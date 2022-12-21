East’s Allegiance: For the first time since 2015, students can recite the Pledge of Allegiance during seminar starting next semester

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Landing Mall in mid-town Kansas City was a hit in the 1960sCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Chiefs Pro Bowl SnubsChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two CitiesEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Pacheco and McKinnon- The Most Unstoppable RB Duo In Football?Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Related
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence Transit service, some solid waste collection routes canceled because of extreme cold
Persisting dangerously cold temperatures in Lawrence are presenting challenges for the city’s solid waste division and transit services. Lawrence Transit has canceled service for Friday and Saturday, according to a news release from the city Friday morning. “The extreme cold is causing technical issues with the fuel, and buses...
lawrencekstimes.com
Mother and son ask community members to join them at North Lawrence campsite on Christmas Eve
With dangerously cold winter weather rolling in right before the holiday, Lawrence resident Trina Tinsley and her son, Jax, want to fill the city’s campsite for unhoused community members with love and support. They are asking people to show up in big numbers to the North Lawrence support camp...
Kansas City area plumbing, HVAC companies keeping busy with emergency calls during deep freeze
Many plumbers and HVAC crews have been busy taking emergency calls.
plattecountylandmark.com
Make Platte City the county seat again
The weather app on my phone says on Thursday we can expect a high of four degrees with a low of six below. Friday’s forecast is six degrees with a low of two below. Sounds like things could get chilly. I suggest grabbing a jacket as you head out the door.
True urban legend: Body hidden in Missouri hotel room
Spending time in a location that is foreign to you can be an exciting and interesting experience.
KMBC.com
A refugee family in Overland Park is using - soap? to support struggling friends back in Ukraine
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The holidays are a little more special this year for one Ukrainian family living in Kansas City. That's because another Overland Park, Kansas, family opened their doors to host them in 2022. Now, the family is trying to use the experience to help people still...
Passengers arrive on-time at KCI but struggle to find transportation home
Winter weather conditions across the country have many travelers thankful when they see their flight is on-time.
KCTV 5
City of Atchison urges public to conserve water
Conditions for holiday travelers improved somewhat on Friday, though many still met delays and long lines at Kansas City International Airport. Bitter cold air lingers across the region with temperatures dipping back down near zero. Cass County Sheriff’s Office removed 30 dogs from rural property near Pleasant Hill. Updated:...
KCPD adopts family with 10 kids for Christmas after father’s hit-and-run death
Kansas City police play Santa after a hit-and-run crash this year took a man's life. The department adopted the family with 10 kids following their father's death earlier this year.
kchi.com
Two Area Residents Injured In Clay County Crash
A Crash in Clay County left two area residents injured Thursday. The crash occurred at about 11:20 am on Interstate 35 when an Indiana resident was southbound and had slowed for a previous crash. A vehicle driven by 47-year-old Jeannie R Pettit of Gallatin was also southbound and ran into the other vehicle. Pettit and her passenger, 71-year-old Darlene E Rainey of Jamesport, had minor injuries and were taken to Liberty Hospital for treatment. The other driver was not injured. Everyone was wearing safety belts.
The Landing Mall in mid-town Kansas City was a hit in the 1960s
The Landing mall in the 1960s represented on a postcard.Photo byMalls of America 2006 blog via Keith. I still remember making the journey from the Richards Gebaur AFB to midtown Kansas City so my mother could shop at Macy's or Chasnoff's at The Landing.
rejournals.com
Block & Company president, other investors purchase Kansas City shopping center
A group of local investors headed by David Block, President of Block & Company, Inc., Realtors in Kansas City, Missouri, purchased the Shoppes at Shoal Creek from Pine Tree Development. The approximately 100,000-square-foot shopping center is located on the northwest quadrant of I-35 and 152 Highway in Kansas City, Missouri,...
Douglas County Commission rejects special election for expansion to five members
Douglas County Commission crafts map to expand membership from 3 to 5, but delays elections for the two new seats until November 2024. The post Douglas County Commission rejects special election for expansion to five members appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Thousands in Kansas without power
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thousands of Kansans were without power Thursday morning after a winter storm system blew through, according to Evergy. More than 500 customers were without power in the Perry area. A handful of Topekans lost power. The largest outages are in Valley Center and Wichita. A total of 2,330 Evergy customers were without […]
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park residents can check online to see how their neighborhood is doing
To see the latest reports on your neighborhood, you can visit opkansas.org/Neighborhoods. Why it matters: The information helps the city make decisions about which areas may need additional attention or resources, according to the city’s website. Some neighborhoods, for instance, may receive additional grant funding or other resources for...
bluevalleypost.com
These Johnson County cities require you to shovel sidewalks after snow
The National Weather Service’s Kansas City field office says many local areas could get between two to four inches of snow. Here are Johnson County cities’ rules about shoveling sidewalks in front of your property:. Leawood: Property owners or occupants of any lot abutting sidewalks are required to...
republic-online.com
Region braces for dangerous winter weather
Residents who are planning to venture outside during the next two days might want to reconsider their plans. Miami, Linn and Johnson counties will be under two winter weather warnings.
Kansas City police investigate deadly shooting Wednesday in Northland
An investigation is underway after a shooting killed a person on Wednesday afternoon in the Northland.
Ottawa man pleads guilty to rape, giving alcohol to a minor
The charges against Ernest F. Ingram stem from incidents that happened on or about September 20 through September 22 of 2021.
A KC family created Wish-Bone Italian Dressing for its fried chicken restaurant; it became an iconic American staple
Editor’s note: The following story was originally published by KCUR, Kansas City’s NPR member station, and a fellow member of the KC Media Collective. Click here to read the original story or here to sign up for KCUR’s email newsletter. For more stories like this one, subscribe to Hungry For MO on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. In 1948, Phillip Sollomi debuted an Italian vinaigrette at his The post A KC family created Wish-Bone Italian Dressing for its fried chicken restaurant; it became an iconic American staple appeared first on Startland News.
Comments / 0