Read full article on original website
Related
‘Why do we allow this stuff?’ Jamie Dimon says investing in crypto tokens is like buying ‘pet rocks’
The JPMorgan CEO has previously called cryptocurrencies dangerous, worthless and a “Ponzi scheme.”
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
3 Stocks to Buy Now That Could Make You Filthy Rich in 2023
With inflation starting to ease, the Fed is expected to slow down the rate hikes. However, many analysts still believe the economy will face a mild recession next year. Thus,...
Caroline Ellison reportedly sent a text amid the FTX collapse saying she was 'kinda worried that everyone is gonna quit/take time off'
Caroline Ellison's text is just one of the many exchanges reviewed by the New York Times that highlights the internal meltdown at crypto exchange FTX.
Prepare for a recession unlike any other, according to BlackRock, because "what worked in the past won't work now."
According to BlackRock, the global economy has entered a time of increased volatility and prior investing strategies would no longer be effective. The money manager believes that although a recession is coming, central banks won't be able to help markets by relaxing monetary policy this time.
A Warren Buffett-backed Tesla competitor is making a dent in Elon Musk's EV empire
China's BYD has already more than doubled its electric car sales this year as compared to 2021. In 2023, it'll start selling cars in Japan and Mexico.
KUTV
Billion-dollar crypto company's founder dies 'unexpectedly' at age 30
WASHINGTON (TND) — The sudden and "unexpected" death of a billion-dollar cryptocurrency firm's co-founder is reportedly rocking the finance world. Tiantian Kullander, who was known by friends as "TT," died in his sleep on November 23, according to his Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group's website. It is...
Billionaire real estate investor Sam Zell says don't take too much comfort in declining mortgage costs, and the Fed will keep hiking rates close to 6%
The Fed will need to rate interest rates closer to 6% to meaningfully ease inflationary pressures, said legendary property investor Sam Zell. A "shocking event" was mortgage rates more than doubling this year, the billionaire told Fox Business. Zell also sees the US economy falling into a recession. There's little...
msn.com
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba, disappeared from public view in 2020. He's been living in Tokyo for the past 6 months, a new report says.
Once one of China's richest businessmen, Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma mostly disappeared from public view two years ago after a run-in with the authorities. He has now resurfaced in Tokyo, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people with direct knowledge of his whereabouts. Slide 1 of 12: Sam...
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary says $15M payout from FTX was wiped out in crypto firm’s collapse
“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary said that FTX paid him $15 million to be the company’s spokesman but he lost nearly all of it when the crypto exchange went bust. In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, O’Leary said he put about $9.7 million of his spokesman check into crypto tokens with his FTX account, which has dropped to zero after the exchange collapsed last month. He had $1 million tied up in FTX equity, which also is now worthless. O’Leary said the remaining $4 million from the deal went to taxation and agent fees. “The total deal was just under $15...
Elon Musk backs call for Sam Bankman-Fried to go to jail: ‘Let’s just give him an adult timeout in the big house’
Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of collapsed crypto exchange FTX, pictured in 2021. With details gradually emerging about the demise of one-time crypto icon Sam Bankman-Fried, many have questioned whether the sudden collapse of his FTX empire will land him in jail. Both the Department of Justice and the SEC are...
Your $1 coin could be worth $16,000 – the exact ‘transitional’ detail error to look for
SOMETIMES there are fascinating details that can make coins worth more than its original denomination – and that's the case with a certain $1 piece. TikToker BlueRidgeSilverHound is a coin aficionado who routinely informs his followers about particular ones that are worth hundreds or thousands and what exactly makes them valuable.
The crypto billionaire who helped expose SBF’s insolvency calls him ‘one of the greatest fraudsters in history’ and accuses media and thought leaders of being manipulated
Billionaire Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, is speaking out against the former “white knight” of crypto. Changpeng Zhao, better known as CZ, definitely came out ahead after the meltdown of the crypto empire that was FTX—despite the fallout for the greater crypto ecosystem. The billionaire CEO...
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these 7 stocks will be winners in 2023
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform well next year. Stocks rose on Tuesday and ended a four-day streak of losses for the market. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform...
Billionaire James Dyson says letting people work from home is 'staggeringly self-defeating' and will cause friction between employers and employees
"We have seen from our own experience at Dyson during periods of government-enforced working from home how deeply inefficient it is," the billionaire wrote in The Times.
This is how much money you need to earn annually to comfortably buy a $400,000 home
Financial experts break down what you need to earn to afford a median-priced home in the United States.
Bill Gates reveals how becoming a grandfather will change how he invests his fortune
The philanthropist is taking the long view as to why he should give away most of his wealth.
CNBC
Monday, Dec. 12, 2022: Cramer says 'buy the heck' out of this stock
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down which sectors they could be looking to buy after the Federal Reserve's next meeting this week. Jim shares why selling one of the portfolio's slumping stocks is a "fool's errand," right now, and also urges Investing Club members to load up on one company in the Charitable Trust.
Comments / 2