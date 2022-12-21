The ‘shiny new concept’ that may explain Russia’s war in Ukraine

Every now and then, scholars of international relations devise a neologism that enhances our ability to understand important international phenomena. It doesn’t happen very often, of course. Like many other academic fields, ours is chronically vulnerable to Shiny Object Syndrome (or, in academia, Shiny Concept Syndrome), defined as the chronic tendency of people to be easily distracted by the flashy and new, often at the expense of the useful and enduring.

But “ ontological security ” may be one of those rare neologisms that is more than just another shiny concept — one that actually illuminates rather than merely dazzles.

Consider the case of the Russian decision to invade Ukraine. The stale binary currently in circulation pits realpolitik explanations against imperialist ones. According to proponents of the former, the outbreak of war was the result of NATO’s seemingly inexorable eastward expansion and the fear this inspired in Russia. In the realpolitik view, the prospect of Ukraine joining NATO and bringing the old enemy right to Russia’s doorstep was always going to be considered intolerable to Moscow, and was always going to result in a military effort to prevent or preempt such an eventuality. And on Feb. 24 of this year, that is precisely what happened.

According to the imperialist interpretation, in contrast, the war is simply the latest in a long line of Russian wars of conquest. In this view, Russia is today what it was in the age of both the czars and commissars: an aggressive imperial power driven ceaselessly to subordinate and/or incorporate neighboring countries. That being the case, the war in Ukraine today is merely the latest manifestation of an ancient Russian imperial impulse.

The problem is that neither of these explanations is adequate. Both oversimplify, reducing the war to the nefarious actions of either “bad NATO” or “bad Russia.” And neither is persuasive: Is Russia really afraid of being attacked by NATO? Can 19th century notions of imperialism really explain Russia’s attack on Ukraine?

Enter ontological security. According to this theoretical framework, states are motivated less by imperial desire or irrational fear than by identity politics. No, not that identity politics. Identity politics in the sense that states have an innate, if socially constructed, sense of who they are: what both defines them and distinguishes them from other states.

And, at least with respect to states, identity politics also entails a sense of “natural cartography” — that is, a sense of where the state and its associated nation naturally begins and ends. As is the case with individual persons, states then enact the scripts entailed in their identities, including steps to secure them against threats and enemies, foreign and domestic.

Viewed through this lens, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine becomes very explicable. Russia’s historical identity has always constructed Ukraine as being part of its natural cartography — as being an indivisible part of the Russian world, if not the Russian state.

After the fall of the Soviet Union, the “nominal” independence of Ukraine – its separation from the Russian state – was not considered a problem as long as Ukraine remained firmly anchored in the Russian world. And the fiction that it was so anchored was sustainable until 2014, when it became clear to Moscow that elements within the Ukrainian population had decisively rejected Russia’s mythical identity and were bent on taking Ukraine out of the Russian sphere and into the West.

That prompted the relatively modest military intervention in 2014, and the subsequent Minsk accords , which seemed to have solved the problem. Except that once the fighting stopped, Ukraine continued to drift westward, in the process renewing and amplifying the threat to Russia’s identity. Faced with this increasingly menacing ontological threat, Moscow reacted the way states often do — by using armed force. Hence the invasion last February.

This is not to suggest, of course, that the concept of ontological security is some sort of “royal road” or “magic bullet” — a concept capable of quickly and easily explaining all that has hitherto proven inexplicable. As is often the case, while this shiny new concept may provide keen insights into the motives of certain states in certain circumstances, it will likely prove to be utterly unnecessary or unhelpful when it comes to explaining others.

Even the most parsimonious proponent of realpolitik, for example, working with little more than the assumption that all states seek to survive and thrive in a dangerous world, would have no need for the abstraction of ontological security when seeking to explain, say, Japan’s recent decision to abandon its longstanding strategic posture and double its investment in military capability. In that case, the assumption that vulnerable states like Japan will necessarily take steps to balance increasingly powerful and assertive states like China is all that is needed to explain Tokyo’s strategic demarche.

In other words, if the puzzle is why is Japan investing in greater military capability, the basic realpolitik assumption that all states will do what they must to survive and thrive in a dangerous world is all that is required to solve it. Sometimes, as the English scholastic philosopher William of Ockham surmised long ago , the simpler explanation, the one that requires the fewest assumptions and abstractions, is to be preferred. And in this case, the razor that bears that famous medieval friar’s name can be used to quickly cut away such superfluous concepts as ontological security.

But sometimes, as in the case of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, the simplest or most parsimonious theory is simply not up to solving the puzzle. Sometimes, the more complex concept is necessary.

So where does that leave those of us with an interest – sometimes a pressing interest – in international politics? Perhaps the best way to answer that question is to harken back to an exchange between the emperor Napoleon and two of his leading mathematicians. When the first of those mathematicians, Pierre-Simon Laplace, presented Napoleon with a revolutionary new theory of celestial mechanics, the emperor is said to have responded : “You have written this huge book on the system of the world without once mentioning the author of the universe.”

The implication being that maybe Laplace’s parsimonious mathematical model had left out an important explanatory variable, God. Laplace’s response was telling: “Sire, I had no need of that hypothesis.” His implication, of course, was that the shiny new concept he had just articulated was all that was needed to explain the properties of the solar systems — and that the complicating “abstraction” of God was unnecessary.

In turn, Laplace’s fellow mathematician Joseph-Louis Lagrange retorted: “Ah, but [God] is a fine hypothesis. It explains so many things.” The implication here being that, while Laplace’s shiny new concept was perhaps sufficient to explain some things, it was not up to the task of explaining many other things.

Perhaps the art of statecraft – or at least the art of studying statecraft – is ultimately about understanding when we have need of a given abstraction and when we don’t, when to side with Laplace and when to side with Lagrange. At least that’s what I teach my students. I also teach them that, when it comes to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Lagrange has the better of it.

Andrew Latham is a professor of international relations at Macalester College in Saint Paul, Minn., a non-resident fellow at Defense Priorities in Washington, D.C., and a Senior Fellow with the Institute for Peace and Diplomacy in Ottawa, Canada. Follow him on Twitter @aalatham.

