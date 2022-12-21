ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
KUTV

Billion-dollar crypto company's founder dies 'unexpectedly' at age 30

WASHINGTON (TND) — The sudden and "unexpected" death of a billion-dollar cryptocurrency firm's co-founder is reportedly rocking the finance world. Tiantian Kullander, who was known by friends as "TT," died in his sleep on November 23, according to his Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group's website. It is...
WASHINGTON STATE
Markets Insider

Billionaire real estate investor Sam Zell says don't take too much comfort in declining mortgage costs, and the Fed will keep hiking rates close to 6%

The Fed will need to rate interest rates closer to 6% to meaningfully ease inflationary pressures, said legendary property investor Sam Zell. A "shocking event" was mortgage rates more than doubling this year, the billionaire told Fox Business. Zell also sees the US economy falling into a recession. There's little...
New York Post

‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary says $15M payout from FTX was wiped out in crypto firm’s collapse

“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary said that FTX paid him $15 million to be the company’s spokesman but he lost nearly all of it when the crypto exchange went bust. In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, O’Leary said he put about $9.7 million of his spokesman check into crypto tokens with his FTX account, which has dropped to zero after the exchange collapsed last month.  He had $1 million tied up in FTX equity, which also is now worthless. O’Leary said the remaining $4 million from the deal went to taxation and agent fees.  “The total deal was just under $15...
Fortune

The crypto billionaire who helped expose SBF’s insolvency calls him ‘one of the greatest fraudsters in history’ and accuses media and thought leaders of being manipulated

Billionaire Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, is speaking out against the former “white knight” of crypto. Changpeng Zhao, better known as CZ, definitely came out ahead after the meltdown of the crypto empire that was FTX—despite the fallout for the greater crypto ecosystem. The billionaire CEO...
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 7 stocks will be winners in 2023

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform well next year. Stocks rose on Tuesday and ended a four-day streak of losses for the market. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform...
CNBC

Monday, Dec. 12, 2022: Cramer says 'buy the heck' out of this stock

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down which sectors they could be looking to buy after the Federal Reserve's next meeting this week. Jim shares why selling one of the portfolio's slumping stocks is a "fool's errand," right now, and also urges Investing Club members to load up on one company in the Charitable Trust.

