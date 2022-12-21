Read full article on original website
Video: Watch Our 16th Annual SusanvilleStuff Holiday Light Gallery
Turn down the lights, sit back, relax and watch as SusanvilleStuff brings you 200 Susanville area houses all decked out in their holiday finest. Our video gallery is full of beautiful lights from around town. Thank you to everybody who submitted addresses for our light gallery. We will announce our...
Assembly of God Holding Christmas Eve Candlelight Service
The Susanville Assembly of God Church will be holding a Candlelight Service on Christmas Eve, and everyone is invited to join them at the Church beginning at 6:00p.m. The Assembly of God Church is located at 473-465 Richmond Road. For more information call 1.530.257.5000 or visit www.sagonline.com.
LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – December 23rd, 1971
The Boy Scouts of America program in Susanville, Calif., will benefit from Eagle Thrifty Drugs and Markets, Inc.’s purchase of Christmas trees for the third consecutive year. About 75 boys in the Lassen District of the Nevada Area Council of Boy Scouts have cut Christmas trees in the Susanville area several weekends to fill Eagle Thrifty’s order. The trees will be sold through eight of Eagle Thrifty’s Northern Nevada stores as well as the Susanville store.
Smith Properties Real Estate Listings for December 24th
At Smith Properties, we pride ourselves on being specialists in bringing buyers and home sellers together throughout Lassen and Plumas County. Like the Smith Properties team itself, our website has been designed to provide you with the information that you need to make all the right real estate decisions. So please check out our site here and then give us a call. At Smith Properties we are here to make your real estate experience one you’ll remember…for all the right reasons.
Portola resident concerned about FedEx deliveries
A Plumas News reader in the Portola area alerted us to several issues regarding FedEx deliveries. The reader said that numerous packages have gone missing, while others have been left at the Dollar General store in Portola without notifications. Other packages have been dropped in the snow at the end of driveways or delivered to the wrong address. As an example, the reader said that healthcare supplies had been delivered to an address that was nowhere near their own and didn’t know about it until a neighbor called.
Sheriff’s Blotter Dec. 16-19: A wide variety of happenings and hazards
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Dec. 16-19 December 16. The not-such-a-good...
Ronald Dean Longacre – December 03, 2022.
Ronald Dean Longacre, 64, of Westwood California, passed in his home on December 03, 2022. Ronald was born on September 23, 1958 to parents Doral Neil Longacre and Pauline Helen Longacre in Hermosa, Ca. After graduating high school, Ron went on to become a troubleshooting automobile mechanic and quickly moved...
Supervisor Thrall attends last board meeting after serving 16 years
After serving 16 years as the District 3 Supervisor representing the Lake Almanor Basin, Sherrie Thrall attended her last board meeting on Dec. 20. Her fellow Plumas County supervisors acknowledged her service with kind words, a gift and a luncheon in her honor. Board Chairman Kevin Goss recognized her for...
