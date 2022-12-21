A Plumas News reader in the Portola area alerted us to several issues regarding FedEx deliveries. The reader said that numerous packages have gone missing, while others have been left at the Dollar General store in Portola without notifications. Other packages have been dropped in the snow at the end of driveways or delivered to the wrong address. As an example, the reader said that healthcare supplies had been delivered to an address that was nowhere near their own and didn’t know about it until a neighbor called.

PORTOLA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO