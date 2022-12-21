ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Comeback

Brittany Griner saga detailed by agent

WNBA superstar Brittany Griner is home for Christmas. Her agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, played a major role in making that happen. The Portland-based Colas spoke to The Oregonian earlier this week and detailed the harrowing 10-month saga. That saga saw her client plead guilty to charges in Russia that she attempted to bring a small Read more... The post Brittany Griner saga detailed by agent appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE

