who has performed the best over the years?
Every Premier League club's Christmas wish
A look at what each Premier League club is asking for for Christmas this year.
Chelsea target Rafael Leao speaks about AC Milan future
AC Milan and Portugal forward Rafael Leao comments on his future at the club amid interest from Chelsea.
