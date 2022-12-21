ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee, KS

East’s Allegiance: For the first time since 2015, students can recite the Pledge of Allegiance during seminar starting next semester

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
plattecountylandmark.com

Make Platte City the county seat again

The weather app on my phone says on Thursday we can expect a high of four degrees with a low of six below. Friday’s forecast is six degrees with a low of two below. Sounds like things could get chilly. I suggest grabbing a jacket as you head out the door.
PLATTE CITY, MO
KCTV 5

City of Atchison urges public to conserve water

Conditions for holiday travelers improved somewhat on Friday, though many still met delays and long lines at Kansas City International Airport. Bitter cold air lingers across the region with temperatures dipping back down near zero. Cass County Sheriff’s Office removed 30 dogs from rural property near Pleasant Hill. Updated:...
ATCHISON, KS
kchi.com

Two Area Residents Injured In Clay County Crash

A Crash in Clay County left two area residents injured Thursday. The crash occurred at about 11:20 am on Interstate 35 when an Indiana resident was southbound and had slowed for a previous crash. A vehicle driven by 47-year-old Jeannie R Pettit of Gallatin was also southbound and ran into the other vehicle. Pettit and her passenger, 71-year-old Darlene E Rainey of Jamesport, had minor injuries and were taken to Liberty Hospital for treatment. The other driver was not injured. Everyone was wearing safety belts.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
KSNT News

Thousands in Kansas without power

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thousands of Kansans were without power Thursday morning after a winter storm system blew through, according to Evergy. More than 500 customers were without power in the Perry area. A handful of Topekans lost power. The largest outages are in Valley Center and Wichita. A total of 2,330 Evergy customers were without […]
PERRY, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Overland Park residents can check online to see how their neighborhood is doing

To see the latest reports on your neighborhood, you can visit opkansas.org/Neighborhoods. Why it matters: The information helps the city make decisions about which areas may need additional attention or resources, according to the city’s website. Some neighborhoods, for instance, may receive additional grant funding or other resources for...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Startland News

A KC family created Wish-Bone Italian Dressing for its fried chicken restaurant; it became an iconic American staple

Editor’s note: The following story was originally published by KCUR, Kansas City’s NPR member station, and a fellow member of the KC Media Collective. Click here to read the original story or here to sign up for KCUR’s email newsletter. For more stories like this one, subscribe to Hungry For MO on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. In 1948, Phillip Sollomi debuted an Italian vinaigrette at his The post A KC family created Wish-Bone Italian Dressing for its fried chicken restaurant; it became an iconic American staple appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO

